'This changes the story': US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley facing tough call after epic PGA tour win

23 June 2025, 08:52

Keegan Bradley of United States reacts after winning the 2025 Travelers Championship
Keegan Bradley of United States reacts after winning the 2025 Travelers Championship. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Keegan Bradley admits victory at the Travelers Championship "changes the story" about whether he will be the first playing captain at the Ryder Cup since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 39-year-old snatched a debut PGA Tour win away from England's Tommy Fleetwood, who is almost certain to be in Europe's team for Bethpage in September, with a birdie at the final hole in Connecticut.

Keegan Bradley of United States won the Travelers Championship after holing a birdie on the final hole
Keegan Bradley of United States won the Travelers Championship after holing a birdie on the final hole. Picture: Alamy

Read More: JJ Spaun hails 'fairytale' victory as Robert MacIntyre’s US Open dream crushed

Read More: Rory McIlroy says 'defeating his own mind' was key to nailbiting Masters victory

Bradley moved to a joint-best seventh in the world and ninth in the USA's Ryder Cup qualification standing, with the top six qualifying and the other half-dozen captain's picks.

"My whole life, every year I was out here, I wanted to play on the Ryder Cup team, and then this would be the first year where maybe I didn't want to," said Bradley, who has not played in the event since 2014.

"I just wanted to be the captain and, of course, this is what happens. This changes the story a little bit. I never would have thought about playing if I hadn't won.

"This definitely opens the door to play. I don't know if I'm going to do it or not but I certainly have to take a pretty hard look at what's best for the team and we'll see.

"It's still June so we (have) got a long way to go (but) this definitely changes things a little bit."

Bradley has not been part of a victorious Ryder Cup team and famously has never unpacked his suitcase from 2012 when Europe pulled off a miraculous comeback at Medinah.

An out-of-form Justin Thomas was picked ahead of him for 2023 - a moment caught on camera in the Netflix documentary Full Swing - despite Bradley being higher on the points list.

Bradley has consistently said he would not pick himself but his stance is starting to soften, although he has stressed he will not give up the captaincy if he does make the team.

"I never really planned on playing. Now, with the amazing vice-captains I have, I feel a lot more comfortable if I went that route," he added.

"I had this epiphany at the PGA Championship when I was getting these loud USA cheers.

"I don't think any player in the history of the game has experienced what I'm experiencing in that I'm a Ryder Cup captain, in my eyes still one of the best players in the world trying to win majors and tournaments, coming down the stretch of a tournament.

"When they (the PGA of America) called me and told me that I was being the Ryder Cup captain the first thing they said was 'We want you to be the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer'.

"My head was spinning, I didn't know what they were talking about, but they knew that that was a possibility and that we would have things in place for that.

"A year ago I don't know if I would have thought I would be seventh in the world but I certainly thought I would be contending in tournaments."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Gunmen killed a bride on her wedding day and injured three others in Provence town Goult.

Bride, 27, shot dead on wedding day by hooded gunmen in south of France

Elio has had a disappointing opening weekend for Pixar

Elio is Pixar's worst ever opening weekend at box office

Health Secretary Wes Streeting met families who have lost babies and amid the ongoing investigations at some NHS trusts into poor maternity care.

'We must act now': Wes Streeting launches national investigation into NHS maternity scandals

Iran reportedly threatened to activate sleeper cells inside the US.

Iran threatened to 'trigger sleeper terror cells inside US' if attacked days before Trump airstrike

Some 190 firefighters are working to contain the flames in the northeastern Aegean Sea - which have spread across the island due to powerful winds.

Wildfires force evacuations on Greek island of Chios as fierce winds hamper firefighting efforts

More than one million people applied for a place in the 2026 TCS London Marathon

How you can still get a place in the 2026 London Marathon

Mum-of-two Annabel Rook, 46, was found with fatal stab wounds at her house in Stoke Newington

Man, 44, charged with murder after charity boss found stabbed at home following gas explosion

Police have released CCTV stills of the suspect leaving the pub with the violin

Manhunt for 'priceless' violin thief: CCTV shows moment 285-year-old instrument was taken from pub

Sir Michael Palin says his family has been his 'rudder' since the death of his wife

Michael Palin says he feels less grief now two years on from death of his beloved wife

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer attend a bilateral meeting during the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

President Zelenskyy to visit UK today for crunch talks with Sir Keir Starmer

.

Armed Forces Minister refuses seven times to say whether UK backs US military action in Iran

Government website revamp costing £500k slammed as 'vanity project'

Government website revamp costing taxpayers £500k slammed as 'wasteful vanity project'

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had observed a "continued intellectual decline within the Russian leadership."

Russia is 'preparing new military operations in Europe,' Zelenskyy says as he blasts Putin's 'continued intellectual decline'
The US president confirmed three nuclear sites - Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan - were bombed in the early hours of Sunday.

LIVE: Iran threatens 'decisive response' after US strikes cause 'monumental damage' to nuclear sites

.

UK 'would be complicit' in civilian deaths as allies of US, Iranian UN representative warns

Mounjaro injection pen

Mass rollout of weight-loss jabs begins on NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

FRANCE-TOURISM-DISNEYLAND

British man arrested after 'mock wedding' with 'child bride' at Disneyland Paris

Iran-IRGC Marine Parade Commemorating Persian Gulf National Day

Brits warned petrol prices could 'skyrocket' as Iran 'close to blocking' Strait of Hormuz

.

Trump and Starmer hold crisis talks after US strikes 'obliterate' three Iranian nuclear sites
The Prime Minister has urged British nationals in Israel to evacuate as conflict in the Middle East escalates

Starmer urges Brits in Israel to contact Foreign Office for evacuation flights

A suicide bombing has killed at least 20 people and injured 52 others who were attending a service at the Mar Elias Church

Islamic State suicide bomber targets church, killing 20 and injuring dozens more

Rescue teams inspect the damage to buildings struck by an Iranian ballistic missile in Tel-Aviv, Israel, yesterday (June 22, 2025)

UN nuclear weapons inspector 'ready to go to Iran' - as Middle East 'cannot endure another cycle of destruction'
Annabel Rook

Charity boss found stabbed to death after gas explosion at home 'gave her life to helping the vulnerable', family says
Pictures posted to social media in the aftermath show the area where the barrier broke

Shocking moment barrier collapses, causing dozens of fans to plunge from upper level of stadium
Starmer, Macron and Merz

Starmer, Macron and Merz warn Iran 'not to take any further action' following US strikes

Connor Wellsted, 5, died in care at

Four nurses investigated after boy, 5, dies in 'flagship' care home for disabled children

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated Prince William's birthday by posting a never-before-seen photo of the Prince of Wales on X.

King Charles marks Prince William's 43rd birthday with unseen portrait

The Queen and her daughter Princess Anne take a photo with the Queen's winning horse Estimate at Ascot in 2013

Late Queen 'rarely carried cash' - unless she was at the races, ex-aide reveals

Idris Elba has been involved with the King's Trust since he was awarded a grant at the beginning of his career

King Charles and Idris Elba team up for a new Netflix documentary about King’s Trust

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News