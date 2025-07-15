Keely Hodgkinson out of London Diamond League

Keely Hodgkinson set a British record in London last year but will not be back. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Keely Hodgkinson has withdrawn from this weekend’s London Diamond League as she continues to recover from a long-term injury.

Britain’s 800m Olympic gold medalist initially sustained the injury before her Keely Klassic event in Birmingham, where she had been set to target the indoor world record.

Hodgkinson has been out ever since and delayed her comeback once already after pulling out of the Stockholm Diamond League on June 15.

The 23-year-old has been in training but is considered still a few weeks shy of being race ready, although she is said to be confident of being in shape for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo from September 13.

After winning the London grand prix last year in a British record, Hodgkinson’s absence is a shame for fans who had hoped to see the country’s brightest star in the flesh.

However, organisers have still got an afternoon of world class action in store and sold out London Stadium - the 2012 Olympic athletics venue, which is now used by West Ham United.

Here is what to look out for.

Can Laura Muir step up in Hodgkinson's absence? Picture: Getty

When is the London Athletics Meet?

The grand prix is held from 12.35pm on Saturday, July 19, with some junior races before the main programme begins at 12.50pm. As reported, all tickets are now sold out although there is a resale on the British Athletics website.

It is a Diamond League event, part of a global World Athletics series, where track and field athletes are given points based on their finishing position.

As well as prize money, the points tally up to give entry to the league final to the eight (or so) athletes who are highest in the table. The final is a winner-takes-all bash, this year held in Zurich, with a huge pay day given to the winner.

Noah Lyles and Letsile Tebogo will resume their rivalry over 100m in London. Picture: Getty

Who is competing?

Olympic champion Noah Lyles is set to make his return to the track with an outing over 100m, where he will take on Letsile Tebogo - the 200m champion in Paris.

Britain’s world 1,500m champion Josh Kerr is set to take on fellow world champion Jake Wightman in the final event of the afternoon. Countryman George Mills has set a 5,000m national record this year and could also be dangerous.

Multi-eventer Katarina Johnson-Thompson will take on Germany’s former Olympic and world champion Malaika Mihambo in the long jump. Another Pairs gold medalist Julien Alfred is in the 200m, where she will take on Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith.

Briton Matt Hudson-Smith is favourite for the men’s 400m but faces a tricky test against some of Africa’s top talent. In the women’s 800m, the absence of Hodgkinson has cleared the way for Georgia Hunter-Bell, Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie to fight for the win.

Molly Caudery could possibly bring another home victory in the women’s pole vault but is up against the decorated American Katie Moon.

And in the infield, Mykolas Alekna broke the world record in the discus this year and will provide a huge test for London 2012 veteran Lawrence Okoye to try and overhaul.