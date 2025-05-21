'Remember me with joy': Kevin De Bruyne bids farewell to Manchester City fans

21 May 2025, 09:18

Kevin De Bruyne with his family after he played his final game at the Etihad for Manchester City, following the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium against AFC Bournemouth.
Kevin De Bruyne with his family after he played his final game at the Etihad for Manchester City, following the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium against AFC Bournemouth. Picture: Alamy

Stephen Rigley

A tearful Kevin De Bruyne bade farewell to Manchester City fans as he said he hoped they would remember him "with joy".

The Belgian made his 142nd and final home appearance for the club in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Bournemouth, coming within inches of capping it with a goal when he hit the crossbar in the first half, before an emotional on-field presentation after the match.

Pep Guardiola could be seen crying too as videos of tributes from former team-mates including Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho, and Vincent Kompany, club great Mike Summerbee and admirers including Thierry Henry were played on the big screen.

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City is thrown into the air by his teammates during the Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium
Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City is thrown into the air by his teammates during the Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium. Picture: Alamy

City players and staff had lined up to give De Bruyne a guard of honour as he walked out on to the pitch alongside his wife Michele and their three children, and the 33-year-old struggled to compose himself when first asked to speak.

"Manchester is home," De Bruyne said. "Manchester is where these little kids were born. I came here with my wife Michele and we didn't expect to be here 10 years, to do what we have done as a club, with the supporters, my team-mates.

"We've won everything. We've made the club bigger and now they're going to take over."

De Bruyne has scored 108 goals in 421 City appearances, the first City midfielder since Colin Bell to hit triple figures, while also piling up 177 assists.

During his 10-year stay, De Bruyne became City's most successful player, winning six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five League Cups, the Champions League, the Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

"I wanted to play with creativity, I wanted to play with passion," he said. "I wanted to enjoy football and I hope, I think, everybody enjoyed it. Everybody pushed me so hard from the inside and outside the club to be the best version of myself.

"These guys you see on the screen and these guys in front of me made me better than I was. It was an absolute honour to play with these guys. I made friends for life and you know all together we will be back for sure."

Asked how he wanted to be remembered by fans, he said: "With joy. I want to entertain people and to win. This teams works incredibly hard, this team wants to win and they will win in the future with me or without me."

Before the game the club unveiled a mosaic and dedicated a road at the club's academy to De Bruyne, and it was announced after the match he will also be honoured with a statue outside the Etihad Stadium - following on from his former team-mates David Silva, Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero.

The mosaic, installed by a training pitch at the City Football Academy, depicts a De Bruyne celebration and was revealed to the player by club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak ahead of the visit of the Cherries.

Created by local Manchester artist and City fan Mark Kennedy, the artwork is the latest in a series of tributes to City greats, including Silva, Kompany, Aguero, Yaya Toure, Joe Hart, Fernandinho and Ilkay Gundogan.

Dame Vera Baird

Women who commit 'minor crimes' should have criminal records wiped, former victims' commissioner tells LBC
A vaccine for gonorrhoea will be rolled out in England as part of a world-first programme, officials have announced.

'Landmark moment': First-ever gonorrhoea vaccination campaign begins in England amid drug-resistance fears
University of Bristol physics student Natasha Abrahart, 20, was found dead in her flat in April 2018.

Bereaved families of university students ‘excluded’ from suicide review process

colored x-rays of cerebral cortex cerebellum human brain MRI

‘Game changer’ brain tumour test set to improve care for patients

People queueing at ePassprt gates, Manchester airport

Britons will be denied use of e-gates across EU until October at earliest despite Brexit reset deal
Hannah has given fans a glimpse into her new life

Hannah Spearritt gives fans glimpse into life after S Club 7 as she becomes 'survivalist and prepper' in American jungle
A 'professional group of travelling burglars' broke into Newcastle striker Alexander Isak's home and stole his car, jewellery worth £68,000 and up to £10,000 in cash, a court has heard.

Alexander Isak shares emotional statement as family of 'professional burglars' who targeted his home are jailed
At least three dead and two missing after 'violent' thunderstorms trigger heavy flooding in French Riviera

At least three dead and two missing after 'violent' thunderstorms trigger heavy flooding in French Riviera
George Wendt

Tributes pour in after Cheers icon George Wendt, best known for his role as Norm Peterson, dies aged 76
A British Bulldog Sat on a Union Jack Rug

British bulldog considered a 'status symbol' as pet becomes Britain's most expensive dog breed

