Kevin De Bruyne to leave Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola calls him 'one of greatest midfielders to play in England'

Kevin De Bruyne. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Kevin De Bruyne has announced he is leaving Manchester City after ten trophy-laden years.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 33-year-old, who has won 16 trophies with City including six Premier League titles and the Champions League, is out of contract in the summer.

With speculation over his future having grown throughout the season, the Belgium playmaker confirmed the news in a statement on his social media accounts.

He wrote: "I'll get straight to it and let you all know that these will be my final months as a Manchester City player.

"Whether we like it or not, it's time to say goodbye. Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter."

De Bruyne has scored 106 goals in 413 appearances for City and made 174 assists. Further successes have included five League Cup triumphs and two FA Cups.

He joined the club under previous manager Manuel Pellegrini in a £55million deal in 2015 and went on to thrive after Pep Guardiola took charge the following year.

He has cemented his place as one of the greatest players in City's history and has undoubtedly been one of the most influential of the Premier League era.

Guardiola, speaking at a press conference ahead of Sunday's derby at Manchester United, said: "His influence in our success in the last decade, that would be impossible imagine without him.

"It's a sad day because, of course, he's part of us, he's leaving.

"I read he's made 280 goals and assists and, in the Premier League, he is one of the greatest midfielders to ever play in this country. There is no doubt."

De Bruyne won the Champions League with City in 2023. Picture: Getty

Three other greats of City's modern era - Vincent Kompany, David Silva and Sergio Aguero - have been honoured by the club with statues outside the Etihad Stadium and Guardiola expects a similar tribute for De Bruyne.

He said: "I don't know but I will bet a lot of money that is going to happen, for sure. Come on, he deserves to be in this level.

"Kevin is a special person, a special player. He will be treated in a special way."

File photo dated 19-05-2024 of Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne lifting the Premier League trophy with team-mates. Picture: Alamy

Despite his importance to the club, De Bruyne's announcement has not come as a big surprise.

His influence has decreased over the past two seasons as injuries have taken their toll and he has made just 19 starts this term.

Club and player seem to have come to an understanding that the time is right to part ways, with Guardiola confirming no new contract was offered.

He said: "It was not easy for me to tell him that we're not continuing.