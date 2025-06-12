Kevin De Bruyne joins Napoli on free transfer after Man City exit

By Frankie Elliott

Kevin De Bruyne has completed his move to Napoli on a free after leaving Manchester City this summer.

The Belgium midfielder was warmly greeted by fans in Italy as he arrived for his medical on Thursday having agreed a deal with the Serie A champions.

His move allows him to continue playing Champions League football next season and will see him link up with former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Antonio Conte.

Announcing the signing, Napoli posted a computer-generated image of the 33-year-old sitting on a crown with the caption: "King Kev is here."

The superstar playmaker made more than 400 appearances for City after joining them from Wolfsburg in 2015, winning 19 major trophies during his ten years at the Etihad Stadium.

His former club have already begun preparing for life without their talisman, having completed five summer signings already.

Their latest addition is set to be Rosenborg’s midfielder Sverre Nypan, who will join in a €14.6m (£12.4m) deal.

Personal terms are yet to be agreed but the Norway under-21 international is expected to sign a five-year contract and then be loaned out.

City's £100m-plus summer spending spree has also seen them bring in Tijjani Reijnders’, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Marcus Bettinelli and Rayan Cherki.