Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Kieran Trippier confirms split from wife after nearly 10 years together
19 June 2025, 08:07 | Updated: 19 June 2025, 08:24
England star Kieran Trippier has confirmed his split from his wife after nearly a decade together.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Trippier, 34, married his wife Charlotte in 2016, and she has been a fixture at England matches since.
The Newcastle United right back took to social media to announce the break-up after pictures shared online showed him partying with a mystery woman.
This turned out to be Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry, 29, with the pair attending a celebration at Ibiza nightclub Ushuaia last week.
Read more: One in every 20 homes for sale in UK now priced at £1 million-plus
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Trippier asked for privacy as he and Charlotte navigate the breakup.
He said: "Myself and Charlotte separated over a year ago.
"I have not commented previously as it is a private matter and we want to protect our children.
"We ask the media to respect our privacy in the same way."
The couple’s £3.8million family home was put up for sale last year amid rumours of their separation.