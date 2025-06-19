Kieran Trippier confirms split from wife after nearly 10 years together

19 June 2025, 08:07 | Updated: 19 June 2025, 08:24

Trippier wrote on instagram that he had 'no choice but to confirm publicly' that the couple had split
Trippier wrote on instagram that he had 'no choice but to confirm publicly' that the couple had split. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

England star Kieran Trippier has confirmed his split from his wife after nearly a decade together.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Trippier, 34, married his wife Charlotte in 2016, and she has been a fixture at England matches since.

The Newcastle United right back took to social media to announce the break-up after pictures shared online showed him partying with a mystery woman.

This turned out to be Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry, 29, with the pair attending a celebration at Ibiza nightclub Ushuaia last week.

Read more: One in every 20 homes for sale in UK now priced at £1 million-plus

Kieran Trippier of England with his wife Charlotte Trippier and their son Jacob Trippier.
Kieran Trippier of England with his wife Charlotte Trippier and their son Jacob Trippier. Picture: Alamy

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Trippier asked for privacy as he and Charlotte navigate the breakup.

He said: "Myself and Charlotte separated over a year ago.

"I have not commented previously as it is a private matter and we want to protect our children.

"We ask the media to respect our privacy in the same way."

The couple’s £3.8million family home was put up for sale last year amid rumours of their separation.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mudryk has denied any wrongdoing, and has denied knowingly breaking any rules

Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk could face four-year ban after positive drug test

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa added his signatories to the letter, published by refugee charity Choose Love last month, calling on the Prime Minister to “use all available means” to ensure humanitarian aid gets in to Gaza.

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and Dame Judi Dench join open letter urging suspension of arms sales to Israel

The stunning home is worth £6million

Omaze winner denied keys to £6m Norfolk house amid planning row

Fears have been raised over a 'mass casualty event' at Carnival due to the size of crowds

Future of Notting Hill Carnival ‘up in the air,’ as organisers ask for more cash - and MP calls for it to be moved

Iran hit targets in Israel, including a hospital

Israeli hospital struck by Iranian missiles - as Trump 'approves plans to attack Iran'

Usman Alam

Not smiling anymore! Grinning drug dealer who posed at cannabis farm jailed

The Foreign Secretary's talks in Washington will cover the deteriorating situation in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine, as well as the UK-US trade deal

Foreign Secretary to meet US officials in Washington as Trump mulls over strikes against Iran

Heavy rush hour traffic on M25 motorway in Surrey

UK air pollution 'killing 500 people a week' - and shortens life by nearly two years, doctors say

One in five academics on both sides of the political spectrum do not feel free to teach controversial topics, a survey has found as England's higher education watchdog issued guidance on how institutions can protect freedom of speech.

20% of UK academies do not feel free to teach controversial topics, as new report issues guidance on free speech

Older people say they are being "bombarded" by campaigns for funeral services, care homes and mobility aids by "out-of-touch" mainstream advertising, a study has found.

Older people being ‘bombarded’ by ads for funeral services and care homes by ‘out-of-touch’ marketing firms

Steam and exhaust rise from different companies on a cold winter day.

UN scientists warn it is ‘crunch time’ to avoid further global warming as climate policies ‘moving in wrong direction’

Exclusive
Waste water flows out of an outflow waste water pipe into the river in Devon UK

Water company fines will be used to clean up rivers, lakes and seas, government confirms

Energy bill discounts of £150 will be extended to another 2.7 million households to help with fuel costs next winter.

Millions more households to get £150 energy bill discounts as government extends scheme to help with fuel costs

‘I like to make decisions at the last second': Trump continues to mull US strike but suggests Iran could visit White House

‘I like to decide at the last second': Trump continues to mull US strike but suggests Iran could visit White House

A bag from Primark, found in the Weija Ashbread landfill, an older textile dump site sited on the Densu river, upriver from the protected wetlands, outside Accra, Ghana.

'This is dangerous': Discarded clothes from UK brands including Next, Asda and M&S found in protected Ghana wetlands

School crossing lollipop sign

Lollipop man ordered to stop high-fiving crossing children

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dame Diana Johnson said “there is absolutely no place for violent, misogynistic and harmful content online”, after several MPs urged the Government to expand the definition of “extreme pornographic images”.

‘No place for violent content online,’ says policing minister in pornography ban pledge

Missing Jay Slater witness found 'holidaying' in Tenerife as inquest hears Jay, 19, died with alcohol in his system

Friend of missing Jay Slater witness reveals details of 'two knives' carried by teen on the night he died in Tenerife
Devastating new footage has emerged showing the lone survivor of the Air India plane crash carrying the coffin of his younger brother, who died in the fatal disaster.

New video shows heartbreaking moment lone Air India survivor limps as he carries brother’s coffin at funeral
Claire Boyd underwent surgery in a bid to address a long history of abdominal pain

Family walks out of inquest after coroner rejects malnutrition in hospital death

Inquests into the deaths of the women, who were both born in Pakistan but lived in Maltsby, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, were opened on Wednesday.

Sisters drown in pools on popular Snowdonia route, inquest told

A police cordon blocking the inside lane of the northbound carriageway on the M1 motorway near Bucknalls Lane overpass in Hertfordshire, where a man's body was found by road workers on Monday.

Horror crash sees M1 closed 'in both directions' with emergency services including air ambulance in attendance
Jeremy Allen White

First look at upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic starring Jeremy Allen White divides fans

Liz Kendall, Work and Pensions Secretary and Labour MP for Leicester West spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

Minister unable to say how much the changes in the Welfare Bill announced today will end up costing
Brexit has unleashed ‘backstreet medicine’ across Britain, warns leading pharmacist

Brexit has unleashed ‘backstreet medicine’ across Britain, warns leading pharmacist

The record breaking ticket was bought in Munster. It is still unclaimed

'Have a cup of tea and let it sink in': Lottery bosses message to record Euromillions winner as prize yet unclaimed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales attending the annual Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, June 16, 2025. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

Kate pulls out of Royal Ascot appearance in last-minute announcement

Prince Harry addresses the Invictus Games Foundation reception at CN Tower during the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada.

Ukraine bids to host Prince Harry’s Invictus Games in 2029

King Charles III and Queen Camilla watch on during the Queen Anne Stake

King and Queen recall ‘thrill’ of Royal Ascot winner as they arrive at meet

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News