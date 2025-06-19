Kieran Trippier confirms split from wife after nearly 10 years together

Trippier wrote on instagram that he had 'no choice but to confirm publicly' that the couple had split. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

England star Kieran Trippier has confirmed his split from his wife after nearly a decade together.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Trippier, 34, married his wife Charlotte in 2016, and she has been a fixture at England matches since.

The Newcastle United right back took to social media to announce the break-up after pictures shared online showed him partying with a mystery woman.

This turned out to be Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry, 29, with the pair attending a celebration at Ibiza nightclub Ushuaia last week.

Kieran Trippier of England with his wife Charlotte Trippier and their son Jacob Trippier. Picture: Alamy

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Trippier asked for privacy as he and Charlotte navigate the breakup.

He said: "Myself and Charlotte separated over a year ago.

"I have not commented previously as it is a private matter and we want to protect our children.

"We ask the media to respect our privacy in the same way."

The couple’s £3.8million family home was put up for sale last year amid rumours of their separation.