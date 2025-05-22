Lando Norris says ‘complicated’ Monaco Grand Prix could provide surprise winner

22 May 2025, 20:43

McLaren driver Lando Norris during the preview day at the Circuit de Monaco
McLaren driver Lando Norris during the preview day at the Circuit de Monaco. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Lando Norris predicts Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix will be “complicated” and thinks a mandatory two-stop race could lead to a surprise winner.

The event is the jewel in the Formula One crown and undoubtably the most famous on the 24-race calendar.

But the prestigious venue, which sees the cars hurtle past Casino Square, round the famed hairpin, through the tunnel and along the principality’s harbour, rarely tends to lend itself to great racing.

The FIA has opted to impose a minimum two pit stops for this year’s race in a bid to mix up strategies and offer more entertainment on a track where overtaking is nigh-on impossible.

Norris says he has not given too much thought to strategy options but thinks the move will create more headaches on Sunday.

He said: “It’s something I don’t need to be overthinking but it’ll be a complicated race for sure. It’s not as simple as just boxing twice, you know. It’s an opportunity, I think that’s the biggest thing, that there is opportunity for everyone.

“I think there can be more luck involved for anyone. It’s easier to have probably a surprise winner this weekend, which is good and bad. If you’re up the front, then that’s not something you want. But if you’re a bit further back, then it’s a perfect opportunity for you."

Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren and Lando Norris of Great Britain
Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren and Lando Norris of Great Britain. Picture: Getty

Norris is second in the drivers’ championship, trailing team-mate Oscar Piastri by 13 points.

Max Verstappen is 22 points off the lead after victory at Imola a week ago, where Norris passed Piastri late on to clinch second.

The British driver again bemoaned a qualifying slip-up which left him fourth on the grid, after previous disappointing Saturdays in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia this season.

Qualifying has always been key to success in Monaco, given the lack of overtaking, and Norris admits it is a problem he hopes to cure this weekend.

“I’m confident I have the speed,” Norris added. “But, you know, it’s true that this year I’ve not been able to put things together as well as what I have done in the past for many, many years.

“I’ve just not done well enough this season. It’s not like I’m doing a bad job but when you’re against the best in the world, not doing a perfect job is also the definition of probably doing a bad job.

“My Sundays I don’t even need to think about. I’m very happy with. My opportunity is on Saturday.”

Mercedes driver George Russell during the preview day at the Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
Mercedes driver George Russell during the preview day at the Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo. Picture: Alamy

In contrast, Mercedes’ George Russell has been strong in qualifying this season.

The 27-year-old has qualified in the top five at every race this season and is optimistic of a good weekend in Monaco.

“We are excited for this weekend. I think people know that quali has been a strength, we have been within a tenth of pole on so many occasions,” Russell said.

“With this two-stop strategy it is going to be really interesting to see how it pans out because in the past it was solely about qualifying.

“I don’t think that is going to be the case this weekend, race pace isn’t meaningless.

“We know that hasn’t been a strength, so a little bit of mixed feelings.”

