Lando Norris takes pole in Australia GP qualifying - as Lewis Hamilton trails in eighth on Ferrari debut

15 March 2025, 07:46 | Updated: 15 March 2025, 07:53

Melbourne, Australia. 15th Mar, 2025. Lando Norris of McLaren celebrates taking pole position during Qualifying at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Victoria, Saturday, March 15, 2025.
Melbourne, Australia. 15th Mar, 2025. Lando Norris of McLaren celebrates taking pole position during Qualifying at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Victoria, Saturday, March 15, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Lando Norris took pole position for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, edging McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in second - as Lewis Hamilton trailed in eighth.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The debut race of the Formula One season saw Norris keep his teammate at bay, securing pole by just 0.084 seconds, as McLaren secured a front-row lockout in Melbourne.

It follows a strong 2024 season for the team, with World Champion Max Verstappen starting Sunday's Grand Prix in an uncharacteristic third ahead of Mercedes' George Russell fourth.

It was, however, a disappointing afternoon for Ferrari, as Charles Leclerc only managed to qualify in seventh - one place ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton, making his Ferrari debut.

All eyes were on the seven-time World Champion following his shock departure from Mercdes at the end of the 2024 season.

Following on from their constructors' championship triumph last season, and a strong pre-season test in Bahrain last month, McLaren had been considered by their rivals as the team to beat.

And the British team delivered with an ominous showing.

Melbourne, Australia. 15th Mar, 2025. (L-R) Oscar Piastri of McLaren, Lando Norris of McLaren and Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing celebrate during Qualifying at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Victoria, Saturday, March 15, 2025.
Melbourne, Australia. 15th Mar, 2025. (L-R) Oscar Piastri of McLaren, Lando Norris of McLaren and Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing celebrate during Qualifying at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Victoria, Saturday, March 15, 2025. Picture: Alamy

The 2025 season marks a fresh start for Red Bull, following controversies involving Team Principal Christian Horner and allegations of controlling behaviour towards a female colleague - accusations which have now escalated into a legal battle over what she claims amounts to her unfair dismissal.

Horner, 51, who is married to former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, 52, was accused of “inappropriate, controlling behaviour” by a female colleague in February 2024

Norris' first lap in the crucial Q3 session was deleted for exceeding track limits while Piastri was only fourth in the order after he ran wide at the final corner.

A scrappy start for the McLaren duo left Verstappen holding the advantage at the top of the pile prior to the final runs.

But Piastri bounced back first to take provisional top spot, to the delight of the home crowd, only for Norris to bump him down to second. Norris finished almost four tenths clear of Verstappen.

"Not a bad way to start the year," said Norris over the radio. "Amazing work all winter, let's keep it up."

Hamilton's move from Mercedes to Ferrari has been the major talking point ahead of the new campaign as the 40-year-old British driver targets a record eighth title.

Hamilton spun on the exit of Turn 11 in the concluding moments of Q2 to leave him facing the wrong way. He escaped the drama without damage and was able to make it back to his garage before returning for the final phase.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA 15 Mar 2025. Pictured: McLaren Formula 1 driver Oscar Piastri (AUS) 81 took second place on the grid for Sunday’s race during the Qualifying session at the Australian Round
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA 15 Mar 2025. Pictured: McLaren Formula 1 driver Oscar Piastri (AUS) 81 took second place on the grid for Sunday’s race during the Qualifying session at the Australian Round. Picture: Alamy

But Hamilton has not been able to match Leclerc's speed all weekend and finished more than two tenths behind the Monegasque with Ferrari failing to impress.

Kimi Antonelli's maiden qualifying session as an F1 driver ended at the first hurdle after he failed to progress into Q2. The 18-year-old Italian looked on the edge throughout and his best effort was eclipsed by fellow rookie Gabriel Bortoleto of Sauber to leave him 16th.

He will start two places clear of Red Bull's Liam Lawson, who ran off the track on multiple occasions on a scrappy afternoon for the New Zealander.

Ollie Bearman will start last following a poor weekend for the British teenager.

Bearman, 19, crashed of out of first practice, leaving him unable to take part in the day's second running. He then beached his Haas in the gravel on his first lap in practice on Saturday. Bearman attempted to qualify but complained his car was broken and did not set a time.

