'I plan to do it again' – Lando Norris targets another Miami Grand Prix victory

1 May 2025, 19:38

Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren speaks in the Drivers Press Conference during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami.
Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren speaks in the Drivers Press Conference during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Lando Norris has vowed to follow up his maiden Formula One victory in Miami by winning again a year on and reigniting his stalling world championship challenge.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Norris heads into the sixth round of the new season 10 points behind McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri and without a victory since the opening race in Melbourne.

The British driver ended his winless run in F1 by taking victory at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium last year.

And Norris said: "It is a place that brings good memories. I dreamt as a kid to win in F1 and standing on the top step and I was able to do it here.

"There are a lot of things that have brought a smile to my face since I have returned, and I plan to do it again."

Read More: Trans women to be barred from women's football in England, FA says

Read More: Chris Eubank Jr says he needed eye surgery after ‘headbutt’ in Conor Benn fight

Yuki Tsunoda of Japan and Oracle Red Bull Racing, Pierre Gasly of France and Alpine F1 and Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren attend the Drivers Press Conference during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami.
Yuki Tsunoda of Japan and Oracle Red Bull Racing, Pierre Gasly of France and Alpine F1 and Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren attend the Drivers Press Conference during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami. Picture: Getty

Norris has started the past two rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia on the back foot after qualifying sixth and 10th respectively.

Norris recovered to finish third in Bahrain, and then fourth in Saudi Arabia, but Piastri won both events.

The 25-year-old continued: "I am working on my things, and what to improve on and trying to figure out everything behind the scenes as to what I need to do better on.

"It is not a lack of speed of ability. Things have not clicked, but I am working on it and hopefully this weekend I can put it into practice."

Earlier, Max Verstappen was withdrawn from his scheduled media commitments ahead of the birth of his first child.

Verstappen, 27, is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet, the daughter of three-time world champion, Nelson Piquet.

The Dutchman, who is currently third in the standings, had been due to speak to the media on Thursday.

But his Red Bull team said the defending champion would not be at the circuit.

Verstappen was expected to return Friday for practice and sprint qualifying.

A spokesperson for Red Bull said: "Max will not be attending media day in Miami as he is expecting a baby.

"All is well and he will attend track tomorrow for the race weekend.

"We will not be offering any further comment at this time in respect towards the privacy of Max and his family."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

RAF Red Arrows flypast to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Trafalgar Square, London, England, UK

VE Day RAF flypast route - when and where to watch

The Welsh Football team’s Joe Allen arrives at the Cardiff City Stadium this evening at their homecoming event, which was organised to say thank you to the fans after making through to the semi finals of Euro 2016.

Wales and Swansea midfielder Joe Allen announces retirement

Junior doctors

Resident doctors in England to ballot for strike action over pay

Outside NatWest bank with 2 ATM machines facing the pavement, Clifton Down, Bristol, UK

NatWest profit leaps by a third as customers ‘resilient’ against uncertainty despite cost of living concerns

Gary MacDonald celebrating his £5.2 million Lotto Jackpot win.

Lorry driver who won £5.2 million Lotto jackpot quits job - and buys vacuum cleaner

Court artist sketch b of Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Man accused of killing boy, 14, and injuring four in 'rampage with Japanese swords' denies murder

Kaliyah Coa had been playing near Barge House Causeway when she was swept away.

Girl, 11, pulled from River Thames ‘likely to have died from effect of cold water’, inquest hears

Liverpool's Argentinian midfielder #10 Alexis Mac Allister (R) celebrates his title-winning goal

Liverpool's Premier League-winning goal caused tremor on Richter scale, scientists reveal

Marks & Spencer's boss has apologised after a cyber attack.

Marks & Spencer boss 'really sorry' for 'letting down customers' after major cyber attack

The cyclist, who appears to be a woman, was racing south down Shoreditch High Street at 7.45pm on Tuesday when she clipped the side of a route 47 bus

Moment Lime bike rider miraculously avoids serious injury after clipping bus and 'face planting' on road

The three children were rescued from the "house of horrors"

Inside 'house of horrors' where parents kept children in self-imposed 'Covid lockdown' since 2021

Jill Sobule at the 34th GLAAD Media Awards.

Singer-songwriter famous for 90s hit ‘I Kissed a Girl’ dies in house fire aged 66

Victoria Beckham says husband David "completes her" as she wishes himhappy birthday in special video

Victoria Beckham celebrates 'endlessly loving' husband David as she wishes him happy 50th birthday

Exclusive
Cleo Lambert, from Tring in Hertfordshire, had been unknowingly living with a cancerous tumour growing behind her liver for years

TikTok Saved My Life: Student discovers life-threatening tumour after self-diagnosing rare condition

Jade Daramell died instantly during a dive near Durham.

Veteran skydiver who died during jump 'wrote suicide note' and 'left home to live in digs at skydiving club'

Russell Brand arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where he is charged with with one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault, relating to four separate women.

Russell Brand accused of raping woman at Labour Party conference as he appears in court for first time

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Gold Movie Awards 2020 - VIP Arrivals

Biscuit firm boss sacked after slapping Emmerdale actress on the backside at awards do

Noel Johansen, whose wife Jenifer Darbellay died after a person drove into a crowd and killed multiple people during a Filipino heritage festival

Brit actor shares ‘incredible sadness’ after wife killed when car ploughed into crowd at Vancouver street festival
Sketch of Erin Patterson at the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court in Morwell, Victoria, Tuesday,

Details of alleged Beef Wellington killer's 'mental illness' emerge - as court shown texts from row with ex
Weight loss jabs could be made available on the NHS

Weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro could be made available over the counter

The mother-of-four, who was the owner and manager of two guest houses in the small rural commune, was found by a friend lying near her vehicle with five stab wounds

Woman, 69, arrested over murder of British mum-of-four found dead outside French home ‘covered in stab wounds’
Apple iPhone 16

iPhones sold in US to no longer come from China in wake of Trump's tariffs

Johanna Sjoberg (not pictured), who claims she was abused by the late Jeffrey Epstein, has broken her silence after the suicide of Virginia Giuffre.

‘It could have been any of us’ - Second Prince Andrew accuser breaks silence after Virginia Giuffre suicide
A teenager died after getting into difficulty at Colwick Country Park in Nottingham on Wednesday evening.

Fire chiefs call for urgent action on drownings after boy's body, 16, recovered from lake

David Beckham celebrates after scoring the third goal in the 1996 FA Charity Shield between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on August 11, 1996 in London, England.

'A completely normal lad' – football stars reflect on David Beckham as he turns 50

NHS waiting lists are not driving the rise in health-related benefit claims, according to a new report.

NHS waiting lists ‘not a driver for rise in health-related benefit claims’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Charlotte turns 10 today

Royal Family shares sweet portrait of Princess Charlotte taken by Kate - as she celebrates her 10th birthday
Prince Harry Attends Court For Appeal Over Downgraded Security

Prince Harry to learn outcome of legal battle over his security arrangements while in UK

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge turns 10 on May 2.

Princess Charlotte at 10: A Decade in Pictures

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News