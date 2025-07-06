Lando Norris wins British Grand Prix in career first after dramatic race at Silverstone

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain celebrates winning the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 6, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Lando Norris took advantage of Oscar Piastri’s penalty to win the British Grand Prix for the first time in his career.

During a wild, wet and chaotic race at Silverstone, Piastri was dealt a 10-second sanction by the stewards after he slammed on his brakes at 130mph ahead of a safety car restart.

Max Verstappen was forced to take evasive action with the stewards coming down hard on the Australian.

It cost Piastri the win, with Norris crossing the line 6.8 seconds clear of his championship team-mate and McLaren rival.

Norris’ fourth victory of the season allows him to reduce the championship deficit from 15 points to eight with his second win in as many weekends – while Nico Hulkenberg landed his first podium in Formula One after 239 starts. Lewis Hamilton had to settle for fourth.

McLaren driver Lando Norris ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire. Picture: Alamy

Verstappen spun from second and crossed the line in fifth following a late pass on Lance Stroll.

George Russell started fourth but two premature changes to slick tyres destroyed his afternoon. He took the chequered flag in 10th.

Further back, and Hamilton was on the move. Heading into Sunday’s race he had finished on the podium at every British Grand Prix since 2014 and on lap 27 he was up to sixth as he slungshot his Ferrari clear of Russell’s Mercedes at Stowe.

On lap 29, he moved clear of Pierre Gasly for fifth, and then with 17 laps to go he was ahead of Lance Stroll for fourth.

McLaren driver Lando Norris crosses the line to win the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire. Picture: Alamy

Suddenly, a podium looked on with Sauber’s Hulkenberg occupying third place. Hamilton dived in for slick rubber on lap 42 but he ran off the track on his out lap costing him valuable time. When Hulkenberg stopped, Hamilton was eight seconds behind with as many laps to go but he could not lay a glove on the veteran 37-year-old German.

On lap 43, Piastri switched to dries, and served his punishment to allow Norris to come in on the following lap for his change to slick tyres and take the lead.

Norris emerged from the pit lane in the lead and with a six-second advantage. Piastri called on the McLaren pit wall to swap positions with Norris, and allow a straight fight to the flag.

But McLaren rebuffed his desperate plea and an emotional Norris took the win.