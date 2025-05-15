Late licences for Lionesses and Wales fans if teams reach Women’s Euros final stages

Fans could be toasting into the early hours this summer if England or Wales make it to the Women’s Euros final stages, with pubs allowed to open until 1am.
Fans could be toasting into the early hours this summer if England or Wales make it to the Women's Euros final stages, with pubs allowed to open until 1am.
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Pubs in England and Wales will be allowed to extend opening hours to 1am if either nation reaches the semi-finals or final of the UEFA Women’s European Championship.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Closing hours will be put back from the usual 11pm cut off so football fans can get extra time together to celebrate, if either home nation reaches the final stages of the Women's Euros in July.

Licensing hours can be relaxed to mark an occasion of "exceptional national significance" and England's Lionesses are defending champions while Wales have qualified for the competition for the first time.

Both teams have been drawn in the same group, alongside France and the Netherlands.

Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson said: "Nothing quite brings people together like watching our national football teams, which is why we want fans to be able to enjoy every minute of these matches.

"We will extend licensing hours should either team progress through the tournament, to allow supporters to watch and celebrate together for longer.

"I want to wish the best of luck to both teams and let's hope for some more memorable nights this summer."

The semi-finals take place on July 22 and July 23 while the final kicks off on July 27.

Any home nation glory on the pitch could also see success for the hospitality industry which has welcomed the move to keep the doors open for longer.

The announcement is being made now ahead of the tournament - in Switzerland from July 2 to 27 - so pubs can sort out stock and staffing.

It also gives enough time to arrange the statutory instruments needed, potentially to extend opening hours before Parliament's summer recess.

Pubs in England and Wales could stay open until 1am to let fans celebrate if either team makes the semi-finals or final this summer
Pubs in England and Wales could stay open until 1am to let fans celebrate if either team makes the semi-finals or final this summer

Night Time Industries Association chief executive Michael Kill described the extended hours as "a positive and progressive move that recognises the growing popularity of women's football and its cultural significance across the UK".

He said: "Much like previous extensions for national celebrations, this decision will give communities the opportunity to come together and celebrate in a safe and responsible way, while also providing a welcome boost to the night-time economy.

"It represents a valuable opportunity for hospitality businesses to maximise trade during a major event - particularly important in today's extremely challenging economic climate."

British Beer and Pub Association chief executive Emma McClarkin said: "The pub is the home of live sport.

"Nothing compares when it comes to bringing atmosphere and camaraderie to watching the football live, and we expect supporters will be flocking to their local to cheer on our brilliant teams.

"Our sector plays a huge part in boosting community spirit, and extending licensing hours means people can gather for longer and host even more events that cheer on our squads."

Billing the pub as "the best place to watch the Women's Euros", UKHospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls said: "The success of the Lionesses, in particular, has captured the heart of the nation and I know communities will be flocking to the pub to cheer on both England and Wales.

"I'm pleased the Government has acted early with this decision, which will help pubs plan their activity during the tournament."

England will be hoping to defend the title they won at Wembley Stadium in July 2022 when they beat Germany in the final.

The two home nations will face off during this year's tournament group stages on Sunday 13 July in St Gallen.

England will face France on July 5 when Wales will play the Netherlands.

On July 9 England will play the Netherlands while Wales's opponents will be the Netherlands.

Scotland and Northern Ireland have separate licensing regimes.

