Double Olympic champion biathlete dies in horror mountaineering accident

German biathlete Laura Dahlmeier has died in a mountaineering accident. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Olympic champion Laura Dahlmeier has died in a mountaineering accident in northern Pakistan, her team has confirmed.

Dahlmeier, who won gold in the sprint and pursuit biathlon events at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, had been stranded on Laila Peak in the Karakoram mountain range after being hit by falling rocks on Monday.

Rescue helicopters had been dispatched to locate the missing 31-year-old, but they were unable to find her due to low visibility and constant rain, Faizullah Faraq, a spokesman for the regional Gilgit-Baltistan government, said.

The official Olympic website has confirmed her death, following initial reports from German newspaper Bild.

Laura Dahlmeier of Germany looks on during the Biathlon World Team Challenge at Veltins Arena on December 28, 2019. Picture: Getty

Local authorities launched the rescue mission on Monday after receiving a distress signal from Ms Dahlmeier's climbing partner, Marina Eva, who managed to descend to base camp with help from rescuers on Tuesday.

Ms Dahlmeier was injured at an altitude of about 18,700ft on Monday at noon local time while scaling the mountain, according to her management team in Germany. German broadcaster ZDF reported she suffered serious injuries in a rock fall.

Speaking following reports of Dahlmeier’s injury, Alpine Club Of Pakistan vice president Karrar Haidri said: "She sustained serious injuries, but she has oxygen with her, and injured climbers have been known to survive for days."

Tributes have flooded in for the star following the news of her death.

The Karakoram mountain range. Picture: Alamy

Bundesliga football club FC Schalke 04 wrote on X: "With Laura Dahlmeier, a great athlete and a warm-hearted person has left us.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with her family, friends, and the entire biathlon family. Rest in peace, Laura."

The German Olympic Federation added: "With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to Laura Dahlmeier. Her sudden death leaves us speechless.

"She was more than an Olympic champion – she was a person with heart, conviction, and vision. Your story will live on, Laura."