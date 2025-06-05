Lauren James and Michelle Agyemang named in England’s Euro 2025 squad

5 June 2025, 14:50 | Updated: 5 June 2025, 15:01

(Left to right) Chelsea forward Lauren James, Brighton & Hove Albion's Michelle Agyemang, and Chelsea defender Lucy Bronze
(Left to right) Chelsea forward Lauren James, Brighton & Hove Albion's Michelle Agyemang, and Chelsea defender Lucy Bronze. Picture: Alamy

By Rachel Steinberg, PA

Chelsea forward Lauren James and major tournament debutant Michelle Agyemang have both been included in Sarina Wiegman’s 23-player squad who will defend England’s title at the European Championship.

James has been absent since April with a hamstring issue but has recovered in time to claim her seat on the plane alongside 19-year-old forward Agyemang, who spent the season on loan at Brighton from Arsenal and scored 41 seconds into her England debut as a substitute against Belgium in April.

Agyemang is one of seven players making their major tournament debuts, while Chelsea defender Lucy Bronze is set for her seventh including four consecutive Euros, one of 13 players who carry over from Wiegman’s 2022 champions.

England boss Wiegman said: “I know this is an exciting day, for the players and also for our fans, and it underlines that the tournament is coming soon.

“Telling the players they have made the squad is always a great moment. They will all give everything to help us make the country proud.

“This group is a very well-balanced mix of players with multiple tournaments on their CVs and also those that will make their tournament debuts. I am excited to see what we are capable of this summer.

“At the same time, I do feel for those that have just missed out. I can only name 23 but there are more players who have been so important to us on our journey to Switzerland. We would not be here without them.

“As we look forward, we still have a month to go until we play the first game. After some important rest, we will all be working really hard to make sure we are ready to go on July 5.”

England Women head coach Sarina Wiegman during today's press conference at St George's Park, Burton upon Trent
England Women head coach Sarina Wiegman during today's press conference at St George's Park, Burton upon Trent. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea), Grace Clinton (Manchester United), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United) and Jess Park (Manchester City) all make their major tournament debuts alongside both back-ups for first-choice goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, with Khiara Keating (Manchester City) and Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride) making the cut.

Leah Williamson returns to captain the Lionesses after missing out on the World Cup with injury and she will be joined in Switzerland by Arsenal team-mate Chloe Kelly, who scored the extra-time winner against Germany in the Wembley final at the 2022 Euros.

Leah Williamson will captain the Lionesses
Leah Williamson will captain the Lionesses. Picture: Getty

It has been a tumultuous journey for the 27-year-old, who earlier this year took to social media to express her displeasure about her situation and playing time – particularly with the Euros in mind – at Manchester City before she was loaned to Arsenal, and was instrumental in the second half of their league season and Champions League-winning campaign.

Arsenal on Wednesday confirmed they were in talks with Kelly, whose contract at City is expiring, about a permanent deal.

Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich) and Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), all of whom recently returned from long-term knee injuries, are included but long-time Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps and experienced forward Fran Kirby have both announced their international retirements in recent days.

The England team pose for a photo during the England Women's Team Celebration at Trafalgar Square in 2022 after beating Germany 2-1 in the Final of The UEFA European Women's Championship
The England team pose for a photo during the England Women's Team Celebration at Trafalgar Square in 2022 after beating Germany 2-1 in the Final of The UEFA European Women's Championship. Picture: Getty

England travel to Switzerland on June 30th and open their title defence against France in Zurich on Saturday, July 5 then meet the Netherlands – who won their home Euros under Wiegman in 2017 – four days later and Wales in St Gallen on July 13.

Four standby players – Sophie Baggaley (Brighton), Laura Blindkilde Brown (Manchester City), Missy Bo Kearns (Aston Villa) and Lucy Parker (Aston Villa) have also been announced and will stay with the squad at St George’s Park until they fly out.

