Leeds clinch Championship title with injury-time winner - as Coventry and Bristol City reach play-offs

3 May 2025, 19:20 | Updated: 3 May 2025, 20:58

Plymouth Argyle FC v Leeds United FC - Sky Bet Championship
Plymouth Argyle FC v Leeds United FC - Sky Bet Championship. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Leeds have secured promotion to the Premier League after clinching the Championship title following a last-gasp winner against Plymouth.

United needed to match Burnley’s result to beat them to the crown them champions on goal difference.

Manor Solomon scored the winning goal in injury-time, earning the side automatic promotion to the top tier of English football in dramatic style.

Their 2-1 victory and superior goal difference rendered Burnley’s 3-1 win over Millwall meaningless in the title race, though staggeringly it ensured both sides ended the season with 100 points.

Frank Lampard’s Coventry earned a 2-0 home win over Middlesbrough, securing a top-six spot while Boro will miss out.

They go into their play-off semi-final first-leg against Sunderland, who are on the back of five consecutive losses on Friday May 9.

Plymouth Argyle FC v Leeds United FC - Sky Bet Championship
Plymouth Argyle FC v Leeds United FC - Sky Bet Championship. Picture: Getty
Coventry City FC v Middlesbrough FC - Sky Bet Championship
Coventry City FC v Middlesbrough FC - Sky Bet Championship. Picture: Getty

Now sixth-placed Bristol City fought back to secure a 2-2 draw against relegation-threatened Preston at Ashton Gate. Bristol will host Sheffield in the first-leg play-off clash on Thursday May 8.

Blackburn were looked set for a spot in the top six but conceded an equaliser to Sheffield United in a 1-1 draw.

It was bad news for Luton, who have suffered a second successive relegation after a 5-3 defeat at West Brom.

Derby and Stoke played out a goalless draw to keep their second-tier spots.

Elsewhere in the EFL, Birmingham and Wrexham promoted have been promoted to the Championship.

Stockport County will play Leyton Orient in the EFL League One playoffs, with the first leg taking place at Brisbane Road on Saturday May 10.

It comes after their 4-1 over Huddersfield, while Reading lost 4-2 to Barnsley.

Wycombe will play Charlton as the sides clash for an opportunity to reach the second tier.

Meanwhile, a dramatic 96th minute-goal saw Bradford City secure third places in League Two to reach the play-offs

Donacaster won the division with awin over Notts County while second placed Port Vale lost to Gillingham.

Chesterfield have also reached thE play-offs having only been promoted to League Two last season. Wimbledon, Walsall, and Notts County have also reached the play-offs.

