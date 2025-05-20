Leicester City face points deduction after fresh financial misconduct charges

The foxes could be handed a points deduction if found guilty. Picture: PA

By Henry Moore

After a torrid season, Leicester City have been dealt another blow in the form of fresh financial misconduct allegations by the Premier League.

The allegations, which will be heard by an independent commission, involve claims the club broke profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) when they were in the Championship last season.

The foxes could be handed a points deduction if found guilty.

It means the Midlands club are now involved in another legal battle with the Premier League, having earlier this season won an appeal that prevented the League from charging them for breaching PSR rules in 2022-23.

The Foxes claimed the Premier League did not have jurisdiction to charge them because they were competing in the Championship at the time.

Leicester City were relegated from the Premier League this season. Picture: PA

A Leicester statement read: “Consistent with its previous commitments, the club intends to engage cooperatively in this matter now that the Premier League’s jurisdiction has been established for the period ending FY24.

“However, we will not be able to comment further on these proceedings until they are concluded, due to their confidential nature.”

The Premier League contested Leicester’s successful appeal but a tribunal ruled in the club’s favour, saying the League’s challenge fell below the threshold set by the organising body itself.

The Premier League has since changed its rulebook to close the loophole and prevent similar cases in the future, while also allowing it to open new proceedings following alleged breaches for the 2023-24 season – when Leicester were in the Championship.

The club are also accused of failing to provide their annual accounts to the Premier League by December 31, 2024 and not offering “full, complete and prompt assistance” to the Premier League in response to the League’s enquiries.