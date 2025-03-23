Lewis Hamilton disqualified from Chinese Grand Prix after breaking F1 rule by just four millimetres

23 March 2025, 12:27 | Updated: 23 March 2025, 13:33

LEWIS HAMILTON at the Shanghai Audi International Circuit, Shanghai, China on 23 March 2025 Credit: /Every Second Media
LEWIS HAMILTON at the Shanghai Audi International Circuit, Shanghai, China on 23 March 2025 Credit: /Every Second Media. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Lewis Hamilton has been disqualified from sixth place in the Chinese Grand Prix after his Ferrari was adjudged to have broken the rules.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hamilton, who had scored eight points, was summoned to see the stewards in Shanghai after the rearmost skid on his Ferrari came in between 8.5 and 8.6 millimetres, which is less than the 9mm minimum thickness required.

Three hours after the race Hamilton was thrown out of the result, with Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc also disqualified from fifth place after his car was underweight. Alpine's Pierre Gasly has also been expelled for the same breach.

The stewards said in a statement: "The plank assembly of Car 44 (Hamilton) was measured and found to be 8.6mm (LHS), 8.6mm (car centerline) and 8.5mm (RHS). This is below the minimum thickness of 9mm specified under Article 3.5.9 of the Technical Regulations.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Ferrari scoots on track during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China.
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Ferrari scoots on track during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. Picture: Getty

"During the hearing the team representative confirmed that the measurement is correct and that all required procedures were performed correctly. The team also acknowledged that there were no mitigating circumstances and that it was a genuine error by the team.

"The stewards determine that Article 3.5.9 of the FIA Formula 1 Technical Regulations has been breached and therefore the standard penalty of a disqualification needs to be applied for such an infringement."

As Oscar Piastri led home Lando Norris in a McLaren one-two, with Mercedes' George Russell completing the podium, Hamilton had already endured a troubled afternoon prior to the disqualification.

He enjoyed a strong start from fifth to move ahead of Max Verstappen, but he struggled to keep up with the leading trio and soon had Leclerc crawling all over the back of his gearbox.

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix race at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix race at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong). Picture: Alamy

Leclerc had a damaged front wing after he knocked into Hamilton at the first corner but such was the Briton's lacklustre speed, Hamilton told Ferrari he would allow his team-mate through.

Hamilton's race engineer, Riccardo Adami, came on the radio. "We are swapping cars on Turn 14," Hamilton was told. After several testy exchanges, the seven-time world champion said: "I will tell you when we can swap."

The move came at the start of lap 21, with Leclerc quickly pulling out a two-second lead over Hamilton.

Read More: Donald Trump leads tributes to 'exceptional' George Foreman as boxing icon dies aged 76

Read More: England kick off Tuchel era with 2-0 win over Albania at Wembley

"This is a shame (because) the pace is there," said Leclerc in apparent annoyance that the order to trade places had not arrived earlier.

Hamilton opened his winning account for Ferrari in Saturday's sprint but was growing frustrated in the main event, changing tyres again on lap 38 as the majority of the field completed a one-stop strategy.

He took the chequered flag 25 seconds behind Piastri but that was not the end of the story.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Heathrow as resumed "full service" but some flights remain cancelled.

Catastrophic Heathrow closure highlights importance of airport's expansion, Chancellor says

Queuing traffic on Motorway M5 Southbound

Travel chaos as M5 closed in both directions after woman killed by lorry in early hours

Pope Francis waves as he appears at a window of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome

Pope arrives back at Vatican as he makes first public appearance after five-week stay in hosptial

Residents examine the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli military strike on the Nuseirat Refugee Camp, five kilometers north-east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, on March 23, 2025.

Gaza death toll passes 50,000 since October 7, health ministry says

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran and Elton John pen open letter calling on Keir Starmer to 'save music in schools'

Larry Tamblyn, who was best known for his work with The Standells, has died aged 82.

Music legend Larry Tamblyn dies aged 82

Exclusive
Chancellor Rachel Reeves Hosts Roundtable With Regulators.

Reeves to slash civil service spending by £2bn as Jeremy Hunt tells LBC chancellor must be 'bolder' to fix UK economy

Brits are set to be £1,400 by 2030, a new study suggests

Average family to be '£1,400 worse off' by 2030, study finds

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu

Turkish president Erdogan's main political rival arrested and jailed ahead of trial

The collision took place on Wrexham Road, New Broughton.

Two teenagers killed in late-night Wrexham motorbike crash

Pope Francis Delivers His Weekly Audience At The Vatican

Pope Francis to make first public appearance today as he returns to Vatican after five weeks in hospital

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has named his plan the "coalition of the willing."

Trump's special envoy dismisses Starmer's Ukraine plan as a 'posture and a pose'

Norwood Primary School in Eastleigh, Hants.

Primary school branded 'disgraceful' as it cancels annual Easter celebration to 'respect diverse religious beliefs'

Chancellor Rachel Reeves Hosts Roundtable With Regulators.

Rachel Reeves takes axe to Civil Service: Government departments to make £2billion cuts

Thomas Woldbye said he is 'proud' of how Heathrow Airport handled Friday's catastrophic closure.

Why Heathrow Airport boss 'went to bed' as inferno raged while 300,000 passengers faced flight chaos

Professor Stephen Hawking

Cambridge University sparks row over claims Stephen Hawking 'benefited from slavery'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Flights Resume As Heathrow Re-opens

Heathrow launches internal review after Miliband demands 'urgent investigation' into nearby fire
Photo of Searchers

Britain’s 'longest-running' pop band to break-up with final show at Glastonbury after nearly 70 years
A bomb squad carried out a controlled burn in a skip after explosive chemicals were found in a Sussex home.

Bomb squad carries out 'controlled burn' of explosive chemicals found in Sussex home after 70 evacuated
Pope Francis Delivers His Weekly Audience At The Vatican

Pope Francis returning to Vatican tomorrow after five weeks in hospital with double pneumonia
Davina McCall.

Davina McCall reveals tumour removal was 'hardest thing she's ever been through'

Jamie Cooper, 33, went on the run after breaking out of a prison van on the M55 motorway.

Prisoner who escaped police van on motorway arrested after four-day manhunt

A report has found rape culture exists in 1,600 primary schools.

Rape culture found in 1,600 primary schools, report reveals

Heathrow as resumed "full service" but some flights remain cancelled.

Heathrow resumes full service as Ed Miliband demands 'urgent investigation' amid warnings of more delays
Bills are set to rise this April

All household bills set to rise in April and what you need to know to save cash

George Foreman, Donald Trump and Evander Holyfield pose together in 1991

Donald Trump leads tributes to 'exceptional' George Foreman as boxing icon dies aged 76

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince of Wales (left), Colonel-in-Chief, Mercian Regiment in a Challenger 2 tank

Prince William rides in tank on NATO's border with Russia as he gives British troops show of support
King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles to make ‘secret offer’ to Donald Trump during historic second state visit

The Prince of Wales holds a phone to take a selfie during a walkabout to meet members of the public in Tallinn, on the first day of his visit to Estonia. Picture date: Thursday March 20, 2025.

Prince of Wales becomes 'King of the selfies' after royal seen posing for pictures with well-wishers in Estonia

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News