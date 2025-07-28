Lionesses to celebrate Euros success at Downing Street reception after dramatic penalty shootout win

28 July 2025, 06:01

Lionesses celebrate Euro 2025 win
Lionesses celebrate Euro 2025 win. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The Lionesses are set to kick off celebrations in the UK with a reception at Downing Street after their dramatic penalty shootout win in the Euros final.

The reception on Monday is due to be hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock, as the Prime Minister said the team had “once again captured the hearts of the nation”.

England defended their Euros title after beating Spain on penalties following a 1-1 draw in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday.

Chloe Kelly scored the winning spot-kick following two huge saves from goalkeeper Hannah Hampton – sending supporters in fan zones into raptures.

Kelly thanked her detractors and said England boss Sarina Wiegman “gave me hope when I didn’t have any” after she fired home the winning penalty.

The Lionesses, defending the crown they won three summers ago in the Wembley final, made it a hat-trick of knockout-round comebacks after Alessia Russo cancelled out Arsenal team-mate Mariona Caldentey’s opener to ultimately force a shootout.

England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton stops a shot from Spain's Aitana Bonmati
England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton stops a shot from Spain's Aitana Bonmati. Picture: Alamy

The King said the team had the royal family’s “warmest appreciation and admiration” following their victory, adding: “The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can.”

Players, coaches and FA representatives are to attend the Downing Street reception, Number 10 said.

The Lionesses are then set for a homecoming open-top bus parade celebration in central London on Tuesday, followed by a ceremony outside Buckingham Palace.

Confirming the Downing Street reception, Sir Keir Starmer said: “The Lionesses have once again captured the hearts of the nation.

“Their victory is not only a remarkable sporting achievement, but an inspiration for young people across the country.

“It stands as a testament to the determination, resilience and unity that define this outstanding team."

Michelle Agyemang and Chloe Kelly celebrate win
Michelle Agyemang and Chloe Kelly celebrate win. Picture: Alamy
The Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofia with Prince William of England and his daughter Charlotte
The Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofia with Prince William of England and his daughter Charlotte. Picture: Alamy

Supporters stood on tables, waved flags, threw drinks in the air and excitedly hugged each other as England claimed victory, while the Prince of Wales and Sir Keir watched on from the stands in Basel.

Sir Keir was the first to congratulate England on their win – posting on X: “Champions! Congratulations Lionesses – what a team. What a game. What drama.

“You dug deep when it mattered most and you’ve made the nation proud. History makers.”

The Prince of Wales (right), Princess Charlotte (centre), and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer
The Prince of Wales (right), Princess Charlotte (centre), and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

In a statement posted on X after the game, the King said: “This brings you, your manager and all your support team my most heartfelt congratulations on winning the Euros 2025.

“For more years than I care to remember, England fans have sung that famous chant ‘football’s coming home’.

“As you return home with the trophy you won at Wembley three years ago, it is a source of great pride that, through sporting skill and awesome teamwork, the Lionesses have made those words ring true.

“For this, you have my whole family’s warmest appreciation and admiration.”

The King added: “More than that, though, you have shown through your example over past weeks that there are no setbacks so tough that defeat cannot be transformed into victory, even as the final whistle looms.

“Well done, Lionesses.”

