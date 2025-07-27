Lionesses defeat Spain after nail-biting penalties to win Women's Euros

27 July 2025, 19:47 | Updated: 27 July 2025, 20:14

England players celebrate with trophy after winning the Women's Euro 2025 final.
England players celebrate with trophy after winning the Women's Euro 2025 final.

By Alice Padgett

Substitute Chloe Kelly fired in the winning penalty as England completed another spectacular shootout comeback to defend their title.

The Lionesses beat world champions Spain 3-1 on penalties after the match finished 1-1 following extra time.

The team have made history as the first English team to win a major tournament abroad.

Chloe Kelly scored the deciding penalty, smashing the ball high into the net to lead England to victory.

England keeper Hannah Hampton saved two penalties in a superb show that sent supporters into raptures.

Supporters stood on tables, waved flags, threw drinks in the air and excitedly hugged each other as England claimed victory, while the Prince of Wales and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer watched on from the stands in Basel, Switzerland.

Read More: England roars into Euros final: Royals lead nation's rally behind Lionesses ahead of showdown with Spain

England manager Sarina Wiegman (centre right) and players celebrate after Chloe Kelly scored the winning penalty during the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final.
England manager Sarina Wiegman (centre right) and players celebrate after Chloe Kelly scored the winning penalty during the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final.
England head coach Sarina Wiegman celebrates with her players.
England head coach Sarina Wiegman celebrates with her players.

Alessia Russo gave the Lionesses hope of retaining their Euros title with her second half equaliser after Mariona Caldentey netted the opener for Spain in the 25th minute.

Sir Keir was the first to congratulate England on their win – posting on X: “Champions! Congratulations Lionesses – what a team. What a game. What drama.

“You dug deep when it mattered most and you’ve made the nation proud. History makers.”

Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton said: “This team is just unbelievable, incredible. We’ve shown throughout the tournament we can come back when we go a goal back. We’ve got that grit, that English blood in us. We never say die, we keep going and we did that today.

“When Chloe stepped up I turned around to the fans, miming a kick and trying to ask if we score do we win, I’d completely lost track.

“They were just cheering at me so I didn’t know what the answer was, but then I saw that run up and that was it, we’ve won. I can’t believe it.”

England players celebrate after winning the Women's Euro 2025 final.
England players celebrate after winning the Women's Euro 2025 final.

And Mariona Caldentey ensured England would need another when she nodded in a 25th-minute opener, cancelled out by her Arsenal team-mate Alessia Russo with a header of her own from Kelly’s cross after the break.

Hannah Hampton made two spectacular saves in the shootout before Kelly – who made the difference in extra time at Wembley three summers ago – netted another dramatic winner after Salma Paralluelo’s miss.

Lauren James was deemed fit enough to start after coming off at half-time of England’s semi-final comeback over Italy with an ankle issue, while Jess Carter returned to the defence in place of Esme Morgan.

Lucy Bronze overtook Jill Scott to become the Lionesses’ all-time appearance leader in major tournaments, featuring – and starting – for a 36th time.

England had a chance to take an early lead when Russo, released on the right, forced Cata Coll into a save, and James could not connect when the rebound returned in her direction.

Vicky Lopez of Spain battles for the ball with Alex Greenwood of England and Chloe Kelly of England.
Vicky Lopez of Spain battles for the ball with Alex Greenwood of England and Chloe Kelly of England.

England keeper Hampton’s big block denied Esther Gonzalez, who directed a second effort off-target, before Spain nearly gifted England a huge chance just before the 20-minute mark.

Laia Aleixandri was caught sleeping on Coll’s pass, allowing Lauren Hemp to intercept and test the Spanish keeper, who stuck out a leg to let Aleixandri off the hook.

Spain’s patience deep in England’s half paid off when Caldentey finally found the back of the net, the opener initially facilitated by Aitana Bonmati winning her battle with Georgia Stanway near the touchline.

The back-to-back Ballon d’Or winner then found a composed Athenea del Castillo – earning a start in place of Claudia Pina – who her time before working it to Ona Batlle, whose pinpoint delivery allowed Caldentey to power her header into the top right.

Spain were in the driver’s seat by the 41st minute when James, who had taken a knock, was replaced by Kelly, who got herself involved immediately with a wide effort.

Georgia Stanway (8 England) and Aitana Bonmati (6 Spain) in action.
Georgia Stanway (8 England) and Aitana Bonmati (6 Spain) in action.

Hampton denied Bonmati, then Caldentey before Russo, sandwiched between two Spain centre-backs, drew the sides level, nodding home another sumptuous cross from Kelly in the 57th minute.

Kelly then nearly got herself on the scoresheet with just over 20 minutes remaining, forcing Coll into a low fingertip save.

Russo’s evening was over two minutes later, replaced by 19-year-old breakout star Michelle Agyemang, and it took a spectacular reaction from Hampton to deny Claudia Pina, two minutes after the Spanish substitute’s own 71st-minute introduction.

A big Carter block denied Paralluelo, who blazed over, and neither side was able to make the difference after 30 minutes.

Spain looked likelier to score, first through Pina’s curled effort, then Paralluelo came up short in her attempt to cleverly flick in a winner late in the first 15-minute period of extra time.England resolutely defended against more waves of Spanish attack, but their own was found wanting as they looked to avoid another shootout, their hopes kept alive by two more Hampton saves before Vicky Lopez blazed over.

England's Chloe Kelly, scores the winning goal against Spain's goalkeeper Catalina Coll in the penalty shoot-out.
England's Chloe Kelly, scores the winning goal against Spain's goalkeeper Catalina Coll in the penalty shoot-out.

Coll picked out Kelly’s corner with just under five minutes remaining in extra time, there was another huge Carter intervention to deny Bonmati another chance, and four minutes of stoppage time passed without anyone finding the back of the net.

Bronze, who fired in the winning penalty in England’s semi-final comeback over Sweden, had been forced off in extra time.

Mead found the back of the net with England’s first attempt, but was forced to retake it after VAR determined it had been double-hit after the substitute slipped, and was denied by Coll on her second try.

Patri Guijarro and Alex Greenwood both converted before Hampton leapt to her left, refusing to let Caldentey beat her again, then kept out Bonmati’s effort after Niamh Charles had beaten Coll.

Coll kept out captain Leah Williamson’s attempt, but Paralluelo’s miss opened the door for Kelly – who netted the winner three summers ago.

Sunday's match kicked off in Basel, Switzerland with The Prince of Wales and his daughter Princess Charlotte watching on.

(left to right) The Prince of Wales and Princess Charlotte, FA Chair Debbie Hewitt, FA CEO Mark Bullingham, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Victoria Starmer celebrate after England's Chloe Kelly scored the winning penalty.
(left to right) The Prince of Wales and Princess Charlotte, FA Chair Debbie Hewitt, FA CEO Mark Bullingham, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Victoria Starmer celebrate after England's Chloe Kelly scored the winning penalty.

Shortly before kick-off, a picture of William and Charlotte was posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales's X account with the caption "let's go, Lionesses".

Many fans gathered in venues across the country to watch the final, with supporters waving England flags and loudly singing the national anthem at Boxpark Croydon and star striker Michelle Agyemang's former club Brandon Groves Community Club in Essex.

The Lionesses played Spain in the 2023 World Cup Final, where Spain won 1-0.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, speaks to Leah Williamson and Alessia Russo of England in the dressing room

Prince William tells Lionesses the nation is proud of them in Euros good luck message

Mathew Hulbert and his mother Jackie.

'I feel sorry for doctors': Man whose mother waited 11 hours for ambulance says strikes are 'pro justice and fairness'
Taliban fighters were allegedly among thousands of Afghans brought to the UK following a data leak

Taliban fighters 'among those evacuated to UK' following Afghan data leak

Protesters against asylum seekers being housed in the Brook Hotel protest outside with flags and signs during the demonstration.

Hundreds attend anti-immigration protest outside Norwich asylum hotel

A rescuer looks at a damaged city hospital that was hit by a Russian guided air bomb in Kharkiv

Five dead following drone attacks in Ukraine and Russia as peace talks stall

Imran Maroof, aged 20.

Police offer £20k information reward after fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old in east London park
Leah Williamson of England in the gym during the England UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Camp

Captain Leah Williamson hopes England show they are no ‘flash in the pan’ in Euros final

Thierry Neuville presents Lando Norris with his Pirelli Pole Position award

Norris will start front of the grid at Belgian Grand Prix as rain predicted on race day

dd

UK working with Jordan to air drop aid into Gaza, PM tells Macron and Merz

Hugo Keenan of the Lions reacts after scoring a try to win the Second Test match between the Wallabies and the British and Irish Lions at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Hugo Keenan’s last-gasp try completes comeback as Lions celebrate series win

