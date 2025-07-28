England's Lionesses receive rapturous reception as they arrive home ahead of Palace reception and victory parade

28 July 2025, 15:43 | Updated: 28 July 2025, 16:43

Victorious England Women's Squad Arrive At Southend Airport
England's triumphant Lionesses have returned to UK. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

England's triumphant Lionesses have returned to UK, touching down at Southend Airport after their stunning victory last night.

The Lionesses successfully defended their European crown with a 3-1 penalty shootout victory over Spain in the tournament's showpiece in Basel, Switzerland.

It's the first time a senior England football team has returned from an overseas tournament with a trophy.

The will head to a reception at Downing Street in the next hour - before an open-top bus parade in London tomorrow.

Outside of the airport, crowds were lined up to welcome the team and the trophy back home.

Victorious England Women's Squad Arrive At Southend Airport
Picture: Getty
England fans waiting outside London Southend Airport for the England team to arrive. England defended their European Championship crown as they beat Spain on penalties in the final of Euro 2025. Picture date: Monday July 28, 2025.
Picture: Alamy
The Lionesses beat world champions Spain 3-1 on penalties after the match finished 1-1 following extra time.

Alessia Russo cancelled out the opener from Arsenal team-mate Mariona Caldentey and after drawing 1-1 following extra time, an entertaining final ultimately boiled down to penalties.

Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton made two brilliant saves in the shootout before Chloe Kelly fired home from the spot to ensure England retained their European title.

England v Spain - UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final
Picture: Getty

The Lionesses left their team hotel in Zurich on Monday morning with skipper Leah Williamson carefully escorting the trophy to the bus.

After almost a month of competition in Switzerland, the team's aeroplane branded with the word "home" touched down at Southend Airport on Monday afternoon.

Holding the trophy, Williamson was first to step off the plane alongside head coach Sarina Wiegman.

