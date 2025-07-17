Breaking News

Lionesses reach Euro 2025 semi-finals after penalty shootout drama against Sweden

The Lionesses produced a remarkable comeback to continue the defence of their European title, recovering from 2–0 down to take the game to penalties. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

England are through to the semi-finals of the Women's Euro 2025 after beating Sweden in a nail-biting penalty shootout.

The Lionesses produced a remarkable comeback in Zurich to continue the defence of their European title, coming back from 2-0 to take the game to penalties.

During a chaotic shootout - in which only four penalties were scored out of a possible 12 - Lucy Bronze slammed home England's seventh penalty to give them their advantage.

Sweden's Smilla Holmberg then sent her penalty over the bar, sealing victory for Sarina Wiegman's team.

England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton saved two spot-kicks during the shootout, while her counterpart Jennifer Falk kept out four - but missed a chance to win it when she put her own shot over the bar.

It seemed England were destined to exit the tournament with 11 minutes of normal time remaining, but goals from Lucy Bronze and Michelle Agyemang helped to take the game to extra time.

The Swedes were dominant in the first half and were two goals up after 25 minutes, thanks to captain Kosovare Asllani and Arsenal forward Stina Blackstenius.

They will now face Italy for a place in the final on Tuesday, July 22.