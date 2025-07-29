Thousands set to descend on London as Lionesses’ Euros celebrations continue

Thousands set to descend on London as Lionesses’ Euros celebrations continue. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Thousands of fans are expected to descend on central London as celebrations for England’s historic European Championships victory continue with an open-top bus procession today.

Supporters cheered with joy across the country as the team defended their Euros title with a penalty shootout win over Spain in the final in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday.

The revelry is set to continue when the Lionesses and their head coach Sarina Wiegman make their way along the Mall near Buckingham Palace on the bus just after midday, with thousands of fans set to line the road to join in the celebrations.

There will also be a trophy ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of the palace, hosted by former England right-back Alex Scott.

The free event is hosted by the FA, which has warned fans to plan their visit “carefully” as they expect it to be very busy.

Chloe Kelly and Hannah Hampton celebrating after winning the UEFA Womens EURO 2025. Picture: Alamy

Mark Bullingham, chief executive of the FA, said: “We are so proud of all of the players, Sarina and the support team who have all been part of this incredible achievement. They have all worked unbelievably hard and we know the nation shares our pride.

“The victory celebration in London on Tuesday will give England fans an opportunity to celebrate with the players, and be part of history.

“We’ve had amazing support from our fans both in Switzerland and at home throughout the tournament, and we look forward to celebrating together and creating some lifelong memories.”

The procession comes after celebrations on home soil began on Monday afternoon when the team landed at Southend Airport in Essex.

The England Women’s football team land at London Southend Airport. Picture: Alamy

England's Leah Williamson holds the Euro 2025 trophy. Picture: Alamy

Hundreds of fans waited patiently to catch a glimpse of Wiegman’s side and the trophy, which captain Leah Williamson held up in front of jubilant crowds, before the squad made their way to Downing Street for a reception hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock.

Number 10 was decorated for the occasion, with St George’s flags draped over windows and bunting along the railings.

Wiegman and some of her Lionesses spoke to the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer via video call from the garden of No 10.

The Dutchwoman said “hello Keir, nice to see you”, adding “it’s lovely here”.

Sir Keir said: “Fantastic to see you all and welcome to Downing Street. I just wanted to say a huge, huge congratulations to you and to the whole team.

“It was an absolutely amazing victory and you must’ve felt the eyes and ears of the whole country on you last night.”

Members of the England women's football team pose for a photo in Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

At the reception, Wiegman congratulated her team and called for more investment in the women’s game, saying: “The team is just incredible, we won the Euros but making the final, we’re already legendary, what the team has done and the team behind the team.”

Speaking a few hours before the Government announced a new package of measures to boost access to grassroots football, she added: “This incredible team won the Euros and then straightaway sent a letter to you, the Government, asking for attention and asking for access to football for all girls.

“Steps have been taken but we’re not done yet, we have to keep moving forward and we need a little bit more.”

On Monday night, the Government announced plans for priority access to grassroots football pitches for girls and women to be more than doubled.

As part of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport’s proposals, prime time slots dedicated to women’s and girls’ teams at Government-funded facilities across England will be increased over the next five years to meet the expected increased demand after the Lionesses’ dramatic win.

As well as the Prime Minister, the King also congratulated the European champions, saying in a statement posted on X: “You have shown through your example over past weeks that there are no setbacks so tough that defeat cannot be transformed into victory, even as the final whistle looms.

“Well done, Lionesses.”