Lionesses' Keira Walsh wants more protection for players from online abuse

Keira Walsh has called for more protection against online abuse after her England team-mate Jess Carter was the target of racist vitriol on social media at Euro 2025. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

Keira Walsh has called for more protection against online abuse after her England team-mate Jess Carter was the target of racist vitriol on social media at Euro 2025.

Carter announced she would be stepping away from the platforms for the remainder of the tournament ahead of England’s dramatic 2-1 semi-final comeback against Italy to set up Sunday’s final showdown with Spain.

Walsh came off social media after the 2019 World Cup, when reading negative comments contributed to the midfielder genuinely entertaining the thought of quitting football.

"I think it’s just a personal preference,” said Walsh, who did return to the networks, but has – bar a single post – been inactive on X since 2020.

Lately, her Instagram account has solely been comprised of tagged posts by the Lionesses, or her respective current and former clubs Chelsea and Barcelona.

"I haven’t had social media for the best part of four or five months, and I feel a lot better most of the time," said Walsh.

"I don’t really know what’s going on outside of camp. I think at the time, with what’s going on, probably more people have come off it, but I can only speak for myself."

"I think obviously the girls are smart enough to know what they should and shouldn’t be looking at, and I’m sure they’ll know what is going to put them in a good headspace and what isn’t.

"Do I think there’s enough protection on social media? No, I don’t, but I’m not going to be able to change that. That’s not up to me, but I think just in general, people can be more protected on social media, and I think we can do more to stop that from happening."

England defender Lucy Bronze has warned companies that athletes can "thrive" without their services, but the reality remains that in the women’s game – where new Arsenal recruit Olivia Smith just became the first £1 million player – brand-building on social media can be a lucrative tool for players earning nowhere near their male equivalents.

Carter’s case has now been referred to UK police, and, in a statement released Sunday, Football Association CEO Mark Bullingham vowed his organisation will "ensure those responsible for this hate crime are brought to justice."

One feature of the Online Safety Act, which received royal assent in October 2023, places a greater onus on social media companies to protect users from illegal content.

Companies can be fined up to £18 million, or 10 per cent of their global revenue, if they fail to comply with their duties, but Ofcom – which is implementing the act in a phased approach – has only been able to enforce against the Illegal Harms Codes since March 17, 2025.

The FA Chief Executive Officer Mark Bullingham during a press conference at The Dolder Grand in Zurich. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire

"I think we would have liked it to have been stronger in some cases," said Bullingham.

"There’s a real risk that if we’re not firm in how the act is implemented, it won’t be as strong as we hope.

"I think now it’s incumbent on Ofcom to make sure they really do bring those responsible for running social media platforms to account and I haven’t seen huge progress in the last couple of years. We would like to see it now."

Foreign social media companies operating within the UK are still beholden to the act, but prosecuting individuals living outside the country responsible for abusive content – which is not uncommon – remains a huge hinderance to justice.

Bullingham added: "If you look at the prosecution, obviously we can only work with the UK police, generally. There are, when we work with some of the companies that support us, there are occasions where you can prosecute outside the UK, but it’s really hard and generally really expensive."

The FA chief said his organisation has engaged in productive conversations with FIFA and UEFA, encouraging them to put pressure on social media companies to prevent harmful content from appearing in the first place.

He added: "But where there are occasions, make sure we can prosecute. And we do think that people who perpetrate these hate crimes should be prosecuted wherever they are in the world."