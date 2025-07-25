Lionesses' Keira Walsh wants more protection for players from online abuse

25 July 2025, 08:48

A woman wearing a pink t-shirt speaks into a microphone
Keira Walsh has called for more protection against online abuse after her England team-mate Jess Carter was the target of racist vitriol on social media at Euro 2025. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

Keira Walsh has called for more protection against online abuse after her England team-mate Jess Carter was the target of racist vitriol on social media at Euro 2025.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Carter announced she would be stepping away from the platforms for the remainder of the tournament ahead of England’s dramatic 2-1 semi-final comeback against Italy to set up Sunday’s final showdown with Spain.

Walsh came off social media after the 2019 World Cup, when reading negative comments contributed to the midfielder genuinely entertaining the thought of quitting football.

"I think it’s just a personal preference,” said Walsh, who did return to the networks, but has – bar a single post – been inactive on X since 2020.

Lately, her Instagram account has solely been comprised of tagged posts by the Lionesses, or her respective current and former clubs Chelsea and Barcelona.

"I haven’t had social media for the best part of four or five months, and I feel a lot better most of the time," said Walsh.

"I don’t really know what’s going on outside of camp. I think at the time, with what’s going on, probably more people have come off it, but I can only speak for myself."

Read more: Lionesses seal place in Women's Euro 2025 final with extra-time winner against Italy

Read more: Lionesses step back from social media after Jess Carter reveals racist online abuse

England v Italy - UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Semi-Final
England v Italy - UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Semi-Final. Picture: Getty

"I think obviously the girls are smart enough to know what they should and shouldn’t be looking at, and I’m sure they’ll know what is going to put them in a good headspace and what isn’t.

"Do I think there’s enough protection on social media? No, I don’t, but I’m not going to be able to change that. That’s not up to me, but I think just in general, people can be more protected on social media, and I think we can do more to stop that from happening."

England defender Lucy Bronze has warned companies that athletes can "thrive" without their services, but the reality remains that in the women’s game – where new Arsenal recruit Olivia Smith just became the first £1 million player – brand-building on social media can be a lucrative tool for players earning nowhere near their male equivalents.

Carter’s case has now been referred to UK police, and, in a statement released Sunday, Football Association CEO Mark Bullingham vowed his organisation will "ensure those responsible for this hate crime are brought to justice."

One feature of the Online Safety Act, which received royal assent in October 2023, places a greater onus on social media companies to protect users from illegal content.

Companies can be fined up to £18 million, or 10 per cent of their global revenue, if they fail to comply with their duties, but Ofcom – which is implementing the act in a phased approach – has only been able to enforce against the Illegal Harms Codes since March 17, 2025.

A man speaking
The FA Chief Executive Officer Mark Bullingham during a press conference at The Dolder Grand in Zurich. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire

"I think we would have liked it to have been stronger in some cases," said Bullingham.

"There’s a real risk that if we’re not firm in how the act is implemented, it won’t be as strong as we hope.

"I think now it’s incumbent on Ofcom to make sure they really do bring those responsible for running social media platforms to account and I haven’t seen huge progress in the last couple of years. We would like to see it now."

Foreign social media companies operating within the UK are still beholden to the act, but prosecuting individuals living outside the country responsible for abusive content – which is not uncommon – remains a huge hinderance to justice.

Bullingham added: "If you look at the prosecution, obviously we can only work with the UK police, generally. There are, when we work with some of the companies that support us, there are occasions where you can prosecute outside the UK, but it’s really hard and generally really expensive."

The FA chief said his organisation has engaged in productive conversations with FIFA and UEFA, encouraging them to put pressure on social media companies to prevent harmful content from appearing in the first place.

He added: "But where there are occasions, make sure we can prosecute. And we do think that people who perpetrate these hate crimes should be prosecuted wherever they are in the world."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
NHS resident doctors outside St Thomas' Hospital in London, as resident doctors in England, formerly referred to as junior doctors, begin a five-day strike after talks with the Government collapsed over pay. Picture date: Friday July 25, 2025.

'Enough is enough': NHS director hits out at 'terrible' strike action as doctors' five-day walkout gets underway

A woman holding a baby sits in a hammock

More than 130,000 civilians evacuated from Thailand and Cambodia border as tensions escalate

Jeff Stewart assisted Southampton Police officers in arresting a shoplifter

Police officers arrest shoplifter with help from The Bill's PC Reg Hollis

Wizz is a free social networking app for teens with millions of users.

'Clearly a place where abuse is going to take place': Calls for teenage dating app to be banned in the UK

A group of men and one woman smile at the camera

Lammy and Healey to sign bilateral Aukus deal during trip to Australia

Exclusive
Far-right social media accounts from Russia, America and Europe are encouraging disorder at the Epping migrant hotel protests this weekend, LBC can reveal.

Russian far-right social media accounts encouraging disorder linked to Epping migrant hotel protests

Protestors walk beside Police Officers during a demonstration calling for the closure of the Bell Hotel

Councillors vote to urge Government to close Epping asylum hotel

A man with long dark hair stands with a woman with dark purple hair

'Lost the best friend I ever had': Kelly Osbourne pays tribute to Ozzy

Tech firm CEO Andy Byron has resigned after the Coldplay 'kiss cam' embrace with his HR chief

Fresh fallout from Coldplay 'kiss cam' scandal as Astronomer HR chief resigns after 'affair' exposed

Pink ribbon on female hand, healthcare concept and breast cancer symbol.

Thousands of breast cancer cases could be prevented by 'risk-reducing' surgery, study suggests

Emma Raducanu celebrates her victory over Naomi Osaka during the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open tennis tournament.

Emma Raducanu to reclaim British number one ranking after victory against Naomi Osaka

Kian Monks was jailed for two years and three months after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, driving with no licence or insurance.

Former youth footballer jailed after leaving pensioner in pool of blood with severe injuries in e-bike crash

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 - Day Seven

Kanye West's ex-assistant 'afraid' and in hiding after accusing rapper of sexual assault

An anti-immigration protestor confronts the line of Police officers surrounding the Bell Hotel.

Epping councillor says tensions have hit ‘boiling point’ as she blasts Government amid continued anti-migrant protests

Donald Trump And Hulk Hogan In Atlantic City

Donald Trump leads tributes to 'great friend' Hulk Hogan: 'He was MAGA all the way'

A skydiving firm has suddenly shut after a mother-of-four and instructor died during a tandem jump.

Skydive firm suddenly shuts after mother-of-four and instructor died during tandem jump

Latest News

See more Latest News

Justin Timberlake has been blasted by fans for his lacklustre performances.

'Cry Me a River': Justin Timberlake fans demand 'refund' following lacklustre performances

An anti-immigration protester confronts the line of Police officers surrounding the Bell Hotel.

Anti-migrant protesters march on Epping council offices after being fenced in outside migrant hotel
At least 14 people have been killed following clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops in a disputed area of their countries’ shared border.

At least 14 dead following military clashes at border between Thailand and Cambodia

Police have raided the home of an alleged Epping protestor.

Moment police raid home of 'Epping migrant hotel protester' and arrest suspect accused of violent disorder
Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dies aged 71 after 'cardiac arrest' at Florida home

Simon Hogg, Leader of Wandsworth Council and Jenny Yates, Cabinet Member for Transport.

Council offers asylum seekers 50% off London e-bike rentals in 'win-win' deal

A tight cordon of Police officers surround Bell Hotel.

Epping council chief calls for 'immediate and permanent closure' of migrant hotels at centre of clashes
Jay Slater's body was found in a ravine in a remote area of Tenerife

Jay Slater’s final words revealed as friends and drug dealer who was the last to see him alive appear at inquest
Daniel Gunter, 27, inflicted “catastrophic injuries” to the head, neck, legs and jaw of Brendon Staddon.

Father guilty of murdering premature baby son in hospital

couple walking near falmouth bay, cornwall, england, britain, uk.

Just 7,000 steps per day cuts risks to health, study suggests - as 10,000 steps myth busted

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles met Modi during an audience at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Charles meets Modi at Sandringham following signing of 'historic' trade deal

Camilla joked with Phil Smith when he showed her his latest body art by sticking out his left leg covered in royal monograms.

Superfan makes Camilla laugh by showing her his leg inked with royal monograms

Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, Patron of The Football Association, visits St. George's Park.

Prince William to cheer on Lionesses at Women's Euros 2025 final

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News