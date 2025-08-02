Lionesses to receive 'recognition' as Starmer hints at honours for Euros-winning squad

2 August 2025, 22:38

England's Euros-winning Lionesses will receive honours after their dramatic Euro 2025 victory, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has hinted.
By Chay Quinn

Sir Keir has declared that "recognition is coming" for the squad which became back-to-back European champions after beating Spain in a penalty shoot-out in Basel last Sunday.

The Prime Minister praised the players for inspiring a generation by becoming the first senior England side to lift a major trophy overseas.

Sir Keir said that his own daughter had been enthralled by the victory, and the Lionesses represented "decency, fairness and respect".

Among those tipped for recognition are Chloe Kelly, who scored the decisive penalty in the final, and goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, who saved two Spanish spot-kicks.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer is greeted by Sarina Wiegman, during visits to St. George's Park, Burton-Upon-Trent in the West Midlands. Picture date: Monday April 22, 2024.
London, UK. 28th July, 2025. The England Woman's Football team, The Lionesses, arrive at 10 Downing Street for a reception with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner
Head coach Sarina Wiegman, who led England to the win, could be made an honorary dame. Picture: Alamy

Head coach Sarina Wiegman, who led England to the win, could be made an honorary dame.

The Cabinet Office oversees the honours process and recipients are not confirmed until they are officially announced, but sporting heroes have often been rewarded.

After the Lionesses' 2022 win, captain Leah Williamson was made an OBE, while Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Ellen White received MBEs.

Sir Keir said the Lionesses' success was about "more than football", citing their resilience in coming from behind against Sweden, Italy and Spain, and their stand against racist abuse during the tournament.

Writing in The Sun on Sunday, he said: "When the Lionesses put that England shirt on, they stand for what we stand for together: England, in all its glory, with our shared history and values.

"The pride, resilience and unity that define this team define the very best of who we are."

After the Lionesses' 2022 win, captain Leah Williamson was made an OBE, while Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Ellen White received MBEs. Picture: Alamy

He added: "What Sarina and our Lionesses have achieved is nothing short of remarkable. So recognition is coming - and it will be worthy of their historic success."

The Government, he said, was committed to delivering a legacy of "equal access to all sport for girls and boys" in schools - a key demand from the squad after their 2022 triumph.

"The Lionesses have made an entire nation proud," he said. "We're determined to deliver a legacy they can be proud of too."

