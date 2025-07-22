Lionesses seal place in Women's Euro 2025 final with extra-time winner against Italy

Chloe Kelly scored England's winner. Picture: PA

By Henry Moore

The Lionesses have sealed their place in the Women's Euros final with an extra-time winner against Italy.

England looked out of time when Agyemang levelled the game in the 96th minute before Chloe Kelly scored the winner in a nail-biting semi-final.

Barbara Bonansea stunned the England support into silence when she opened the scoring in the 33rd minute for the underdog Italians, who had reached their first European semi-final in 28 years.

But a late goal by teen striker Agyemang put England back in the game.

Chloe Kelly of England celebrates with her teammates. Picture: Getty

As extra-time ticked on, penalties looked on the cards, but a foul by Emma Severini saw the Lionesses awarded a spot kick.

Kelly's initial strike was saved, but the England stalwart followed the ball in to score a historic winner.

Wiegman made just one change from the Sweden victory, handing Esme Morgan her first start of the tournament in place of Jess Carter.

The England boss, speaking before kick-off, said the change was purely tactical and not related to the racist abuse Carter revealed she received during this tournament.

The Lionesses, in solidarity with Carter – who was warmly received when she came on as a late extra-time substitute – had elected against taking the knee before this contest, instead standing, arms linked.

The King and Queen have sent the England Women’s team their “warmest congratulations” after their victory.

Charles said in a statement: “My wife and I join all our family in wishing you, the proud Lionesses, our warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the Uefa Euro tournament.

“Your journey to this stage has been nothing short of remarkable, showcasing the skill, determination (and test of nerve!) for which your team is so rightly celebrated.

“Knowing the Lionesses’ fighting spirit, I suspect we are in for another thrilling encounter on Sunday.

“Your achievements continue to inspire countless girls and women across the nation, proving once again that with dedication and teamwork, anything is possible.

“Good luck, England. May you roar to victory once more. Charles R.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer posted on social media “what a performance”, adding: “Into the final and inspiring the nation. Let’s bring it home.”

This is a breaking story, more follows...