Hugo Keenan’s last-gasp try completes comeback as Lions celebrate series win

26 July 2025, 17:42

Hugo Keenan of the Lions reacts after scoring a try to win the Second Test match between the Wallabies and the British and Irish Lions at Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Hugo Keenan of the Lions reacts after scoring a try to win the Second Test match between the Wallabies and the British and Irish Lions at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Hugo Keenan touched down with seconds left to propel the British and Irish Lions to a series victory over Australia with a 29-26 triumph in the second Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Keenan's 80th-minute try was the first time the Lions had been in front in an enthralling contest and came at the end of a do-or-die late surge from Andy Farrell's men.

The finish was unbearably tense as the officials checked the score to see if there had been a dangerous clearout by Jac Morgan earlier in the move before clearing the Wales captain of any wrong doing.

Captains Harry Wilson and Maro Itoje both looked to influence the decision in a nerve-jangling climax.

It completed a stunning comeback after Australia, who were transformed from the side that lost the first Test 27-19, surged 23-5 ahead as a decider in Sydney next Saturday beckoned.

But with a game to spare, the Lions won their first series since 2013 and now eye a whitewash that would be a unique achievement in the professional era.

Read More: Pubs to stay open late for European Championship final as Brits cheer on Lionesses

Read More: Will we get a day off if Lionesses win the Euros?

Hugo Keenan of the Lions celebrates with supporters following the Second Test match between the Wallabies and the British and Irish Lions at at Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Hugo Keenan of the Lions celebrates with supporters following the Second Test match between the Wallabies and the British and Irish Lions at at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Picture: Alamy

Australia were improved immeasurably through the return of Rob Valetini and Will Skelton from calf injuries, with the bulldozing forwards providing the physical edge missing from the first Test.

Their presence galvanised the Wallabies and Valetini in particular was a towering figure for the 40 minutes he was on the pitch.

Australia's team bus arrived at the MCG 15 minutes late because of heavy traffic, but it was the Lions who were caught cold in a dramatic reversal of the first Test.

Valetini was already making a difference on both sides of the ball, the gigantic Skelton was at the heart of two early flashpoints and Tom Lynagh landed two penalties.

The Lions hit back when Dan Sheehan dived over from a free-kick, but Australia were rewarded for the ambition they were continuing to show when James Slipper crossed from short range.

Australia Wallabies and British & Irish Lions players engage in a scrum during the second test of the series.
Australia Wallabies and British & Irish Lions players engage in a scrum during the second test of the series. Picture: Getty

Errors compounded as Tommy Freeman was sent to the sin-bin because of the tourists' cumulative indiscipline and then came the double blow of the Wallabies running in two tries in three minutes to storm 23-5 ahead.

First Jake Gordon dummied his way over and then Tom Wright struck as Australia ignited from the restart with Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii's run in broken field the catalyst for the score.

A thrilling Test took a fresh twist as the Lions - directed by their bustling scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park - began to force gaps in the home defence and as half-time approached, Tom Curry and then Huw Jones broke through.

Finn Russell invited pressure on to his team by needlessly kicking the ball straight out and the error was ultimately punished by a Lynagh penalty.

The Lions needed one of their players to stand up and Bundee Aki obliged with a massive carry downfield and several big forward runs later Tadhg Beirne was over.

Owen Farrell came on for the final quarter with Australia two points ahead and was immediately bumped off by Wilson.

The Lions' pack were beginning to dominate with a scrum penalty and held-up maul important moments, but just as it seemed as though they had run out of time, Keenan pinned back his ears and rode a tackle to claim the decisive try.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Thierry Neuville presents Lando Norris with his Pirelli Pole Position award

Norris will start front of the grid at Belgian Grand Prix as rain predicted on race day

dd

UK working with Jordan to air drop aid into Gaza, PM tells Macron and Merz

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard an RNLI Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel

Man dies trying to cross English Channel to the UK

England fans gather in the pub in Brighton ready to watch England take on Spain in the 2023 Women's World Cup Final.

Pubs to stay open late for European Championship final as Brits cheer on Lionesses

Earning the title of "leading country for missing devices in Europe", Britain has seen phone theft claims quadruple since June 2021.

Phone theft epidemic: UK now Europe's hotspot as gangs switch from drugs to devices

Hundreds have gathered across Scottish cities to protest Donald Trump's visit as the US president spends much of his first day in Scotland on his Turnberry golf course.

'Nae Trump': Hundreds of protestors take to streets as US President spends first day in Scotland golfing

Shona Stevens, 31, died in hospital after being found badly injured on a woodland path near her home in Irvine, North Ayrshire, on November 10, 1994.

Shock charge in 30-year-old case of mum found fatally injured near Scottish home

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing after Sprint ahead of the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps in Spa, Belgium on July 26, 2025.

Max Verstappen wins first F1 race after Christian Horner’s sacking as Red Bull F1 boss

A view of holiday and freight traffic queueing to use the Port of Dover in Kent, as travellers make their way across the Channel for the summer holidays. Picture date: Saturday July 26, 2025.

Busiest day of summer holiday as 3 million drivers hit British roads and 10,000 cars passing through Dover

Emily was one of the 251 people abducted by Hamas-led militants on October 7, 2023.

Kept in a cage, shot in the hand: British-Israeli hostage reveals horror of 471 days in Hamas captivity

A Southwest Airlines jet heading to Las Vegas from Southern California took a dramatic plunge shortly after take off to avoid hitting a British fighter jet.

US airplane dramatically plunges 300ft to dodge British fighter jet, injuring flight attendants

The tech firm at the centre of the viral ‘kiss cam’ cheating scandal has released a cheeky clip - featuring Coldplay singer Chris Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

Company at centre of viral Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ scandal drops cheeky video - with surprise twist

Counter terrorism police expect an uptick in children being radicalised over the school holiday.

Counter terrorism police expect uptick in children being radicalised over school holiday

Southwest Flight 1496 took off just before noon local time on a flight to Las Vegas

Crew injured as US passenger plane dives to avoid 'midair collision' with fighter jet

A Thai military stands guard amid the escalation of the Thailand-Cambodia dispute in Surin Province, Thailand

Cambodia calls for 'immediate ceasefire' with Thailand after violent border clashes

Former presenter Gregg Wallace has defended himself against allegations of misconduct in a new interview

Gregg Wallace apologises, but says he's 'not a sex pest'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Residents of Malabon city in the Philippines wade along a flooded road as Typhoon Co-may intensified seasonal monsoon rains

Dozens killed as fierce tropical storm batters the Philippines as president warns country must 'adapt' to climate change
Oasis fans at Wembley Stadium.

Oasis dedicate song to late rock legend Ozzy Osbourne during packed-out gig

Dame Cleo Laine was a Grammy award-winning, leading figure of the British jazz music scene

Dame Cleo Laine, the 'First Lady of Jazz’, dies aged 97 as tributes pour in

People attend a vigil for shooting victims Vanessa Whyte, 45 and her children, James, 14, and Sara, 13.

Hundreds gather at community vigil for mother and children killed in Co Fermanagh shooting

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media after he arrived at Prestwick Airport

Trump touches down in Scotland ahead of meeting the PM and says: 'Stop the windmills and stop immigration'
The altercation occurred outside The Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, following an asylum seeker’s accusation of sexual assault last week.

Two more charged in connection with anti-migrant protests in Epping

Wrexham have made an ambitious approach for Christian Eriksen, according to the former Manchester United midfielder’s agent.

Wrexham make surprising approach for Danish footballer Christian Eriksen

yh

Man charged with murdering 'deeply loved' elderly couple who died in arson attack

England forward Lauren James is facing a race against time to be fit for Sunday’s Euro 2025 final with Spain.

England’s Lauren James in race against time to recover from injury as Euro 2025 final draws ever closer
The Forth Road Bridge was closed to traffic on Friday after 10 Greenpeace activists suspended themselves from the structure in order to block a tanker.

Forth Road Bridge closed as 10 Greenpeace activists hang from ropes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles met Modi during an audience at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Charles meets Modi at Sandringham following signing of 'historic' trade deal

Camilla joked with Phil Smith when he showed her his latest body art by sticking out his left leg covered in royal monograms.

Superfan makes Camilla laugh by showing her his leg inked with royal monograms

Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, Patron of The Football Association, visits St. George's Park.

Prince William to cheer on Lionesses at Women's Euros 2025 final

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News