Liverpool striker Luis Diaz moves to Bayern Munich for £66.5million

Bayern Munich have completed the signing of Colombia forward Luis Diaz from Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Bayern Munich have completed the signing of Colombia forward Luis Diaz from Liverpool on a four-year deal.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The £65.5 million fee is understood to have been agreed on Sunday after the Bundesliga champions returned with an offer closer to what the Anfield club consider the market value for the 28-year-old.

Diaz was given permission to leave the Premier League champions and on Monday he departed Tokyo, where the team are preparing for Wednesday’s match against Yokohama F Marinos, for Germany.

The player had been trying to move since last summer and, after two failed attempts to agree an extension to the two years he had remaining on his contract, Liverpool reluctantly accepted his departure was inevitable.

"I’m very happy, it means a lot to me to be part of FC Bayern – it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world,” Diaz told Bayern’s website.

Read more: Can Sarina Wiegman be made a Dame?

Read more: Pictured: Rugby star, 27, stabbed to death alongside property developer father in knife attack at London office

Luis Diaz has signed a four-year deal with Bayern Munich. Picture: Alamy

"I want to help my new team with my way of playing football and my personality. My goal is towin every possible title, and that’s what we’ll work for every day as a team."

Bayern’s sporting director Christoph Freund said: "Luis creates a real goal threat and is a scorer, and at the same time he works incredibly hard for his team. He is a fast, versatile footballer and brings an intense style of play to the pitch.

"He has also gained a lot of experience at the top level with Liverpool and the Colombia national team. Luis Diaz represents a complete package that will thrill our fans."

Diaz said he is 'very happy' with the move. Picture: Alamy

The move brings to an end a three-and-a-half-year stay on Merseyside during which Diaz scored 41 goals in 148 matches, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and two Carabao Cups.

He came to Liverpool from Porto and in November 2023, his father was kidnapped in Colombia by rebels and held hostage for 12 days, before being released unharmed.

While the latter happened, Diaz came off the bench to score a stoppage-time equaliser for Liverpool in a 1-1 draw away against Luton.