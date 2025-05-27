Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk ‘praying for speedy recovery’ for those hurt in parade crash

Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk (posing with former footballer Alan Hansen and the Premier League trophy) sent a message of support to victims of the crash
Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk (posing with former footballer Alan Hansen and the Premier League trophy) sent a message of support to victims of the crash.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is "praying for a speedy recovery" for those hurt after a car ploughed into a crowd following the Reds' Premier League trophy parade in the city on Monday evening.

Merseyside Police said a 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs after a car struck pedestrians on Water Street, close to where the parade had finished, with more than 50 people injured - including one child who was seriously hurt.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 11 people remained in hospital and were said to be in stable condition. More than 50 people were initially taken to hospital, with others treated at the scene.

Forensic officers examine the site where a 53-year-old British man plowed into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans injuring more than 45 people in Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Driver ‘followed ambulance through roadblock’ before Liverpool crash as man, 53, arrested on suspicion of ‘drug driving’

Read More: King and Queen share 'deep shock' over Liverpool parade crash as William and Kate also tell of their sadness

Van Dijk wrote on an Instagram Story: "My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected. Praying for a speedy recovery for everyone who suffered injuries. We are all with you."

Van Dijk's team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was born and grew up in West Derby close to the club's former Melwood training ground, expressed his sympathies on Instagram, adding: "The city will continue to pull together as it always does."

Fellow Scouser and former captain Steven Gerrard wrote on Instagram he was "shocked, sickened, and saddened".

Ex-Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, who attended Sunday's game against Crystal Palace and watched Monday's parade from close to where the incident would later occur, said his family were "shocked and devastated".

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are injured and affected. You'll never walk alone," he added on Instagram.

Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan, who paid tribute to the emergency services and hospital staff, said in a video posted on the club's website: "This weekend was one of celebration, emotion and joy spread across the city in our entire fan base, and it ended in unimaginable scenes of distress with this appalling incident.

"I would also like to thank our supporters who witnessed this event and helped each other where they could.

"We continue to work with the emergency services and the local authorities to support their ongoing investigation and once again we would ask if anyone has any further information about the incident, please contact Merseyside Police."

Liverpool's local rivals Everton said they were "deeply saddened by the horrific incident".

"Our thoughts are with all those affected at this incredibly difficult time and we extend our best wishes for a full recovery to those who were injured," said a statement.

The King said he had been "deeply shocked and saddened", adding: "It is truly devastating to see that what should have been a joyous celebration for many could end in such distressing circumstances.

"At this heartbreaking time for the people of Liverpool, I know that the strength of community spirit for which your city is renowned will be a comfort and support to those in need.

"Our prayers and deepest sympathy are with all those who have been affected, and my special gratitude goes out to the first responders, emergency services personnel and other individuals who rushed to the aid of the injured."

The Prince and Princess of Wales said they were "deeply saddened" by the scenes.

William, who is patron of the Football Association, and his wife Kate said in a personal message on social media: "What should have been a joyful celebration ended with tragedy.

"Our thoughts are with those who were injured and to the first responders and emergency services on the ground."

Merseyside Police said a 53-year-old white, British man from West Derby had been arrested, "on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving offences, and driving whilst unfit through drugs".

Detective Chief Superintendent Karen Jaundrill added: "He remains in custody where he is being interviewed."

Footage of the incident circulating online appeared to show people in the crowd following Liverpool's celebrations attempting to get close to the driver of the car, with one managing to open the driver's door.

Videos then appeared to show the driver close the car door before suddenly speeding up and veering into pedestrians on both sides of the crowded street.

Officers quickly surrounded the car as witnesses attempted to stop the driver, who was eventually detained by police.

The Prime Minister said he was in close contact with Liverpool metro mayor Steve Rotheram about the incident, adding: "Scenes of joy turned to utter horror and devastation, and my thoughts and the thoughts of the whole country are with all of those that are affected, those injured, which of course includes children, their families, their friends, the whole community, Liverpool fans everywhere."

Tommy Robinson has been freed from prison

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson pictured walking free from prison after claiming he's had a ‘change in attitude’

