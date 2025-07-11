Liverpool FC to retire number 20 shirt at all levels as stars travel to Anfield to pay tribute to Diogo Jota

11 July 2025, 20:25 | Updated: 11 July 2025, 20:50

Players of Liverpool Football Club at the memorial of teammate Diogo Jota at Anfield on July 11, 2025
Players of Liverpool Football Club at the memorial of teammate Diogo Jota at Anfield on July 11, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Liverpool FC have confirmed plans to retire the number 20 shirt at all levels following the death of Diogo Jota.

It comes as Diogo’s wife, Rute Cardoso, was joined by friends and family as they visited Anfield on Friday evening.

Jota and his younger brother Andre Silva died in a car crash after the lime green £185,000 Lamborghini they were travelling in burst into flames following a suspected tyre blowout last Thursday in Zamora, Spain.

Announcing plans to retire the striker's shirt number, Liverpool said it was a "unique tribute to a unique player."

Read more: Diogo Jota was ‘behind the wheel of Lamborghini and driving at high excess of speed,’ say Spanish police

The club added: "It was the number he wore with pride and distinction, leading us to countless victories in the process - and Diogo Jota will forever be Liverpool Football Club's number 20."

The Liverpool forward died just 11 days after marrying his childhood sweetheart, Cardoso.

Cody Gakpo Lays a Tribute to Team Mate Diogo Jota At Anfield
Cody Gakpo Lays a Tribute to Team Mate Diogo Jota At Anfield. Picture: Getty

The pair shared three children together.

Tonight, Liverpool players made the short trip from the club’s training ground to Anfield to pay their tributes to Jota and take in the messages left by fans.

Captain Virgil van Dijk was pictured taking a moment to read a number of the tributes left by fans.

Liverpool have announced plans to pay tribute to Jota and his brother during Sunday’s pre-season friendly at Preston.

The match at Deepdale will be the Reds’ first since Liverpool forward Jota and his brother were killed in a car crash in Spain on July 3.

The Liverpool player and Portugal international Diogo Jota, 28, was killed in a car crash on July 03 in Zamora, Spain
The Liverpool player and Portugal international Diogo Jota, 28, was killed in a car crash on July 03 in Zamora, Spain. Picture: Getty

There will be a rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ prior to the 3pm kick-off and Preston will lay a wreath alongside the away supporters, Liverpool said.

A minute’s silence will then be observed, with digital tributes displayed on the stadium big screen and on pitchside LED boards.

Players from both teams will wear black armbands, Liverpool said.

The pre-match programme will also feature written tributes to Jota and Silva.

Many of Liverpool’s players attended the brothers’ funerals in Gondomar, Portugal, last Saturday.

Liverpool are also scheduled to face AC Milan in Hong Kong and Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan at the end of this month.

As Premier League champions, they will take on FA Cup winners Crystal Palace in the Community Shield on August 10.

Father of three Jota, who married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso 11 days before the accident, died alongside his brother after a Lamborghini they were travelling in burst into flames following a suspected tyre blowout in the early hours of Thursday, July 3.

Reds manager Arne Slot attended last Saturday’s funeral, along with club captain Virgil van Dijk and team-mates including Andy Robertson, Conor Bradley, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez and Joe Gomez.

