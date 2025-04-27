Liverpool win Premier League after thrashing Tottenham 5-1 to equal Manchester United's record

27 April 2025, 18:24 | Updated: 27 April 2025, 19:34

Fans of Liverpool hold up scarfs, as they sign 'You'll Never Walk Alone' during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield
Fans of Liverpool hold up scarfs, as they sign 'You'll Never Walk Alone' during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Liverpool have been crowned Premier League champions after beating Tottenham Hotspur.

A 5-1 victory over Tottenham at Anfield saw the Reds crowned English champions for the 20th time, equalling Manchester United's record.

Gary Neville heaped praise on Arne Slot after Liverpool won the Premier League title in the Dutchman's first season in charge.

"This one, with Arne Slot coming in in his first season, is an incredible achievement and a brilliant coaching performance," former Manchester United defender Neville said in commentary on Sky Sports.

"He deserves huge credit for the way he's handled everything. People might say 'OK (Manchester) City and Arsenal have dropped off' and they have, but that's not Liverpool's problem.

"They've been consistent, reliable and they have performed at a really high standard all season. They've been adaptable in games and fully deserve it."

Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, embraces Trent Alexander-Arnold
Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, embraces Trent Alexander-Arnold. Picture: Getty

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk hailed his side as the "truly deserved" champions of England after they secured the Premier League title with four games to spare.

"It's special and it's something that we don't take for granted. It's amazing," Van Dijk told Sky Sports as he and his team-mates celebrated on the pitch.

"A lot of emotions before the game, during the whole week, but we got the job done and we (are) truly deserved champions of England.

"(Liverpool is) the most beautiful club in the world and I think we deserve all of this. Let's enjoy the next couple of weeks and let it sink in."

Mohamed Salah (right) celebrates with team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold
Mohamed Salah (right) celebrates with team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold. Picture: Alamy

Liverpool's title triumph is their second in five years and came in Arne Slot's first season since succeeding Jurgen Klopp in charge.

Slot insisted he had not been concerned when Dominic Solanke gave Spurs an early lead, with Luis Diaz equalising shortly afterwards before Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and an own goal from Destiny Udogie sealed a comfortable win.

"It wasn't ideal but it didn't take me a long time to trust these players, they always come back, they always find a way to win," Slot told Sky Sports.

Asked how he had made winning the title appear so easy, Slot added: "That's not only my job, it's the job of the players and the staff members standing over there and the work Jurgen (Klopp) and Pepijn (Lijnders) left behind over here.

"The culture of the team, the work rate, the quality was outstanding. We all knew that. We started off really well and it maybe helped a bit that (Manchester City) had a difficult spell, which they hadn't had in five years.

"When the season started everyone would have been happy if we were in the top four for Champions League again but I don't think that was fair to our players because they are much better than that and that's what they have showed this season."

