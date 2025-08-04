Liverpool pay tribute to Diogo Jota ahead of first Anfield game since striker's death

Fans hold up scarves in memory of the late Diogo Jota before the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool v Athletic Club Bilbao at Anfield on August 4, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Liverpool has paid tribute to Diogo Jota ahead of the first game at Anfield since the striker’s death.

The 28-year-old and his 25-year-old brother Andre Silva were killed in a car accident in Spain on July 3.

In the first home game since their passing, the Reds faced Athletic Bilbao in a double header of pre-season friendlies on Monday.

The opening game started at 5pm. A second match is set to kick off at 8pm.

Liverpool legend Phil Thomson and Athletic president Jon Uriarte carried wreaths out on to the pitch, laying them on the edge of the six-yard box before the opening match.

Billboards reading 'Rest in Peace Diogo Jota and Andre Silva - You'll Never Walk Alone' were also set up around Anfield.

Fans could be heard singing Jota chants as they paid tribute to the Portuguese international.

Ex-Liverpool player Phil Thompson (left) and Athletic Bilbao president Jon Uriarte lay flowers in honour for Diogo Jota before the pre-season friendly match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: Getty

They also waved flags and banners of their number 20 – this number has been retired by the club to honour the player.

Both sets of teams, including players, coaches and fans, roared in applause as the game was halted in the 20th minute as part of the tribute.

Liverpool head coach Arne slot said in his match programme notes: “I know that you will want to pay your tributes before, during and after the games, and I know that we will hear his song ringing out throughout the evening.

"It has been a tough time for everyone connected with the club, but especially for Diogo's family, his wife, his children and friends.

"We cannot imagine the pain that they have been going through, and the club will continue to give them all the support they can going forward. We will always carry him with us in our hearts, in our thoughts, wherever we go.

"Diogo's passing has had a big impact on us all, but what has been so important has been the love and care shown from the football world, and in particular of course the Liverpool FC community."

Fan held up flags and banners to commemorate their number 20. Picture: Getty

Who was Diogo Jota?

Diogo José Teixeira da Silva was born in Porto, Portugal, on December 4, 1996, and took the nickname Jota to distinguish himself from his contemporaries with similar names. In Portuguese, the pronunciation for ‘J’ is ‘Jota’, which is how his nickname came about.

He played for Paços de Ferreira in the Portuguese league before transferring to Atlético Madrid, and then being loaned to Porto before signing for Wolverhampton Wanderers. He made an instant impact in the black country and signed for Liverpool in 2020.

Jota was first capped for Portugal in 2019 and was a member of the European Championship squads in both 2020 and 2024. He missed the 2022 World Cup with an injury.

Who was Andre Silva?

Andre Silva, 26, played for Penafiel in the Portugal Liga 2 and is said to have got married last week.

He had played for the team since 2020.

According to reports, he was very close to his brother and they regularly took trips together.

How did Diogo Jota die?

Jota and Andre Silva were both travelling in a car on the A-52 near the town of Zamora in Spain shortly after midnight.

It is not known where they were travelling to or why, but it is understood that the car crashed and was engulfed in a fire, according to Portuguese emergency services.

"The information we have so far is that the car, which was a Lamborghini, was in a road traffic accident and left the road due to a tyre blowout while overtaking," local police have said.

"The car caught on fire and the two occupants were killed."