Liverpool players report for pre-season following Diogo Jota's funeral

8 July 2025, 14:15

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah arrives at the AXA Training Centre, Liverpool. The club, as well as fans have been in mourning after Diogo Jota's death
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah arrives at the AXA Training Centre, Liverpool. The club, as well as fans have been in mourning after Diogo Jota's death. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Liverpool's players have reported back for pre-season training at the club's AXA Training Centre following Diogo Jota's funeral on Saturday.

Jota was killed in a car crash in Spain last Thursday alongside his brother Andre Silva and their funeral in their home town of Gondomar, near Porto, was attended by many of the Portugal forward's Liverpool team-mates and staff.

Some of Arne Slot's squad had been scheduled to return for pre-season training on Friday, but the club delayed their return following the accident.

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson arrives at the AXA Training Centre.
Liverpool's Andrew Robertson arrives at the AXA Training Centre. Picture: Alamy
Liverpool's Conor Bradley reporting for training
Liverpool's Conor Bradley reporting for training. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Bishop's heartbreaking words to Diogo Jota's children - as widow and Liverpool teammates lay star and brother to rest

Read More: Diogo Jota’s widow and family joined by Liverpool teammates as mourners gather for funeral of striker and brother

Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, Conor Bradley and Wataru Endo were among the players pictured arriving at the training ground.

Liverpool's first pre-season friendly is scheduled for Sunday against Preston at Deepdale, but the Premier League champions have yet to announce whether the game will go ahead.

The Reds, who will play FA Cup winners Crystal Palace in the Community Shield on August 10, are also scheduled to face AC Milan in Hong Kong and J1 League side Yokohama in Japan at the end of this month.

