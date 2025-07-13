Liverpool pay emotional tribute to Diogo Jota ahead of first friendly since footballer's death

13 July 2025, 17:17

Liverpool fans pay tribute to Liverpool player Diogo Jota ahead of the pre-season friendly match at Deepdale Stadium, Preston.
Liverpool fans pay tribute to Liverpool player Diogo Jota ahead of the pre-season friendly match at Deepdale Stadium, Preston. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Liverpool paid an emotional tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva ahead of Sunday’s pre-season friendly at Preston.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The match was Liverpool’s first since the two men were killed in a car accident in Spain on July 3, and before kick-off there was a rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ and Preston’s club song ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love With You’ performed by Claudio Rose Maguire, wife of former Preston player Sean.

As Maguire sang Liverpool’s anthem, Preston captain Ben Whiteman laid a wreath in front of the visiting fans, with the Bill Shankly Kop dominated by banners and scarves bearing Jota’s name. Liverpool supporters had sung the first of many renditions of his song 20 minutes before kick-off.

There had been questions over whether this game would go ahead as Liverpool players – several of whom attended the funeral of the two brothers in Portugal last Saturday – were given extra time before reporting for pre-season training, but it became an opportunity to honour their memories.

Jota, 28, and Silva, 25, were killed when a tyre on the car in which they were travelling burst in Zamora, northern Spain. Jota’s death came just 11 days after the father of three had married his long-time partner Rute.

Liverpool fans display flags commemorating Diogo Jota who passed away with his brother Andre Silva on July 3.
Liverpool fans display flags commemorating Diogo Jota who passed away with his brother Andre Silva on July 3. Picture: Getty
Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Preston North End vs Liverpool Pre Season Friendly.
Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Preston North End vs Liverpool Pre Season Friendly. Picture: Alamy

Liverpool have announced that Jota’s number 20 shirt will be retired at all levels within the club.

“We will always carry him with us in our hearts, in our thoughts, wherever we go,” boss Arne Slot said on the club website.

“To retire his shirt is the one thing we could, should and have done…

“I think what I take comfort in (is that) in the last month of his life he was a champion in everything. A champion for his family, which is the main and most important thing, because he got married.

“A champion for his country because he won the Nations League, (with) a country that he cared about so much, because he also wore the flag when we had celebrations. And of course a champion for us by winning the Premier League.”

Asked about the decision to play Sunday’s game, Slot said: “Nothing seems to be important if we think of what has happened. But we are a football club and we need to train and we need to play again, if we want it or not.

A young Liverpool fan holding a scarf in tribute of Liverpool player Diogo Jota.
A young Liverpool fan holding a scarf in tribute of Liverpool player Diogo Jota. Picture: Alamy
A Liverpool fan wearing a t-shirt in tribute of Liverpool player Diogo Jota.
A Liverpool fan wearing a t-shirt in tribute of Liverpool player Diogo Jota. Picture: Alamy

“It’s very difficult to find the right words because we constantly debate what is appropriate. What is appropriate in our actions? What is appropriate (for) what we have to say? Can we train again? Can we laugh again? Can we be angry if there’s a wrong decision?

“And I’ve said to them, maybe the best thing for us to do is handle this situation like Jota. And what I meant with that is that Jota was always himself, it didn’t matter if he was talking to me, to his team-mates, to the staff, he was always himself. So let us try to be ourselves as well."

Mohamed Salah captained a young Liverpool side, with Giorgi Mamardashvili getting the nod in goal and fellow new signings Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez amongst the substitutes. New £100million midfielder Florian Wirtz was not in the matchday squad.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson partied at a nightclub in Capri.

Boris Johnson belts out karaoke and swigs champagne as he lives it up on Italy holiday

Emergency services rushed to the scene at London Southend Airport.

'Fireball' at Southend Airport as 'passenger plane crashes' on runway

Two boys died in a crash on Corhampton Lane.

Two teenage boys, 16 and 17, die after car crashes into tree

At least 19 other Palestinians were killed across Gaza on Sunday, officials said.

IDF admits 'technical error' after ten people, including children, killed while fetching water

GAVIN AND STACEY, (from left): Larry Lamb, Alison Steadman, (Season 2, 2008), 2007-10. ©BBC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Gavin and Stacey legend reveals acting retirement after show's emotional finale

Colonel Ivan Voronich, head of an SBU intelligence Special Operations Centre, was shot dead by a silenced pistol in Kyiv on Thursday.

Putin hit squad ‘eliminated’ after broad daylight murder of top Ukrainian special forces chief

Plague bacteria can be contracted from flea bites, or handling the carcass of an infected animal

Arizona resident dies from the plague, health officials say

Exclusive
Speaking to LBC, Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham described Labour’s handling of the Birmingham bin strike as “utterly abhorrent.”

Labour rejects claim it has 'abandoned' working class as Unite Union refuses to rule out cutting ties with party

The Irish Police force, the Gardai

Irish police seize more than €2m of drugs

The back of a police officer

Man, 50, dies and others seriously injured following five-vehicle collision on the M1

The exterior of Alder Hey Hospital

Child dies of the measles in Liverpool as city grapples with rise in cases

Heidi Alexander walking

Signs for EV chargers to be fitted on major roads

The sunset over a bay with fishing boats anchored in it.

British tourist dies after falling from balcony in Malta

A farmer drives a tractor during the harvest of the spring barley, in a field, near the village of Washingborough, in the Lincolnshire, east of England.

'All a bit of a disaster': Yorkshire farmer tells of hot weather impact as 'thousands of pounds go down the drain'

A band performs on a stage

Huge music festival cancelled after headline act pulls out

Floods in the Barcelona town of Súria during the rainfall caused by the storm.

Spain storm warning as 100mm of rain fell in an hour submerging tourist hotspot

Latest News

See more Latest News

Amanda Anisimova of the United States receives a trophy from Catherine, Princess of Wales (Catherine Elizabeth Middleton) during an award ceremony of ladies' singles final match.

Kate tells Anisimova to keep ‘head high’ as she consoles Wimbledon runner-up

Liam and Noel Gallagher walk out on stage

Fans boo Liam Gallagher after he dedicates song to Man City manager at Oasis' hometown gig

M40 motorway in winter, Shrewley, Warwickshire, UK

Man, 27, killed in M40 horror crash as police hunt four people who ran from scene

Officers were called to a report of an 'argument' in Belle Vue Terrace in Malvern, Worcestershire.

Man and teenage boy arrested on suspicion of murder after 52-year-old dies following 'argument'
People marching with drums

Tens of thousands take part in Twelfth celebrations in scorching temperatures

A person wearing blue scrubs with a stethoscope around their neck

Doctors warn more must be done as cases of highly contagious bacteria rise

Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates winning the women's singles final match.

Iga Swiatek thrashes Amanda Anisimova 6-0 6-0 to win women's Wimbledon final

Family members mourn the loss of 15-year-old Akash Patni, who tragically died when an Air India flight crashed.

Families of Air India crash victims demand ‘justice and answers’ after report published

Julian Cash (left) and Lloyd Glasspool with their trophies following victory against Rinky Hijikata and David Pel.

British duo Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool clinch historic Wimbledon men’s doubles title

Swansea Crown Court main entrance

Swansea man charged with murdering five-month-old baby

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales (centre), Princess Charlotte (second right) and the Prince of Wales (right), are greeted by Sally Ambrose at Wimbledon

George and Charlotte join Prince and Princess of Wales at Wimbledon men's singles final

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

King and Prince Harry's aides 'meet for secret peace talks'

The Princess of Wales on centre court following the Ladies' Singles Final on day thirteen of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

Princess of Wales beams as she arrives at Wimbledon for women’s singles final

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News