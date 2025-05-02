Liverpool's Premier League-winning goal caused tremor on Richter scale, scientists reveal

Liverpool's Argentinian midfielder #10 Alexis Mac Allister (R) celebrates his title-winning goal. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Liverpool fans’ reaction to their title-winning goal against Tottenham registered on the Richter scale, scientists have revealed.

The Merseyside club clinched the Premier League title last weekend with a 5-1 thumping of Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs side.

Spurs went 1-0 up in the clash but Liverpool quickly equalised, going on to score four more.

Now, experts at the University of Liverpool (UOL) have revealed Alexis Mac Allister's equalising goal not only won the club the title but caused celebrations that registered 1.74 on the Richter scale.

This is just below the amount officially needed to be described as an earthquake.

Liverpool's title-winning goal almost caused a small earthquake. Picture: University of Liverpool

After the game, scientists at the UOL correlated spikes in their readings with pivotal moments throughout the game.

Mohamed Salah caused celebrations of 1.6 on the Richter scale, while Destiny Udogie’s own goal caused a tremor of 1.35.

Dr Farnaz Kamranzad, of the university's Department of Earth, Ocean, and Environmental Sciences, said: "Who knew that football fans could generate seismic energy? This experiment shows us that science is everywhere, even hidden beneath the roar of a goal at Anfield!

"Incredibly, we recorded six seismic events with equivalent Richter magnitudes from 0.7 to 1.75.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool takes a selfie with the fans, as they celebrate the teams victory and confirmation of winning the Premier League title. Picture: Getty

"These were small tremors, not strong enough to be felt in the stands, but powerful enough to leave a clear and lasting mark at Anfield.

"Every cheer, every celebration, leaves a trace beneath our feet, a seismic fingerprint of collective joy, written into the Earth's memory long after the final whistle!"

Dr Antoine Septier added: "The experiment was an exciting experience, demonstrating that science can be both engaging and accessible to the public.

"I hope that our work inspires a new generation of seismologists and fosters a broader appreciation for the scientific process."