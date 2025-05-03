London Marathon breaks world record with more than 1.1 million entries for 2026

3 May 2025, 08:59

Runners competing in the 2025 TCS London Marathon, passing through Tower Hill. Organisers say 2026 will be a record year
Runners competing in the 2025 TCS London Marathon, passing through Tower Hill. Organisers say 2026 will be a record year. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

More than a million people have applied to run the 2026 London Marathon, in what organisers say is a new world record.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A total of 1,133,813 people have asked to enter the TCS London Marathon on Sunday April 26 next year.

Organisers said the total shattered last year's world record total of 840,318 applications for the 2025 TCS London Marathon.

A total of 1,133,813 people have asked to enter the TCS London Marathon on Sunday April 26 next year, organisers said
A total of 1,133,813 people have asked to enter the TCS London Marathon on Sunday April 26 next year, organisers said. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Running the London Marathon is about so much more than 26.2 miles

Read More: Celebrities and MPs among London Marathon runners as record numbers gather at the start line

"This is an absolutely staggering total which reaffirms London as by far the most popular marathon on the planet," said Hugh Brasher, CEO of London Marathon Events.

"Marathon Day is always an extraordinary and inspirational day when we celebrate the very best of humanity.

"The unique camaraderie of the event and the amazing support from the huge crowds show London at its best and this year was the best yet."

Applications for the 2026 race have increased by 36% from last year and are nearly double the total for the 2024 London Marathon, organisers said.

There were nearly equal numbers of male and female UK applicants in the public ballot, organisers said.

The total number of UK applications for 2026 was 869,803, of which 49.87% were men's (433,775 applications), 49.55% were women's (430,983 applications) and 0.58% were from non-binary applicants (5,044 entries).

There were a further 264,011 applications from non-UK residents in the international ballot.

This year's London Marathon event also broke a Guinness World Record (GWR) for the largest number of finishers.

A total of 56,640 participants crossed the finish line, beating the 55,646 set by the TCS New York City marathon in November 2024.

Mr Brasher said: "Breaking the Guinness World Records title for the largest number of finishers in a marathon, in our 45th edition, was a truly astonishing achievement.

"We also had a record number of children and young people take part in the 40th edition of the TCS Mini London Marathon the day before, when more than 15,000 children took part in the mass event on The Mall."

Additionally, 41 other GWR titles were broken from 87 attempts, including a participant dressed as a traffic cone.

The ballot for the 2026 TCS London Marathon closed at 4pm on Friday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Harvey Weinstein Re-Trial On Rape And Sexual Assault Charges Continues

Harvey Weinstein accuser breaks down in court during retrial and swears at lawyer

Disabled People Demonstrate Against Assisted Dying in London

'Coercion' fears over assisted dying as critics warn bill could be pushed to 'cut costs' for families and the state

Kelly Smith has been convicted of kidnapping and selling her daughter in a case that has shocked South Africa

Mother convicted of kidnapping and selling daughter, six, in case that has outraged South Africa

Sheffield Children's hospital on Western Bank in the City of Sheffield in South Yorkshire

Drug trial for severe epilepsy has transformed children’s lives, families say

Ronnie O'Sullivan of England speaks with Zhao Xintong of China following the semi final match on day fourteen of the Halo World Snooker Championship 2025 at Crucible Theatre

Ronnie O'Sullivan crashes out of World Championship snooker semi-final after losing to Chinese star Zhao Xintong

GREECE-ACCIDENT-BOMBINGS

Woman in Greece dies while holding bomb in her hands

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, center, and his son Nathan react after voting as Albanese's partner Jodie Haydon watches at a polling booth in his electorate in Sydney,

Australians begin voting in general election focused on energy and inflation

A mounted Metropolitan Police officer and his horse from the Metropolitan Police Mounted Branch doing training drills in Green Park, London, UK.

Royal Parks police unit to be 'disbanded' after 150 years despite charity's warning of 'serious consequences'

A woman has been charged with murder following an alleged fail-to-stop collision in Bournemouth that left a motorcyclist dead.

Woman charged with murder after alleged fail-to-stop crash in Bournemouth that left motorcyclist dead

Bob Dylan performs on a double bill with Neil Young at Hyde Park on July 12, 2019 in London, England.

Bob Dylan to showcase paintings with ‘emotional resonance’ in free London exhibition

Police attend the scene where a man has been attacked on Lowell Street near Commercial Road in East London.

Man 'stabbed in neck by about ten boys with axes and machetes' in East London street

A school leaders' union has launched legal action against Ofsted over the potential impact of their inspection proposals on the mental health of headteachers and school staff.

School leaders union launches legal action against Ofsted over ‘potentially disastrous’ report card plan

Union Jacks up on the Mall, as preparations are made for the VE day parade on Bank Holiday Monday May 5th, 2025, London, UK

Ukrainian troops to join London procession to celebrate VE Day anniversary

She shared the post, about the track, a reflection on their life together, alongside an image of the two of them

Dolly Parton dedicates song to husband of nearly six decades after his death

Joseph Czuba, who was formally indicted on eight felony charges in connection with the death of 6-year-old Wadea al-Fayoume and the stabbing of his mother, appears for his arraignment on Oct. 30, 2023.

Landlord who killed Palestinian boy, 6, and injured mum 'in response to Gaza war' jailed for 53 years

This will mean an average £420 extra a year for 1.2 million of the poorest households.

Universal Credit change brings £420 boost to over a million households

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jack Draper of England celebrates the victory during the Mutua Madrid Open Day Eleven at the La Caja Magica on May 2, 2025 in Madrid Spain

British number one Jack Draper becomes first Englishman to reach Madrid Open final

Senior staff at EON and British Gas jailed for accepting millions in bribes, as profits skyrocket

Senior staff at EON and British Gas jailed for accepting millions in bribes, as profits skyrocketed
'Beyond stupidity': Daughter of Sir David Amess demands Kneecap personally apologise after 'kill Tory MPs' remarks

Kneecap ‘happy to meet’ Sir David Amess’ daughter after 'kill your local MP' backlash

Seven people have died after a tour van and pickup truck collided

Seven dead in horror tour bus crash in Yellowstone national park

Small herd of cows in a field with stream, Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, South Wales, UK. 2024

Number of people infected with parasite rises to 50 after visit to Welsh petting farm - as number expected to rise
A United Nations judge has been jailed for six years and four months after being convicted of forcing a young woman to work as a slave.

United Nations judge jailed for six years for forcing woman to work as personal slave

Barbara Roe was sentenced on Friday.

Mum jailed after 'little angel' son, 9, dies in horror crash due to dangerous driving

Constance Marten

Constance Marten worried she would be seen as 'evil mother'

Supporters of assisted dying attend a rally in Parliament Square

Up to 800 people might use assisted dying service in first year, analysis estimates

Anne-Marie, 34, has given birth to her second child just over a year since her daughter was born.

Singer Anne-Marie welcomes baby boy as star gives birth to second child with Slowthai

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Harry accused of 'fuelling speculation over King's health' after saying he 'doesn't know how long' Charles has left
Prince Harry Attends Court For Appeal Over Downgraded Security

Buckingham Palace hits back after Prince Harry loses legal challenge and King 'won't speak to me' comments
The Duke of Sussex leaves the Royal Courts of Justice, during his appeal against a High Court ruling on his legal claim against the Home Office

Prince Harry says he ‘can’t see a world’ where his family come to UK after lost security appeal

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News