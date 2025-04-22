London Marathon road closures: Everything you need to know about Sunday's race, as route changes revealed

22 April 2025, 12:32

Runners cross Tower Bridge during the TCS London Marathon. Picture date: Sunday April 21, 2024.
Runners cross Tower Bridge during the TCS London Marathon. Picture date: Sunday April 21, 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The London Marathon is taking place this Sunday, bringing with it road closures and parking restrictions for residents, as well as pride and excitement for competitors.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Some 56,000 people are expected to take part in this year's 26.2 mile race, from about 840,000 applicants.

This year's London marathon is expected to be the largest field race in history - exceeding the record set by New York in November 2024.

Over a million people have raced in the marathon since it was first held in 1981.

This year's race - which goes on a winding route from south-east to central London as usual - has some modifications.

Here is everything you need to know about the race this year.

Read more: Fun runners cross Tower Bridge during the 2024 London Marathon in central London on April 21, 2024

Read more: ‘How I drank 25 glasses of wine and still finished the London Marathon in under five hours’

Alexander Mutiso Munyao of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the Men's elite race during the 2024 TCS London Marathon
Alexander Mutiso Munyao of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the Men's elite race during the 2024 TCS London Marathon. Picture: Getty

Road closures

The Mall, the final stretch of the route by Buckingham Palace and St James' Park, will be closed from 5am on Thursday, April 24, and will reopen at 6pm on Monday, April 28.

Spur Road, Constitution Hill, Horse Guards Road and Birdcage Walk (eastbound), approaching the closing section of the route, will be shut for three days, from 6am on Friday, April 25 to 6am on Monday, April 28.

Westbound Birdcage Walk will be shut for two days, from 6am on Saturday, April 26 to 6am on Monday, April 28.

The three starting points of the race will be closed from early on Sunday: Charlton Hill and Shooters Hill Road will be shut from 4am, and St John's Park will close at 7am. They will all open again at 2.30pm.

Charlton Park Road, Charlton Park Lane, Little Heath, Artillery Place and John Wilson Street will all be closed from 7am until 2.30pm.

Moving further on the route, Woolwich Church Street and Woolwich Road will be closed from 7am-3pm.

Trafalgar Road and Creek Road in Greenwich will be shut from 7am-4pm.

Fun runners cross Tower Bridge during the 2024 London Marathon in central London on April 21, 2024
Fun runners cross Tower Bridge during the 2024 London Marathon in central London on April 21, 2024. Picture: Getty

Passing into Deptford, Rotherhithe and Bermondsey, Evelyn Street, Surrey Quays Road, Salter Road, Brunel Road, and Jamaica Road will be closed from 8am-4pm.

Moving across the Thames and back east into the Docklands, the Highway (south side), Narrow Street, Westferry Road, East Ferry Road, Marsh Wall, Bank Street and North Colonnade will all be closed from 8am-8.30pm.

Looping west again towards central London, Poplar High Street, Commercial Road and the Highway (north side) will also be shut from 8am-8.30pm.

Approaching the finish, Byward Street and Upper/Lower Thames Street will be shut from 7.30am-9pm.

Victoria Embankment and Parliament Square will be closed from 7.30am-10pm.

London Marathon 2024: London Marathon 2024:Two participants run together in aid of NSPCC during the London Marathon.
London Marathon 2024: London Marathon 2024:Two participants run together in aid of NSPCC during the London Marathon. Picture: Alamy

Route changes

This year's race has a slightly different route, using different streets in the Canary Wharf stretch.

Montgomery Street, Water Street and Charter Street will all be used.

The London Marathon
The London Marathon. Picture: Getty

Public transport

Race organisers say that public transport is the best way to get around London on the day of the race.

Nevertheless they also say that the Tube is likely to be very busy in central London.

Cutty Sark Docklands Light Railway station in Greenwich will be entrance-only - people will not be able to get out at this station on Sunday.

Buses on the route of the race will either be diverted or will not run their usual full route.

Some Santander bike docking stations along the route will also be suspended.

Greenwich Foot Tunnel, which goes under the Thames, will be open south-north but not in the opposite direction between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rory McIlroy victorious during green jacket ceremony after winning sudden death playoff round to win the Masters tournament

Golf Open organisers confident of handling 'McIlroy mania' when championship returns in July

Alexa Chung is selling her wardrobe on second-hand marketplace Vinted

Supermodel Alexa Chung selling her wardrobe on Vinted

Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann charged with stalking after Bristol Airport arrest

Woman who claimed to be Madeleine McCann pleads not guilty to stalking parents of missing girl

Mr de Menezes, a 27-year-old Brazilian electrician, was mistaken for one of the suspects because they were linked to the same block of flats.

Jean Charles de Menezes' mother says 'everyone should watch' show about police killing son in botched terror shooting

UK firms

UK firms put the brakes on investment plans post tariffs, survey finds

The Vivienne died at home in Chorlton-by-Backford, Cheshire, on January 5 after taking ketamine

The Vivienne hid ketamine relapse struggle from family members ‘to protect them’

People with an inherited blood disorder have actively avoided seeking ambulance care because of past negative experiences.

Sickle cell patients have faced ‘poor care’ from ambulance staff

A performer in costume speaks to a police officer during the main parade of the Notting Hill Carnival

Fears Notting Hill Carnival could turn into Hillsborough-style 'mass casualty event'

The Vatican reports Pope Francis' final testament in full

Pope Francis requests 'simple' funeral - as Pontiff's final testament released in full

Lineker was grilled about the furore in March 2023 over his tweet comparing the then British government’s asylum policy with 1930s Germany.

Gary Lineker believes bosses wanted him to leave Match Of The Day and he regrets tweets ‘damage’

South Yorkshire Police responded to calls from Almond Avenue, in Armthorpe, Doncaster, shortly after 11.30pm on Easter Sunday

Two women rushed to hospital after shots fired by intruder in 'targeted attack', with gunman still at large

Amelie said she deactivated her Only Fans account, but the image resurfaced when she relaunched her profile this year.

'Brazen' NHS worker took Only Fans picture in hospital morgue

Images of the Pope in an open casket have been released

Pope's funeral to take place on Saturday as Vatican releases new photos of his coffin

Commodore James Blackmore RN, Commander Carrier Strike Group, onboard HMS Prince of Wales docked at HM Naval Base Portsmouth, as they prepare the carrier

UK aircraft carrier to set off on eight-month Pacific voyage to send 'powerful message' amid China tensions

The world is mourning the death of Pope Francis

Cardinals to gather in the Vatican for first time since Pope Francis' death - as the world mourns

File photo of police in Ecuador

'British man' set on fire and beaten to death by mob in Ecuador

Latest News

See more Latest News

GMB union members on the picket line outside Shieldhall Waste Water Treatment works in Govan, Glasgow

Scottish Water staff strike over pay dispute

People paying for parking in a car park at a pay and display ticket machine.

'Thousands of drivers wrongly hit with parking tickets' - with machines 'set up to trap you', campaigners claim
Ella Wild posted the video to her Instagram

Moment angry shopper smashes megaphone of vegan activists berating customers for buying Easter lamb
Wheelie bins lined up in a street

Almost 600,000 council jobs lost in a decade – union

CHRIS HOY GREAT BRITAIN STRATFORD LONDON ENGLAND 07 August 2012

Sir Chris Hoy reveals he's 'doing well' following latest round of chemo following terminal prostate cancer diagnosis
Mother-of-three Suzanne Cherry, 62, of Aldridge, Walsall, died in hospital after she was hit at 10.25am on Friday April 11, West Midlands Police said.

Three men charged following death of 'beautiful wife' killed on golf course as van driver attempted to flee police
Burnley's players celebrate promotion to the Premier League on the pitch after the Sky Bet Championship match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture date: Monday April 21, 2025.

Leeds and Burnley promoted back to Premier League

Pope Francis stands on the main balcony of St. Peter's basilica

Pope's final blessing: Pontiff defied doctors during final hours - as cause of death listed as stroke and heart failure
LONDON, UK - 21st Apr 2025: Femi Azeez of Millwall celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the EFL Championship match between Millwall FC and Norwich City FC at The Den (Credit: Craig Mercer/ Alamy Live News)

Magnificent Monday: Battle for EFL promotion heats up - as relegation fight goes down to the wire
A police van at the scene on Ayley Croft in Enfield, after a male was found with stab wounds, despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene. Picture date: Monday February 7, 2022.

Man charged with murder after woman, 45, stabbed to death in north London

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan has described the name American Riviera Orchard as a 'word salad'

Meghan labels her old brand name American Riviera Orchard a ‘word salad’

The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland in Pontypridd, Wales. The Prince and Princess of Wales will spend their 14th wedding anniversary in Scotland celebrating rural communities.

William and Kate to spend 14th wedding anniversary visiting remote Scottish island

King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet Pope Francis

Inside King and Queen's ‘significant and special’ meeting with Pope in Pontiff's final weeks

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News