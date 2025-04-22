London Marathon road closures: Everything you need to know about Sunday's race, as route changes revealed

Runners cross Tower Bridge during the TCS London Marathon. Picture date: Sunday April 21, 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The London Marathon is taking place this Sunday, bringing with it road closures and parking restrictions for residents, as well as pride and excitement for competitors.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Some 56,000 people are expected to take part in this year's 26.2 mile race, from about 840,000 applicants.

This year's London marathon is expected to be the largest field race in history - exceeding the record set by New York in November 2024.

Over a million people have raced in the marathon since it was first held in 1981.

This year's race - which goes on a winding route from south-east to central London as usual - has some modifications.

Here is everything you need to know about the race this year.

Read more: Fun runners cross Tower Bridge during the 2024 London Marathon in central London on April 21, 2024

Read more: ‘How I drank 25 glasses of wine and still finished the London Marathon in under five hours’

Alexander Mutiso Munyao of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the Men's elite race during the 2024 TCS London Marathon. Picture: Getty

Road closures

The Mall, the final stretch of the route by Buckingham Palace and St James' Park, will be closed from 5am on Thursday, April 24, and will reopen at 6pm on Monday, April 28.

Spur Road, Constitution Hill, Horse Guards Road and Birdcage Walk (eastbound), approaching the closing section of the route, will be shut for three days, from 6am on Friday, April 25 to 6am on Monday, April 28.

Westbound Birdcage Walk will be shut for two days, from 6am on Saturday, April 26 to 6am on Monday, April 28.

The three starting points of the race will be closed from early on Sunday: Charlton Hill and Shooters Hill Road will be shut from 4am, and St John's Park will close at 7am. They will all open again at 2.30pm.

Charlton Park Road, Charlton Park Lane, Little Heath, Artillery Place and John Wilson Street will all be closed from 7am until 2.30pm.

Moving further on the route, Woolwich Church Street and Woolwich Road will be closed from 7am-3pm.

Trafalgar Road and Creek Road in Greenwich will be shut from 7am-4pm.

Fun runners cross Tower Bridge during the 2024 London Marathon in central London on April 21, 2024. Picture: Getty

Passing into Deptford, Rotherhithe and Bermondsey, Evelyn Street, Surrey Quays Road, Salter Road, Brunel Road, and Jamaica Road will be closed from 8am-4pm.

Moving across the Thames and back east into the Docklands, the Highway (south side), Narrow Street, Westferry Road, East Ferry Road, Marsh Wall, Bank Street and North Colonnade will all be closed from 8am-8.30pm.

Looping west again towards central London, Poplar High Street, Commercial Road and the Highway (north side) will also be shut from 8am-8.30pm.

Approaching the finish, Byward Street and Upper/Lower Thames Street will be shut from 7.30am-9pm.

Victoria Embankment and Parliament Square will be closed from 7.30am-10pm.

London Marathon 2024: London Marathon 2024:Two participants run together in aid of NSPCC during the London Marathon. Picture: Alamy

Route changes

This year's race has a slightly different route, using different streets in the Canary Wharf stretch.

Montgomery Street, Water Street and Charter Street will all be used.

The London Marathon. Picture: Getty

Public transport

Race organisers say that public transport is the best way to get around London on the day of the race.

Nevertheless they also say that the Tube is likely to be very busy in central London.

Cutty Sark Docklands Light Railway station in Greenwich will be entrance-only - people will not be able to get out at this station on Sunday.

Buses on the route of the race will either be diverted or will not run their usual full route.

Some Santander bike docking stations along the route will also be suspended.

Greenwich Foot Tunnel, which goes under the Thames, will be open south-north but not in the opposite direction between 10.30am and 12.30pm.