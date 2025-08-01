Former Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit announces return to rugby after leaving NFL

1 August 2025, 05:46

Louis Rees-Zammit of Wales in action. Guinness Six Nations championship 2022
Former Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit announces return to rugby after leaving NFL. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Former Wales winger Louis Rees-Zammit has announced that he plans to return to rugby after spending 18 months in the NFL.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 24-year-old made 32 appearances for Wales before announcing in January 2024 that he would retire from rugby union in order to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL via its International Player Pathway Program.

After participating in the International Player Pathway, Rees-Zammit was initially signed to the Kansas City Chiefs, but was cut during pre-season appearances in 2024.

Rees-Zammit signed an active roster deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2025 season after being part of their practice squad for the 2024 season and travelled to London for the games against the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots in October.

Reports out of the Jaguars' training camp in July suggested Rees-Zammit had missed practices due to a lower back injury, and his future with the franchise was placed in doubt.

Rees-Zammit has now announced on Instagram he will be returning to rugby, saying: “I’ve got an exciting announcement to make! I’ve decided to leave the NFL and return to rugby!"

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Louis Rees-Zammit catches a pass during a NFL football practice
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Louis Rees-Zammit catches a pass during a NFL football practice. Picture: Alamy

“It’s been a great experience, but it’s time to come home. I’ve decided that this is the best time to make this decision to give myself time to get everything in place for next season," he continued.

“There’s only one thing that’s on my mind, that’s coming back to rugby and doing what I do best. I can’t explain how excited I am.

“There’ll be more news to come soon but for now, see you soon rugby fans.”

The news is likely to come as a welcome boost to recently-appointed Wales head coach Steve Tandy, who takes over a side that only ended an 18-match losing streak that lasted almost two years with a hard-fought win over Japan last month.

