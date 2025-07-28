Lucy Bronze played through pain of fractured tibia to secure Euro 2025 glory

Lucy Bronze during the UEFA Womens EURO 2025 Final
Lucy Bronze during the UEFA Womens EURO 2025 Final. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Lucy Bronze revealed she had played the whole of England’s victorious Women’s European Championship campaign with a fractured tibia.

The 33-year-old full-back had played every minute of the tournament until she succumbed to a separate knee injury at half-time of extra time during Sunday’s final in Basel.

Speaking after their quarter-final penalty shootout triumph over Sweden, when Bronze scored a crucial spot-kick, England boss Sarina Wiegman said of the defender: “I think the only way to get her off the pitch is in the wheelchair.”

Bronze, now a two-time European champion with the Lionesses, opened up about her injuries following their 3-1 penalty shootout win over Spain.

“We never lost belief in ourselves. There was a lot of noise on the outside, but we just stuck together and dug deep,” she said.

“We showed that in the all the knockout games, to go 120 minutes and go back to back to back, is incredible. To win on penalties, in two games… this team is so inspiring to be part of.

“We give each other energy and what we have achieved today is incredible.

“Today we have just showed resilience, like we have through all the tournament. The want to believe in ourselves and believe in the people who give you support.

“I’ve actually played the whole tournament with a fractured tibia, but no one knew. And now I’ve hurt my knee on the other leg.

“I think that is why I got a lot of praise from the girls after the Sweden game because I’m in a lot of pain, but that’s what it takes to play for England and that’s what I will do. They know that and we inspire each other by playing through things like that, and it got us to the end in the end.”

Read more: Bus parade celebration route revealed after dramatic Euros win

Read more: King urges Lionesses to target World Cup glory after 'great pride' of Euros win

Lucy Bronze of England after the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final match between England and Spain
Lucy Bronze of England after the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final match between England and Spain. Picture: Alamy

Asked about Bronze, who was piggybacked to the England supporters’ section on the back of a team-mate, Wiegman said: “Yeah, she had some issues with her tibia.

“Of course we tried to manage that, but when you play 120 minutes you’re not mananging that, are you?

“Lucy Bronze’s mentality is, I think the whole team has an incredible mentality, but she has a crazy mentality. It’s unbelievable.”

Chloe Kelly insisted she was never in doubt when stepping up to take the match-winning penalty.

“I’m so proud of this team, so grateful to wear this badge and so proud to be English,” Kelly said.

“I was cool, I was composed, I knew I going to hit the back of the net. I don’t miss penalties twice.

“It’s unbelievable, it’s not just this team it’s the staff behind us. Twenty-three players and all the staff behind us. Sarina Wiegman has done it again. It’s unbelievable.

“It’s going to be crazy. I hope the whole of England comes out to support us and show the love to all these girls because they deserve it.”

Sarina Wiegman celebrates Euro 2025 win
Sarina Wiegman celebrates Euro 2025 win. Picture: Alamy

Hannah Hampton admitted she “lost track” of the scoreline during final’s penalty shootout.

“This team is just unbelievable, incredible,” the England goalkeeper said. “We’ve shown throughout the tournament we can come back when we go a goal back. We’ve got that grit, that English blood in us. We never say die, we keep going and we did that today.

“When Chloe stepped up I turned around to the fans, miming a kick and trying to ask if we score do we win, I’d completely lost track.

“They were just cheering at me so I didn’t know what the answer was, but then I saw that run up and that was it, we’ve won. I can’t believe it.”

Captain Leah Williamson admitted the Lionesses had ridden their luck, but believed they deserved victory in the final.

“It’s just total disbelief, but at the same time I knew it was going to happen,” Williamson said. “Playing for this England team is unbelievable. You just cannot put us down and it’s such an amazing feeling to be a part of.

“We’ve ridden our luck. I don’t think we were lucky, but we’ve ridden our luck and we’ve pulled up at the right time.”

Michelle Agyemang, who collected the young player of the tournament award, spoke about her “surreal” rise to being a European champion.

“I’m just so grateful,” the striker said. “I thank God for where he’s brought us as a team. It’s so hard coming from a loss in the first game to now, but everything happens for a reason and now we’re European champions.

“I think it’s just surreal to have come this far so quickly. It’s only by the grace of God and my team-mates and the staff and coaches. Everyone has put in the effort to get me where I am and I’m so grateful to everyone around me.”

Keir Starmer is expected to press Donald Trump on the revival of ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas as the UK prepares to join efforts to airdrop aid into Gaza.

Starmer to push Trump on Gaza ceasefire talks as Israel announces ‘tactical pauses’ in parts of strip

