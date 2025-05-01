Lucy Bronze heads in winner as Chelsea win sixth successive WSL title with 1-0 win over Man United

1 May 2025, 00:59

Erin Cuthbert, Guro Reiten, and Millie Bright of Chelsea celebrate following their team's victory in a Barclays Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC at Leigh Sports Village on April 30, 2025 in Leigh, England.
Erin Cuthbert, Guro Reiten, and Millie Bright of Chelsea celebrate following their team's victory in a Barclays Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC at Leigh Sports Village on April 30, 2025 in Leigh, England. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Lucy Bronze headed a second-half winner as Chelsea clinched their sixth successive Women's Super League title with a 1-0 victory at Manchester United.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The England right-back finally broke the deadlock in a pulsating contest at Leigh Sports Village when she glanced a corner past the impressive Phallon Tullis-Joyce 16 minutes from time.

Arsenal's defeat by Aston Villa earlier on Wednesday had opened the door for the Blues to wrap up yet another league success, their eighth in 10 seasons and a first under new manager Sonia Bompastor.

Yet with third-placed United needing points to secure Champions League qualification, it proved a tough task for a side still reeling from their European humiliation at the hands of Barcelona last weekend.

Bompastor set her sights on completing the domestic treble and an unbeaten season after clinching the title.

Bompastor, whose side have not lost in 20 WSL outings this term, said: "It feels great but I'm always someone who demands a lot. I always want more from them and I'm never satisfied with what I get.

"So, even when we win, I'm already almost focused on the treble, and the FA Cup final. I never let them have five minutes to breathe.

"We want to stay unbeaten, to compete until the end. I think that's really important. I don't want to drop any points and I don't want to give anything too easily to someone."

The Frenchwoman did add with a smile, however, that the players would now "get two days off after this game".

Chelsea's Lucy Bronze celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Barclays Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village, Manchester.
Chelsea's Lucy Bronze celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Barclays Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village, Manchester. Picture: Alamy
Lucy Bronze of Chelsea celebrates with teammates Aggie Beever-Jones and Wieke Kaptein after scoring her team's first goal during a Barclays Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC at Leigh Sports Village on April 30, 2025.
Lucy Bronze of Chelsea celebrates with teammates Aggie Beever-Jones and Wieke Kaptein after scoring her team's first goal during a Barclays Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC at Leigh Sports Village on April 30, 2025. Picture: Getty

Despite a draw actually suiting both sides, neither showed any intention of playing for one.

In the end it fell to veteran Bronze, a previous title-winner with Manchester City and Liverpool, to finish the job, handing Bompastor's side an unassailable nine-point lead at the top with two games to play.

Chelsea had been slow to assert themselves but first went close when Mayra Ramirez tested Tullis-Joyce from a tight angle.

Blues keeper Hannah Hampton produced a good save to prevent Melvine Malard giving United the lead and Grace Clinton's effort on the rebound was also blocked.

Chelsea suffered a blow when Ramirez was forced off injured but they started to create more as Erin Cuthbert, Niamh Charles and Millie Bright all had opportunities.

The visitors had a major let-off before the break after a poor backpass from Ramirez's replacement Johanna Rytting Kaneryd allowed Malard through one-on-one with the keeper.

Hampton came to their rescue, first pushing the ball away from Malard and then getting up quickly to tip Clinton's follow-up attempt over.

United appealed unsuccessfully for a penalty after Bright clashed with Clinton but carried their momentum into the second half, with Malard and Celin Bizet bringing further saves from Hampton.

Tullis-Joyce was also alert as play switched to the other end, reacting brilliantly to palm away an Aggie Beever-Jones curler and then block from Rytting Kaneryd and Cuthbert in quick succession.

United introduced Ella Toone and Elisabeth Terland just after the hour and the latter flashed a shot narrowly over within moments of coming on.

It seemed remarkable the game had not produced a goal but that changed after 74 minutes as Bronze rose highest at a corner to nod Sandy Baltimore's cross past Tullis-Joyce.

It was a lead Chelsea, who have not lost in the WSL all season, did not look like relinquishing and the celebrations could soon begin.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Members of the public inside the new IKEA City store on London's Oxford Street.

Hundreds queue to be first into IKEA's new £450m Oxford Street store - but how will you get your purchases home?

Dame Deborah James (BowelBabe) on the occasion of the presentation of her Damehood. Her mother says awareness is her legacy

Spreading awareness is Dame Deborah James's 'amazing legacy' says her mother

David Attenborough

Sir David Attenborough, 98, opens up on 'nearing the end of his life' ahead of 99th birthday

White and Blue Police Tape with POLICE DO NOT CROSS with DLR station on the background

Boy, 16 and girl, 14 rushed to hospital after Merseyside stabbing

Still life of Wegovy with a weight scale.

CDC warns more education needed, as fat jabs send 25,000 Americans to hospital

A general view of the match ball prior to a Barclays Women's Super League match.

Trans women to be barred from women's football in England, FA says

Karen Carter, 65, was beaten to death outside her home in the picturesque village of Dordogne, 70 miles west of Bordeaux, on Tuesday evening

Pictured: British mum-of-four, 65, found dead outside French home ‘covered in stab wounds’ as manhunt underway

Ethel May Caterham

British woman becomes world's oldest person at 115 after death of Brazilian nun

Rust is "haunted by death and scandal", critics have said as the Alec Baldwin movie is released

Alec Baldwin movie Rust 'haunted' by cinematographer shooting, critics say

Exclusive
.

Ex Met chief Lord Hogan-Howe slams 'awful' gross misconduct probe into officer who shot dead Chris Kaba

People have a swim on a pond in Hampstead Heath park to cool off from the heat.

Hampstead Ladies pond allows trans women to access space as feminists vow to 'reclaim' bathing spot

Exclusive
The car ened up in a ditch in France

Police Charity road trip scuppered after officers spin in oil and crash into a ditch

Chris Eubank Jr (right) in action against Conor Benn (left). Eubank jr says he underwent eye surgery

Chris Eubank Jr says he needed eye surgery after ‘headbutt’ in Conor Benn fight

A Russian drone strike overnight killed at least two people and wounded 15 others in a residential area of Odesa

Russia launches deadly drone strike on Ukraine hours after Kyiv signs minerals deal with US

Baller League UK - Match Day Two - VIP's

Maya Jama finally confirms romance with Ruben Dias after months of speculation

The boy got into difficulty while swimming at Colwick Country Park

Body recovered after boy, 16 went missing while swimming in lake at country park

Latest News

See more Latest News

Locals to the Calton area are claiming it's also fuelled an 'out of control' situation with needles left in their streets.

Furious residents near UK's first drug consumption room rally over 'needle nightmare'

One of Britain's most iconic breweries is closing.

One of UK's most-iconic breweries to close its doors after more than 40 years as owner issues heartbreaking statement
Jade Damarell, 32,

Probe launched after veteran skydiver dies during jump - with concerns of 'deliberate act'

Simon Patterson arrives to the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court in Morwell, Victoria

Man 'still cares' for ex-wife accused of killing his parents with deadly Beef Wellington, trial hears
Organised criminal gangs are smuggling tonnes of ‘killer meat’ into the UK in bin bags – stashing it in cars and coach luggage compartments without refrigeration for days.

Gangs smuggling tonnes of ‘killer meat’ into UK in bin bags - as LBC told risk of ‘explosive’ disease at ‘all-time high’
Lamine Yamal plays during the match between FC Barcelona and Football Club Internazionale Milano

Lamine Yamal shines as Barcelona and Inter Milan draw 3-3 in Champions League semi-final classic
Chris Kaba

Chris Kaba cop colleague warns 'public safety at risk' over gross misconduct hearing decision
J.K. Rowling

Harry Potter stars take swipe at JK Rowling as they sign open letter supporting trans people
Bernard Morgan, 100, shows a letter to school children as he joins Second World War veterans at a tea party organized by the Royal British Legion at The Ritz, London.

50,000 kids write moving letters to WWII veterans ahead of 80th anniversary VE day celebrations
Erin Patterson goes on trial for murder after she fed dinner guests beef wellington laced with poisonous mushrooms.

Deadly Beef Wellington lunch ‘terrible accident’, court hears - as woman accused of murdering guests with mushrooms

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles issues heartfelt message to cancer sufferers as he tells them 'take risks; love deeply; have no regrets'

King Charles issues heartfelt message to cancer sufferers as he tells them 'take risks; love deeply; have no regrets'
King Charles III speaks to guests during a reception in celebration of community-based initiatives raising awareness about cancer and supporting those living with cancer at Buckingham Palace.

King Charles' message to fellow cancer patients: Read in full

Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently enjoying a brief trip to the Scottish Isles

Kate Middleton's sweet sentiment for her children while on royal duties in the Scottish Isles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News