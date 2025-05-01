Lucy Bronze heads in winner as Chelsea win sixth successive WSL title with 1-0 win over Man United

Erin Cuthbert, Guro Reiten, and Millie Bright of Chelsea celebrate following their team's victory in a Barclays Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC at Leigh Sports Village on April 30, 2025 in Leigh, England. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Lucy Bronze headed a second-half winner as Chelsea clinched their sixth successive Women's Super League title with a 1-0 victory at Manchester United.

The England right-back finally broke the deadlock in a pulsating contest at Leigh Sports Village when she glanced a corner past the impressive Phallon Tullis-Joyce 16 minutes from time.

Arsenal's defeat by Aston Villa earlier on Wednesday had opened the door for the Blues to wrap up yet another league success, their eighth in 10 seasons and a first under new manager Sonia Bompastor.

Yet with third-placed United needing points to secure Champions League qualification, it proved a tough task for a side still reeling from their European humiliation at the hands of Barcelona last weekend.

Bompastor set her sights on completing the domestic treble and an unbeaten season after clinching the title.

Bompastor, whose side have not lost in 20 WSL outings this term, said: "It feels great but I'm always someone who demands a lot. I always want more from them and I'm never satisfied with what I get.

"So, even when we win, I'm already almost focused on the treble, and the FA Cup final. I never let them have five minutes to breathe.

"We want to stay unbeaten, to compete until the end. I think that's really important. I don't want to drop any points and I don't want to give anything too easily to someone."

The Frenchwoman did add with a smile, however, that the players would now "get two days off after this game".

Chelsea's Lucy Bronze celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Barclays Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village, Manchester. Picture: Alamy

Lucy Bronze of Chelsea celebrates with teammates Aggie Beever-Jones and Wieke Kaptein after scoring her team's first goal during a Barclays Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC at Leigh Sports Village on April 30, 2025. Picture: Getty

Despite a draw actually suiting both sides, neither showed any intention of playing for one.

In the end it fell to veteran Bronze, a previous title-winner with Manchester City and Liverpool, to finish the job, handing Bompastor's side an unassailable nine-point lead at the top with two games to play.

Chelsea had been slow to assert themselves but first went close when Mayra Ramirez tested Tullis-Joyce from a tight angle.

Blues keeper Hannah Hampton produced a good save to prevent Melvine Malard giving United the lead and Grace Clinton's effort on the rebound was also blocked.

Chelsea suffered a blow when Ramirez was forced off injured but they started to create more as Erin Cuthbert, Niamh Charles and Millie Bright all had opportunities.

The visitors had a major let-off before the break after a poor backpass from Ramirez's replacement Johanna Rytting Kaneryd allowed Malard through one-on-one with the keeper.

Hampton came to their rescue, first pushing the ball away from Malard and then getting up quickly to tip Clinton's follow-up attempt over.

United appealed unsuccessfully for a penalty after Bright clashed with Clinton but carried their momentum into the second half, with Malard and Celin Bizet bringing further saves from Hampton.

Tullis-Joyce was also alert as play switched to the other end, reacting brilliantly to palm away an Aggie Beever-Jones curler and then block from Rytting Kaneryd and Cuthbert in quick succession.

United introduced Ella Toone and Elisabeth Terland just after the hour and the latter flashed a shot narrowly over within moments of coming on.

It seemed remarkable the game had not produced a goal but that changed after 74 minutes as Bronze rose highest at a corner to nod Sandy Baltimore's cross past Tullis-Joyce.

It was a lead Chelsea, who have not lost in the WSL all season, did not look like relinquishing and the celebrations could soon begin.