Ex-Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales guilty of kissing Jenni Hermoso without consent after World Cup final

20 February 2025, 12:40 | Updated: 20 February 2025, 13:46

Luis Rubiales has been found guilty of kissing Jenni Hermoso without consent
Luis Rubiales has been found guilty of kissing Jenni Hermoso without consent . Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Former Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales has been found guilty of kissing a player without consent after the Women's World Cup final in 2023.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rubiales kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain won the Women's World Cup in Sydney, Australia in August 2023.

He was ordered to pay an 18-month fine totalling more than €10,000 after being found guilty on Thursday, equating to €20 a day.

He was also handed a year-long restraining order, which bars him from communicating with Hermoso or going within 200m of her.

Rubiales was acquitted of trying to coerce Hermoso into saying the kiss was consensual. Former Spanish national team coach Jorge Vilda was also found not guilty of coercion along with other Spanish federation staff members at the time, Albert Luque and Ruben Rivera.

Read more: Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales 'absolutely sure' kiss with Jenni Hermoso after World Cup win was consensual

Read more: 'I felt disrespected': Jenni Hermoso tells court she 'never' agreed to kiss from former Spanish soccer chief Luis Rubiales

Luis Rubiales
Luis Rubiales. Picture: Alamy

During the trial, Hermoso said she "never" agreed to Rubiales kissing her on the lips, adding that the moment "tainted one of the happiest days" of her life.

She told the High Court she "felt disrespected".

"I didn't hear or understand anything," Hermoso said. "The next thing he did was to grab me by the ears and kiss me on the mouth.

"I knew I was being kissed by my boss and that should not happen in any social or work environment."

Rubiales denied the allegations, saying the kiss had been consensual and happened in a "moment of jubilation".

Nick Ferrari discusses the 'sexual intent' of Luis Rubiales' World Cup kiss

Prosecutors had requested a custodial sentence of two and a half years for Rubiales - one year for the kiss and 18 months for coercion - the court said in a statement confirming the verdict reached by Judge Jose Manuel Clemente Fernandez-Prieto.

The ruling of this court can be appealed against before the Criminal Division of the National Court.

In October 2023, Rubiales was banned for three years from all football activity.

The decision was upheld following an appeal in January 2024.

FIFA said at the time: "FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jaysley Beck, 19, was found dead at Larkhill Camp in Wiltshire after complaining about her "psychotic and possessive" boss.

Army's handling of soldier Jaysley Beck’s sex assault complaint 'played part in her death', coroner says

Near-Earth asteroid, artwork

Nasa updates prediction of ‘city killer’ asteroid hitting Earth

The PM will propose sending 30,000 troops to police Ukraine.

Kremlin hits back branding Starmer's plans to send 30,000 troops to Ukraine 'unacceptable'

An average of 1,160 hospital beds in England were filled each day last week by patients with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms

Number of patients with ‘horrible’ Norovirus vomiting bug reaches record level in England

Exclusive
General Election - National Health Service

'Suicidal' physician associates blast Unions for allowing 'institutional bullying'

Lisa Smith, 43, was with a female friend when she was killed outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Kent

Valentine's Day shooting suspect died in River Thames after killing wife outside Kent pub

Reform Hold Press Conference On The The Economy And Renewable energy

Nigel Farage hands ownership of Reform UK to party members

Man burns down another man's house, 700 miles away, after discovering he was chatting to his ex-girlfriend online.

Man arrested after burning down house 700 miles away in revenge attack after occupant chatted to ex-girlfriend

Exclusive
Small businesses could be left behind.

Small businesses could be 'left behind' in AI boom, tech bosses warn

A closed playground in Houndwell Park in Southampton town centre due to the coronavirus pandemic

Man, 43, charged with 'repeatedly raping' schoolgirl, 14, in late night Southampton park attack

Alice da Silva Aguiar was one of the three children killed

Father of Southport victim will run London Marathon to fund school playground in her honour

Stuart Goldsmith, stand up comedian, performs at Soho Theatre.

'Comedy on prescription' trials begin to test stand-up as antidepressant alternative

A rescue team of 10 personnel was deployed on Sunday evening.

British tourist dies after fall while trekking with friend in Himalayas

Exclusive
BBC must 'step up' following Gaza documentary says Priti Patel, as she slams ‘reluctance’ to label Hamas 'terrorists'

BBC must 'step up' following Gaza documentary says Priti Patel, as she slams ‘reluctance’ to label Hamas 'terrorists'

Exclusive
Lisa Nandy will meet with BBC bosses over the documentary

Culture Secretary to meet with BBC bosses amid controversy over Gaza documentary

Commuter chaos

Commuter chaos after thieves steal rail cables - is your route affected?

Latest News

See more Latest News

BBC Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone documentary has come under criticism.

'Absolute disgrace': Executive producer Leo Pearlman rebukes the BBC over Gaza documentary

A graphic depiction of Israel’s military campaign against Hamas, the two documentary makers behind the project are now facing criticism over their casting.

BBC issues apology over Gaza documentary amid calls for corporation to call Hamas a terror organisation
Hamas hands over bodies of 4 Israeli captives under Gaza ceasefire deal

'Our hearts lie in tatters': Israel in mourning as coffins of four hostages returned after sick Hamas parade
London, UK, 11 September, 2024. Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan attend The National Television Awards Red Carpet Arrivals at the O2 Arena, on 11 September, 2024, in London, England, United Kingdom. Credit: S.A.M./Alamy Live News

Pregnant Michelle Keegan and husband Mark Wright's terror as masked burglars raid £3.5million Essex mansion
London, UK. 16th Feb, 2025. Jonathan Reynolds, Secretary of State for Business and Trade and President of the Board of Trade, gives an interview after appearing on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg Credit: Karl Black/Alamy Live News

Business Secretary faces calls to resign over 'fabricated CV' after falsely claiming to be a solicitor
The front pages of assorted various welsh local national and regional newspapers, wales UK

Government urged to set up £50 million a year fund for local news

Lucy Frazer says the BBC has questions to be answered over its new documentary Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone

'Questions to answer': Former Culture Sec says BBC should take down Gaza documentary and investigate
Steven Clark

Man, 50, found guilty of murdering elderly partner, 80, found dead in retirement housing complex
A Polish woman claiming to be missing girl Madeleine McCann has been arrested on arrival to the UK

Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann arrested after arriving in the UK

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Meets With President Of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky In Washington

Starmer shows support for 'democratically elected' Zelenskyy after Trump 'dictator' comments

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan has rebranded American Riviera Orchard as As Ever in an Instagram video filmed by Prince Harry

Meghan relaunches lifestyle brand with new name - and rare photo of daughter Lilibet

The Princess of Wales has shares portraits drawn by her three children during the half-term break.

Princess of Wales shares heartwarming portraits drawn by George, Charlotte and Louis - but who drew who?
Harry received a standing ovation at the closing ceremony.

Meghan's four-word response as Prince Harry receives standing ovation in emotional Invictus Games closing ceremony

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News