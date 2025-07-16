Darts master Luke Littler yet to master the highway following fourth driving theory test failure

Luke Littler posted about failing his driving theory test on his Instagram story. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Darts superstar Luke Littler may be the master of his sport, but has yet to master the highway after revealing he failed his driving theory test for the "fourth time and counting".

Littler, who is the 2025 Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) World Darts champion, became the youngest ever winner of the tournament at just 17.

The now 18-year-old posted a picture of his driving exam report on his Instagram story, which showed that while he scored 45 out of 50 on the multiple choice section, which was enough to pass, he only scored 41 out of 75 on the hazard perception section - a few marks short of passing.

He captioned the image: "4th time… and counting", accompanied by a ‘green feeling unwell’ emoji.

Luke Littler revealed he failed his driving theory test for a fourth time. Picture: Instagram/lukethenukelittler

The teenager has potentially more positive news on the horizon as he is set to take part in World Matchplay, a darts tournament, which starts in Blackpool this weekend.

Littler, chasing the title for the first time, takes on Ryan Searle in the first round on Sunday.