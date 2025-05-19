Luke Littler slams ‘scum of the earth’ vandals who smashed in his van window while he took part in exhibition event

Luke Littler of England reacts against Nathan Aspinall of England during the 2025 BetMGM Premier League Darts at First Direct Arena on May 08, 2025 in Leeds, England. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Luke Littler revealed his van was vandalised while the world champion was participating in an exhibition event in Norwich.

The 18-year-old defeated rival Luke Humphries in the MODUS Icons of Darts event in the city on Friday night.

But when he returned to his vehicle, he saw that the rear window had been smashed in.

Alongside an image of the van, Littler posted on Instagram: "Just trying to do an exhibition in Norwich and this happens, absolute scum of the earth."

The PA news agency has approached Norfolk Constabulary for comment.

Humphries and Littler, ranked first and second in the world, were joined at the exhibition by former world champions Phil Taylor and Raymond van Barneveld.

Littler began playing darts at just 18 months old, and is credited with bringing darts back into the limelight with his personality and skill.

Littler became the youngest-ever darts world champion in January, aged 17, when he defeated Michael van Gerwen in the final of the PDC's flagship event at Alexandra Palace.

Littler was in tears after throwing the winning dart in front of an electric Alexandra Palace crowd.

Van Gerwen was the previous youngest world champion, having won the first of his three world titles in 2014 aged 24.