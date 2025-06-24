Lyon to launch appeal after relegation to Ligue 2 over financial problems

24 June 2025, 23:01

Close up of Olympique Lyonnais FC jersey
Close up of Olympique Lyonnais FC jersey. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

French giants Lyon have been relegated to Ligue 2 after failing to convince authorities they have resolved their financial difficulties.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The seven-time French champions were hit with a provisional relegation back in November after racking up massive debts, and although they have since sold a number of first-team players, French football watchdog the DNCG upheld the relegation following meetings on Tuesday.

The decision was announced by the French Football League (LFP) on Tuesday evening. Monaco, Nantes and Paris FC will face no further action.

Lyon quickly announced they would appeal against what the club called an “incomprehensible decision”.

French giants Lyon have been relegated to Ligue 2 after failing to convince authorities they have resolved their financial difficulties.
French giants Lyon have been relegated to Ligue 2 after failing to convince authorities they have resolved their financial difficulties. Picture: PA

While the decision could yet be overturned, the relegation of a club that won seven consecutive titles between 2001-02 and 2007-08, and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League as recently as 2020, will send shockwaves through French football.

If the relegation is upheld, Lyon would be replaced in the top flight by Reims, who lost the relegation play-off to Metz.

Lyon president John Textor told L’Equipe last week he was confident the club’s financial position had been resolved, having said back in November there was “no chance” the club would be relegated.

Textor is in the process of selling his shares in Premier League club Crystal Palace, who are at risk of being denied their place in the Europa League next season as Lyon have also qualified after finishing sixth in Ligue 1.

A sale to Woody Johnson, owner of the NFL’s New York Jets, has been agreed but the Premier League is yet to ratify the deal and Johnson must yet pass the Premier League’s owners’ and directors’ test.

After receiving the provisional relegation last year, Lyon sold the likes of Said Benrahma, Anthony Lopes and Maxence Caqueret in January, and this summer they have already sold Rayan Cherki to Manchester City.

In a statement, Lyon announced they would fight against the ruling.

“Olympique Lyonnais acknowledges the incomprehensible decision handed down by the DNCG this evening and confirms that it will immediately appeal,” the statement said.

“Over the past few months, we have worked closely with the DNCG, meeting all of its demands with equity investments in excess of the amounts requested.

“Thanks to equity contributions from our shareholders and the sale of Crystal Palace, our cash position has improved significantly, and we have more than sufficient resources for the 2025-26 season.

“With proven funds and sporting success that has earned us a place in European competition two years in a row, we sincerely do not understand how an administrative decision could have relegated such a major French club.

“We will appeal to demonstrate our ability to provide the necessary financial resources to ensure OL’s continued presence in Ligue 1.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Destroyed Buildings at Isfahan Nuclear Facility

US strikes on Iran 'only set nuclear programme back months' despite Trump's claim sites were 'obliterated'

The life-changing ticket was purchased in the Republic of Ireland, though the winner has not yet come forward.

EuroMillions winning numbers revealed as lucky player set to win £22m

Israeli forces attack Nuseirat Camp in Gaza

At least 44 people killed after Israel opens fire on aid trucks in Gaza, eye witnesses report

US President Donald Trump in the Hague

Trump refuses to commit to NATO Article 5 as US piles pressure on allies to boost defence spending

Mr Coatti's dismembered remains were found in a suitcase in the Santa Marta area of Colombia

Four arrested after British scientist found dismembered in a suitcase in Colombia

North Sea oil and gas production.

Government plans to cut energy bills for thousands of businesses, but industry boss warns plans are ‘short-term fix’

Protestors and MET Police officers clash during a rally in support of pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action after British government announced the group's ban, in Trafalgar Square, in central London, on June 23, 2025.

Seven charged after Palestine Action supporters clash with police against government ban under anti-terror laws

Juliana Marins plunged 1000ft down the side of a volcano, before her body was retrieved four days later

Brazilian dancer, 26, who fell down Indonesian volcano is found dead after four-day rescue effort

The Wegovy weight-loss drug.

Weight-loss jabs ‘shrinking supermarket sales’, experts warn

Laurence and Elizabeth Fox pose with family members in registry office

Laurence Fox marries controversial podcaster partner in secret ceremony

The UK population is projected to grow at a slower rate than previously stated, because of a sharp drop in the estimated level of migration.

UK population to grow at slower rate than first projected as net migration 'down by half' in one year

Jennifer Abbot Dauward, 69, was discovered stabbed to death in her Camden home.

Film director ‘stabbed eight times in neck by her sister’ who stole victim’s diamond Rolex, court told

Rescued brown bear cubs, Mish (top) and Lucy explore gifts stuffed with their favourite treats ahead of their move from the Wildwood Trust in Kent to their forever home at the Trust's sister site, Escot in Devon.

Police called after two young bears escaped from enclosure and devoured a week’s worth of honey

The All England Club is set to recognise Sir Andy Murray's contribution to tennis with a statue of him at Wimbledon. Picture: Alamy

Sir Andy Murray to be honoured with statue at Wimbledon

Jeff Bezos' three-day Venice wedding has sparked protests.

Jeff Bezos 'forced to move Venice wedding' as protesters threaten to flood famous canals with inflatable crocodiles

Jack Watkin promised victims good returns on investments in high-value bags but instead spent the money on a luxurious lifestyle

Rich Kids of Instagram star admits conning victims out of £200,000 in Hermes bag scam

Latest News

See more Latest News

Faith Kipyegon will try and become the first woman to run a sub-four minute mile

Faith Kipyegon: Kenyan ready to attempt sub-four minute mile

Humza Yousaf told LBC the UK could be "dragged into another war in the Middle East" based on 'dodgy intelligence and misinformation', drawing comparisons with the Iraq War.

Humza Yousaf warns UK 'may be dragged into war in the Middle East… based on dodgy intel’

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu (hanging out here in 2024) will play doubles together at the US Open

Emma Raducanu details cute friendship with Carlos Alcaraz

.

LIVE: 'They don't know what the f**k they are doing': Trump furious at Israel and Iran over ceasefire violations
Spanish authorities are pursuing murder as a line of enquiry after bodies were found around the Balearic Islands.

Spanish police reveal they may never identify five shackled bodies washed up on beach - as four arrests made
The driver threw drinks up to passengers

Delivery rider hailed a hero for tossing drinks into stranded Thameslink train

Labour’s hold on Birmingham City Council is in doubt over the handling of bin strikes, unions have warned

Labour ‘set to lose control of Birmingham Council over bin strike,' union boss warns

James Whale has revealed he has just weeks left to live in a tragic update in his battle with terminal cancer.

Broadcaster James Whale reveals he has just weeks to live in heartbreaking cancer update

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House

'They don't know what the f**k they are doing': Everything Trump said in sweary rant

The Edge is one of the most recognisable faces in Irish rock... and is now Irish!

The Edge stuns U2 fans by becoming Irish citizen after 63 years

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Britain's King Charles III greets young artists during a reception at St James's Palace

King and Queen meet artists to celebrate 25 years of Royal Drawing School

The Princess Royal has officially opened a new coastguard centre at the King's former school.

Princess Anne opens new coast guard centre at King’s former school, replacing watchtower which Charles used
An artists impression of the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial in St James' Park in London

Gherkin architect Lord Foster wins bid to design national memorial to late Queen

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News