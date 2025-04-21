Magnificent Monday: Battle for EFL promotion heats up - as relegation fight goes down to the wire

21 April 2025, 18:30

LONDON, UK - 21st Apr 2025: Femi Azeez of Millwall celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the EFL Championship match between Millwall FC and Norwich City FC at The Den (Credit: Craig Mercer/ Alamy Live News)
LONDON, UK - 21st Apr 2025: Femi Azeez of Millwall celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the EFL Championship match between Millwall FC and Norwich City FC at The Den (Credit: Craig Mercer/ Alamy Live News). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The ongoing battle by clubs to secure English Football League (EFL) promotion and avoid relegation intensified on what many fans dubbed 'Magnificent Monday'.

Wrexham moved up to second in the Sky Bet League One table after beating Blackpool 2-1.

James McClean and Oliver Rathbone struck in the second half to give the promotion-chasing Red Dragons control, before Rob Apter scored for the hosts in stoppage-time.

Three points means Wrexham leapfrog Wycombe into the top two after the Chairboys were beaten 4-0 by Charlton. Lloyd Jones, Luke Berry, Matty Godden and Karoy Anderson got the goals which kept the visitors' hopes of automatic promotion alive at the expense of their third-placed opponents.

Stockport stay just behind Charlton after Oliver Norwood's penalty saw them come from behind to beat Huddersfield 2-1, with Callum Marshall dismissed for the Terriers minutes later.

Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, England - 21st April 2025 Pierce Charles Goalkeeper of Sheffield Wednesday makes a great save to deny Tommy Conway (22) of Middlesbrough a late equaliser.
Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, England - 21st April 2025 Pierce Charles Goalkeeper of Sheffield Wednesday makes a great save to deny Tommy Conway (22) of Middlesbrough a late equaliser. Picture: Alamy

Sixth-placed Leyton Orient came from behind to beat relegation-threatened Cambridge 2-1 after Josh Stokes' opener was cancelled out by Charlie Kelman before Jamie Donley scored the winner.

Orient remain in the top six on goal difference, but are level on 72 points with Reading, who won 5-1 at Mansfield. Jayden Wareham scored a brace and Lewis Wing, Billy Bodin and a George Williams' own goal also counted for the visitors, with Keanu Baccus replying for the Stags.

Champions Birmingham held on to beat Burton 2-1 with goals from Alfons Sampsted and Jay Stansfield, before Fabio Tavares netted late on.

Dara Costelloe's double helped Northampton beat bottom-of-the-table Shrewsbury 4-1, a 28th league defeat for the Shrews.

A six-goal thriller saw Lincoln beat Bolton 4-2, with the Trotters reduced to 10 in the final minutes after Josh Dacres-Cogley was shown a second yellow.

Bolton levelled through Jay Matete and Alex Murphy after Erik Ring and James Collins' penalty gave Lincoln the lead, but the Imps restored control with goals from Collins and Reeco Hackett.

Elsewhere, Barnsley and Peterborough drew 1-1 and Stevenage won 1-0 at relegation-threatened Bristol Rovers, while James Carragher's effort was the difference as Wigan defeated Rotherham by the same scoreline.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy scored a brace as relegation-threatened Crawley beat Exeter 3-1.

In League Two, Morecambe's relegation from the Football League after 18 years was confirmed with a 3-1 defeat to Salford, with Ossama Ashley, Cole Stockton and Kelly N'Mai doing the damage.

Yann Songo'o's effort for the hosts will be of little consolation.

Carlisle kept their survival hopes alive after Callum Whelan's stoppage time effort earned a 1-1 draw against Accrington.

LONDON, UK - 21st Apr 2025: Femi Azeez of Millwall scores his side's second goal during the EFL Championship match between Millwall FC and Norwich City FC at The Den (Credit: Craig Mercer/ Alamy Live News)
LONDON, UK - 21st Apr 2025: Femi Azeez of Millwall scores his side's second goal during the EFL Championship match between Millwall FC and Norwich City FC at The Den (Credit: Craig Mercer/ Alamy Live News). Picture: Alamy

At the opposite end of the table, Doncaster move top after goals from Harry Clifton, Jordan Gibson and Patrick Kelly earned a 3-0 win over Colchester, who had Owura Edwards sent off in the 80th minute.

Port Vale slipped to second despite staging a late comeback to draw 2-2 with Grimsby, Lorent Tolaj and Jesse Debrah salvaging a point after Danny Rose's brace.

Walsall's automatic promotion hopes took a blow following a goalless draw with 10-man Newport, while third-placed Bradford were held 3-3 in a thriller at Chesterfield.

Bradford took the lead through Bobby Pointon and Antoni Sarcevic's penalty before Jenson Metcalfe pulled one back just before the break. Alex Pattison extended the Bantams' advantage but Will Grigg started a late comeback and Liam Mandeville equalised in stoppage-time.

Ethon Archer's 89th-minute winner gave Cheltenham a 2-1 win at play-off hopefuls Notts County, while Scott Hogan's goal was enough for MK Dons to see off hosts Crewe.

Harrogate moved further away from the relegation zone after coming from behind to beat Fleetwood 3-1 and Will Wright's late own goal gave Bromley a 1-0 win over Swindon.

Joseph Gbode's effort ensured Gillingham beat Wimbledon 1-0, while Barrow's meeting with 22nd-placed Tranmere finished goalless.

