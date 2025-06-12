How could Manchester United line-up for 2025-26?

12 June 2025, 09:56 | Updated: 12 June 2025, 10:02

Ruben Amorim and how Manchester United could line-up in 2025/26
Ruben Amorim and how Manchester United could line-up in 2025/26. Picture: PA

By William Mata

Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of Viktor Gyokeres as the team looks to sign a striker this summer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Red Devils are looking to the Sporting Lisbon attacker with no player having scored 20 goals in a Premier League campaign since Robin Van Persie in 2012-13.

With the side having put away only 44 goals last term, Ruben Amorim has moved to bolster his attack by signing Matheus Cunha from Wolves and making an approach for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.

Going the other way, Christian Eriksen, Johnny Evans and Victor Lindelof have all been released while wingers Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho could also move on.

Read also: 2025 Fifa World Club Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo confirms future

The club failed to qualify for the Champions League, having lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur and finished in 15th place in the Premier League.

Gyokeres is also reportedly wanted by Arsenal and Sporting’s president Frederico Varandas has said he will not leave for £59m - or anything much short of his £85m release clause.

Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres is said to be a target for a few clubs
Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres is said to be a target for a few clubs. Picture: Alamy

"I can guarantee that Viktor Gyokeres will not leave for 60m euros plus 10m euros because I never promised that," Varandas said.

"To this day Sporting has not had an offer for Gyokeres - neither today nor last season."

The Swede has smashed in 97 goals in 102 games for the Portuguese side and now hit 15 in 26 for his national team.

Amorim will be wanting to strengthen all over the park after a poor campaign. He has worked with Gyokeres at Sporting and is hoping the pair can reunite but Nigerian number nine Victor Osimhen is also an option, with the Napoli forward having rejected a move to Saudi Arabia.

Here is how United could line up in 2025/26 if their transfers come off.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Chancellor Rachel Reeves Makes NHS Visit After Presenting The Spending Review

Rachel Reeves tells police to 'live with' the budget she's given - after cops warn of slashing numbers

Breaking
Fredi Rivero

Three girls admit to killing pensioner, aged 75, in street attack

Stormzy stars as Tenzman in his new short film

Stormzy takes first acting role as he launches film production company

Live
.

LIVE: Air India Dreamliner heading for Gatwick with 53 Brits on board crashes minutes after take-off

Ryanair will fine disruptive passengers removed from planes £500

Ryanair to issue £500 'air-rage' fines for disruptive passengers

Gatwick-bound Air India flight carrying 242 passengers including 53 Brits crashes minutes after take -off

Gatwick-bound Air India flight carrying 242 passengers including 53 Brits crashes minutes after take -off

Wien, Austria. 09th June, 2025. Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), speaks at a press conference. Grossi is increasingly concerned about Iran's nuclear program.

Iran failing to comply with nuclear obligations for first time in almost 20 years, says UN watchdog

Maria pictured during a 'Christmas sunrise scramble' up Crib Goch, Wales, last year

Bulgarian Influencer, 28, slipped and fell to death while hiking up 3,000ft Snowdonia peak

After she was arrested she told detectives the stabbing was “punishment”.

Al Qaida-inspired student who stabbed MP could walk free from prison

Bank Of England In The City Of London

UK economy shrank by 0.3% in April following Trump Tariffs hit - as Reeves brands figures 'disappointing'

Elderly women watching TV in outpatient clinic waiting room in NHS hospital. UK

NHS should ‘tear up the outpatient model’, health service chief executive says

Brian Wilson passed away aged 82.

Surviving Beach Boys pay tribute to songwriter ‘genius’ Brian Wilson

Palestinians carry boxes and bags containing food and humanitarian aid packages delivered by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a U.S.-backed organization approved by Israel, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Controversial aid distributer accuses Hamas of carrying out attack on bus transporting Palestinians

A net balance of 28% of professionals reported seeing the number of sales agreed falling. Sales volumes are generally expected to flatten out rather than fall in the three months ahead, the survey indicated.

House sales tipped to bounce back with 'strongest outlook' since February - but buyer interest still slipping

Supporters of Dignity in Dying celebrate on hearing the result of the vote on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London.

UK doctor says helping patients die in Australia is a ‘tremendous privilege’ and calls for law change at home

The body of Yair Yaakov, 59, has reportedly been recovered.

Two more hostages recovered by Israeli forces in Gaza, Netanyahu says

Latest News

See more Latest News

There were reports of vehicles being damaged and burned out, stolen cars, motorbikes being used and bricks thrown at officers amid the disorder, Greater Manchester Police said.

Girl, 16, charged with assaulting an emergency worker in Salford after ‘60 masked youths’ clash with police
The affected products include the Jolly Rancher Hard Candy, “Misfits” Gummies, Hard Candy Fruity 2 in 1, and Berry Gummies, the FSA said.

'Don't eat them': Brits told to avoid popular American sweets linked to cancer amid 'toxicological concern'
A woman has been arrested after a four-year-old boy was found dead in Dunholme End.

Boy, 4, found dead inside Maidenhead home as police arrest woman on suspicion of murder

St Michael's Church, Mytholmroyd

Village church ordered to silence 'cherished' chiming bells after residents' complaints spark huge row
The Bridgerton actress said she has been left with a concussion and "on edge" - and the incident traumatised her dog.

Bridgerton actress Genevieve Chenneour left 'traumatised' after fighting off phone thief who threatened to 'stab' her
Shopper walking through the aisle of a supermarket.

Deadly disease outbreak linked to 'contaminated' UK supermarket item

Demonstrators gathered outside Stoke Newington Police Station in protest against police in schools, after it emerged that a 15-year-old Black girl ('Child Q') was strip-searched by police at a Hackney school, which is thought to be racially motivated.

Officer who strip-searched black schoolgirl while she was on her period admits failings but denies racist motivation
Thomas Tuchel, Head Coach of England

My mum finds Jude Bellingham’s on-field antics repulsive, says Thomas Tuchel

The jury found him not guilty of an additional sexual assault charge and have not yet returned a verdict on a charge of rape.

Harvey Weinstein found guilty in New York sexual assault retrial but acquitted on second charge
Rioters are targeted by a PSNI water canon during a third night of civil unrest

Masked thugs set fire to leisure centre housing migrant families as Ballymena violence erupts for third night

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has expressed sympathy for Austria in the wake of school shooting

King Charles expresses sympathy for Austria in wake of ‘horrific’ school shooting

The Prince of Wales during a visit to Lower Blakemere Farm, a Duchy Focus Farm in Hereford, to learn more about how the multigenerational farm has refined regenerative farming practices and farm diversification as part of its journey to net zero.

Prince William launches 20-year plan to 'save' Dartmoor

King Charles III visiting HMS Prince of Wales as the Royal Navy finalises preparations for a major global deployment to the Indo-Pacific this spring. The King has hosted a reunion with old shipmates from his Naval days at Buckingham Palace

King reunites with old Royal Navy shipmates for trip down ‘memory sea-lane’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News