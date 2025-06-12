How could Manchester United line-up for 2025-26?

Ruben Amorim and how Manchester United could line-up in 2025/26. Picture: PA

By William Mata

Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of Viktor Gyokeres as the team looks to sign a striker this summer.

The Red Devils are looking to the Sporting Lisbon attacker with no player having scored 20 goals in a Premier League campaign since Robin Van Persie in 2012-13.

With the side having put away only 44 goals last term, Ruben Amorim has moved to bolster his attack by signing Matheus Cunha from Wolves and making an approach for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.

Going the other way, Christian Eriksen, Johnny Evans and Victor Lindelof have all been released while wingers Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho could also move on.

The club failed to qualify for the Champions League, having lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur and finished in 15th place in the Premier League.

Gyokeres is also reportedly wanted by Arsenal and Sporting’s president Frederico Varandas has said he will not leave for £59m - or anything much short of his £85m release clause.

Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres is said to be a target for a few clubs. Picture: Alamy

"I can guarantee that Viktor Gyokeres will not leave for 60m euros plus 10m euros because I never promised that," Varandas said.

"To this day Sporting has not had an offer for Gyokeres - neither today nor last season."

The Swede has smashed in 97 goals in 102 games for the Portuguese side and now hit 15 in 26 for his national team.

Amorim will be wanting to strengthen all over the park after a poor campaign. He has worked with Gyokeres at Sporting and is hoping the pair can reunite but Nigerian number nine Victor Osimhen is also an option, with the Napoli forward having rejected a move to Saudi Arabia.

Here is how United could line up in 2025/26 if their transfers come off.