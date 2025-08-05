Man Utd make £74 million bid for Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United have made a bid for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Manchester United have made an offer for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko after Newcastle submitted a second bid for the Slovenia international.

The competition for the 22-year-old is fierce and PA understands Newcastle made a second approach to Leipzig after seeing an initial offer – reportedly worth 75million euros (£65.1m) with a further 5m euros (£4.3m) in potential add-ons – rejected last week.

That improved offer of at least 80m euros (£69.5m) has been followed by Ruben Amorim’s United pursuing their long-standing interest with a bid of their own.

The Red Devils have tabled a proposal worth a reported of 75m euros (£65.1m) plus a potential 10m (£8.7m) in add-ons as they seek to take Sesko to Old Trafford.

The race for Sesko is heating up as the Premier League clubs battle to bolster their front lines. Picture: Alamy

Sources at Leipzig have indicated they were currently unclear about who he favoured, given conflicting information.

Sesko scored 21 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions last term and has long been on the Red Devils’ radar.

The Old Trafford club have held an interest ever since and made him their priority over Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, having been interested in Liam Delap and Hugo Ekitike before their summer switches.

Newcastle had pursued a move for Ekitike before his move from Frankfurt to Liverpool, who saw a £110m bid for unsettled star Alexander Isak rejected on Friday.

Sesko’s arrival could have a huge bearing on the future of the Sweden international, who had been training at former club Real Sociedad after missing the Magpies’ Asian tour with a thigh complaint.