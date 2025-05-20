Man Utd and Spurs fans face eye-watering costs for Europa League Final - flights and hotels soar past £3,000

Thousands of fans from both clubs are heading to Bilbao for Wednesday's all English showdown, which kicks off at 9pm local time. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur supporters are being charged thousands of pounds to book last-minute trips to the Europa League final.

Thousands of fans from both clubs are heading to Bilbao for Wednesday's all English showdown, which kicks off at 9pm local time (8pm BST).

Supporters have already started to trickle into the city on the north Spanish coast, but some are still looking to arrange travel and accommodation for the crunch fixture.

Direct return flights from the UK to Bilbao currently cost more than £1,000, hotel rooms are at least £1,200, while match tickets are available on resale websites from about £500.

EasyJet is charging £1,823 to fly from Gatwick to Bilbao on Wednesday morning and return on Thursday morning.

A return trip from Heathrow with British Airways – out on Wednesday morning, back on Thursday afternoon – costs £1,288.

Spanish airline Vueling is offering flights from Gatwick on Tuesday night, returning on Thursday night, for £1,179.

A return trip on the same route a week later is available from just £116.

Those travelling without tickets will also have to shell out a further £500 to be able to be inside the San Mames Stadium for the final.

Some Man Utd and Spurs supporters were able to buy tickets through official channels from just £34, but they are currently only available on marketplace Ticombo from about £500.

The cheapest hotel rooms in central Bilbao on the night of the match are being sold on Booking.com for about £1,200.

That is compared with £78 on Thursday night.

Airline pricing is generally driven by demand, with fares rising for a flight as more seats are filled.

Booking.com, which does not control the pricing of accommodation listed on its website, previously urged providers to “act fairly”.