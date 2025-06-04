Manchester City agree fee with AC Milan for midfielder Tijjani Reijnders

4 June 2025, 11:44

Tijjani Reijnders of AC Milan
Tijjani Reijnders of AC Milan. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Manchester City have agreed a fee with AC Milan for Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

City are set to pay 55million euros (approximately £46million) for the 26-year-old, who has agreed a five-year contract to move to the Premier League.

The formalities of the deal are still to be completed but it appears City have landed their first major summer signing.

Reijnders was a bright spark in a disappointing season for Milan, who only finished eighth in Serie A, missing out on qualification for Europe.

Read more: How Man City could line up with Cherki in 2025/26

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City
Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City. Picture: Getty

Reijnders, who joined the Italian giants from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2023, scored 15 goals in 2024-25 and will bolster Pep Guardiola’s midfield options following the departure of Kevin De Bruyne.

City will play their first match of the Club World Cup against Morocco’s Wydad AC on June 18.

It comes after City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak conceded the club were not "aggressive" enough in the transfer market last summer.

Speaking in his annual end-of-season interview, Khaldoon told the club's website: "This year is another year where I think when I look back, last summer, we probably should have been more aggressive in some of the changes we needed to do.

"We didn't do that and that ended up costing us this year."

City's underwhelming start to the season forced them to enter the transfer market in January and hastily bring in Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Nico Gonzalez at a combined cost of more than £172million.

