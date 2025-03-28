Manchester City launched probe into Erling Haaland after star striker allegedly injured club mascot

Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Manchester City star Erling Haaland allegedly left a club mascot with “whiplash” and a suspected concussion after a playful knock to her head.

The woman, who was working as the club’s mascot Moonbeam at the time, claims she was by the towing striker in the back of her head before City’s Premier League clash with Southmapton.

She went to the hospital after the playful knock, the Sun reports, initially believing she had been hit by a stray football.

A Manchester City investigation found Haaland had not acted with any malice or intent.

The club decided not to renew the mascot’s contract, reports claim.

The furious graduate accused the Premier League club of being “arrogant” and claimed there was a “cover up” to protect the star striker.

Manchester City mascot Moonbeam. Picture: Getty

She told The Sun she had felt two blows to her head as she posed for a photo last October.

“What the hell was that?” she reportedly said before a colleague told her “It was Erling.”

The club’s safeguarding chief allegedly laughed the matter away and told her “at least you can say Erling Haaland hit you.”

She has since hit out at the club, saying: “I’m sure Erling would have apologised to me if they had given him the chance.

“But they just wanted to sweep it under the carpet.”

Following the incident, a report was lodged to Greater Manchester Police, who determined Haaland had not acted with malice.

A City spokesperson said the club “fully investigated and found that none of the evidence, including video footage, backed up the claim that an injury was ­sustained in the manner alleged.

“We’re also aware a complaint was made to Greater Manchester Police and no further action was taken by them either.”