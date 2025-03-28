Manchester City launched probe into Erling Haaland after star striker allegedly injured club mascot

28 March 2025, 22:16 | Updated: 28 March 2025, 22:17

Manchester City launched probe into Erling Haaland after star striker allegedly injured club mascot
Manchester City launched probe into Erling Haaland after star striker allegedly injured club mascot. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Manchester City star Erling Haaland allegedly left a club mascot with “whiplash” and a suspected concussion after a playful knock to her head.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The woman, who was working as the club’s mascot Moonbeam at the time, claims she was by the towing striker in the back of her head before City’s Premier League clash with Southmapton.

She went to the hospital after the playful knock, the Sun reports, initially believing she had been hit by a stray football.

A Manchester City investigation found Haaland had not acted with any malice or intent.

The club decided not to renew the mascot’s contract, reports claim.

The furious graduate accused the Premier League club of being “arrogant” and claimed there was a “cover up” to protect the star striker.

Read more: Harry Redknapp appears to make Nazi salute after calling England manager Thomas Tuchel 'a Germany spy'

Manchester City mascot Moonbeam
Manchester City mascot Moonbeam. Picture: Getty

She told The Sun she had felt two blows to her head as she posed for a photo last October.

“What the hell was that?” she reportedly said before a colleague told her “It was Erling.”

The club’s safeguarding chief allegedly laughed the matter away and told her “at least you can say Erling Haaland hit you.”

She has since hit out at the club, saying: “I’m sure Erling would have apologised to me if they had given him the chance.

“But they just wanted to sweep it under the carpet.”

Following the incident, a report was lodged to Greater Manchester Police, who determined Haaland had not acted with malice.

A City spokesperson said the club “fully investigated and found that none of the evidence, including video footage, backed up the claim that an injury was ­sustained in the manner alleged.

“We’re also aware a complaint was made to Greater Manchester Police and no further action was taken by them either.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Urgent hunt for mother and newborn baby after human placenta found in park

uk british national lottery euromillions ticket with picks

Winning numbers revealed as lucky Brit set to scoop UK's biggest ever jackpot with £202m EuroMillions draw

Exclusive
The outgoing head of NHS England has said he 'doesn't disagree'

Outgoing boss of NHS England tells LBC he is 'dismayed' at decision to axe body but 'doesn't disagree with it'

Axel Rudukubana

Prevent boss leaves role following review into Southport killer

g

Arrest after man 'attacked with scissors' in fight outside Poundland in busy shopping centre

Robert Evans, 40, who received the longer sentence, and his brother Mark Evans, 37, have been jailed for 17 and 14 years respectively.

Rotherham brothers who raped girls as young as 13 jailed for combined 31 years

NHS England said planning is under way to allow women to order DIY tests through the NHS App

At-home screening kits to be rolled out in England in bid to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040

Worker cleans club house covered in red paint as members of group Palestine action caused damage to the Trump owned site of Trump Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland.

Man charged over vandalism at Donald Trump's Scottish golf resort

A British man tackled a knifeman who went a stabbing spree in Amsterdam to the ground.

'Hero Brit' who tackled Amsterdam knifeman to ground after attacker stabbed five awarded for bravery

US Vice President JD Vance

'We must have Greenland' Trump declares, as JD Vance refuses to rule out military force in US bid to take country

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.

Israel strikes Beirut for the first time since agreeing ceasefire with Hezbollah

Exclusive
Stuart Everett (right)

Tenants of home where Stuart Everett was killed and dismembered speak out after housemate jailed for murder

L J Smith

The Vampire Diaries author L J Smith dies aged 66

Lime electric scooters parked in historic centre of Prague, capital of Czech Republic on 21 March 2025

Boy, 14, dies after horror e-scooter crash

Total Solar Eclipse Stretches Across North America From Mexico To Canada

Partial solar eclipse 2025: Rare phenomenon to be visible in UK tomorrow - here's how to see it

a lying newborn baby

Give babies mother’s surname automatically, Italian politician tells Parliament

Latest News

See more Latest News

Paul O'Grady

Revealed: Paul O'Grady's heartbreaking final video recorded just minutes before his death

Museum Of London Docklands, West India Quay, Borough Of Tower Hamlets, London, England, U.K.

'Challenge whiteness’, London Museum tells employees in diversity push

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
A sign is displayed out the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Whitehall.

Top secret military documents marked 'sensitive' found dumped on residential Newcastle street
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Nasen Saadi, 21, has been jailed for at least 39-years following a murder charge.

Criminology student jailed for life for murder of personal trainer on Bournemouth beach

Over 10,000 are feared to have died in the Myanmar earthquake

Over 10,000 feared dead in Myanmar earthquake as shockwaves collapse skyscraper 800 miles away in Bangkok
Marcin Majerkiewicz (left) has been found guilty of the murder of Stuart Everett (right)

Man, 42, jailed for life for murder and dismemberment of pensioner whose body parts were dumped across Salford
The earthquake has proved devastating

Moment terrified swimmers trapped in rooftop pool as massive earthquake sends water cascading down to street
Putin has vowed to 'finish off' Ukraine.

Putin vows to 'finish off' Ukraine and mocks size of British army after 'reassurance force' announced

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King forced to cancel royal engagements as he is hospitalised after 'suffering side-effects' of cancer treatment
Prince Harry, co-founder of Sentebale and Dr. Sophie Chandauka, chairwoman, pictured last year

Harry 'torn apart' by African charity boss's 'racism and sexism' claims, with prince 'left reeling' after stepping down
(Left to right) The Prince of Wales, Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland

Prince William shares piece of advice with Clarkson Farm's stars in show of support for farmers

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News