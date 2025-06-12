Manchester City agree £12.5m fee for Rosenberg teen Sverre Nypan as summer spending spree continues

By Jacob Paul

Manchester City have agreed a fee of £12.5million with Rosenborg for teenager Sverre Nypan, according to reports.

The 18-year-old midfielder’s arrival would follow those of Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki, Tijani Reijnders and Marcus Bettinelli in a busy summer at the Etihad Stadium.

Personal terms are still to be finalised and it is expected, if the deal is completed, that Nypanwould be sent out on loan to gain experience.

Nypan made his first-team debut at Rosenborg at the age of 15 and is a Norway Under-21 international.

City have also completed the signing of France midfielder Rayan Cherki from Lyon for an initial fee of 36million euros (£30.5m) in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old moves after an impressive season with Lyon in which he scored 12 goals and provided 20 assists in 40 appearances.

He also made an eye-catching debut for France last week when he came off the bench and scored in a 5-4 Nations League loss to Spain.

City have also signed the Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan for an initial fee of £46.5m on a five-year contract.

Meanwhile, City's midfield legend Kevin De Bruyne is to leave the club for Napoli.

The Belgium playmaker is out of contract at City this summer.

De Bruyne, 33, will move to the Serie A champions after 10 years at City in which he won the Premier League six times and the Champions League.