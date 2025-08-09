Manchester United sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko in deal worth up to £73.7m

The deal was announced on Saturday morning. Picture: Manchester United

By Henry Moore

Manchester United have announced the signing of highly-rated RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko in a deal worth up to £73.7million.

With their spending in this window north of £200m, Manchester United are looking to strengthen after finishing 15th in the Premier League last season, their worst top-flight campaign in 51 years, and losing the Europa League final to Tottenham.

The signing of Sesko, 22, comes after United signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m and Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo for £65m plus £6m in add-ons.

The Slovenian forward signed a five-year contract with the Red Devils after a protracted transfer saga, which saw him reject an approach from Newcastle United.

Benjamin Sesko is officially a Manchester United player! 🙌 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 9, 2025

“The history of Manchester United is obviously very special but what really excites me is the future,” Sesko said.

“When we discussed the project, it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon.

“From the moment that I arrived, I could feel the positive energy and family environment that the club has created. It is clearly the perfect place to reach my maximum level and fulfil all of my ambitions.

“I cannot wait to start learning from Ruben and connecting with my team-mates to achieve the success that we all know we are capable of together.”

Sesko will be unveiled to the Old Trafford crowd at Saturday’s friendly against Fiorentina.

The Slovenia international has long been on the Red Devils’ radar, stretching back to when he left Domzale for RB Salzburg in 2019, and scored 21 goals in all competitions last season.

Director of football Jason Wilcox said: “Benjamin possesses a rare combination of electrifying pace and the ability to physically dominate defenders, making him one of the most exceptional young talents in world football.

“We have followed Benjamin’s career closely; all of our data analysis and research concluded that he has the required qualities and personality to thrive at Manchester United.

“Working under the guidance of Ruben and our excellent performance team, Benjamin is joining the perfect environment to support him to reach his world-class potential.

“The desire that all of our new signings have shown to join the club this summer highlights the appeal and stature of Manchester United as we continue to build and develop a team capable of challenging for the biggest honours.”